12 mistakes you’re making while Black Friday shopping that are costing you hundreds of dollars

caption You may be making some bad decisions while Black Friday shopping. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It’s no secret that shopping on Black Friday can get overwhelming.

Most people go into Black Friday with an idea of what they need, but end up leaving with large bags full of unplanned items and an empty wallet. Failing to do your due diligence and falling for scams can actually end up costing you more money than you’ll save on Black Friday.

Keep reading to learn about more mistakes you’ve been making while Black Friday shopping.

You’re not doing your research.

caption Research products and prices. source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Arguably the most important thing you can do before Black Friday is doing research in order to make sure that the deal being offered is actually a deal.

First, don’t get distracted by low prices and flashy coupons. Secondly, double check to see if the product is actually what you need and has the capabilities that you desire before running out to purchase the item. You’ll definitely feel silly if you wake up in the wee hours of the morning to buy a certain product only to later find out that it’s cheaper on Amazon.

You’re falling for scams.

caption Sometimes it really is too good to be true. source Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

Unfortunately, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for scammers to trick customers. Your email may be flooded with coupons and deals from your favorite stores, but sometimes you may be lured into a trap from unknown retailers. Avoid links on social media from unreliable retailers and stay away from “too good to be true” deals.

You’re being tricked by bait-and-switch tactics.

caption Don’t get tricked by deals. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

It happens to someone almost every year: You rush out for that $100 dream television to learn it’s already sold out. It’s possible the retailer only had a handful to begin with, and then direct you to more expensive TVs that are lesser quality. This is known as the bait-and-switch. Don’t fall for it! If they don’t have the deal you came for, it’s sometimes better to leave empty-handed.

You’re forgetting to check the store’s return policies.

caption Return policies are on most receipts. source Sean Gallup/ Getty

Some stores have stricter Black Friday return policies because they are marking down products that are undesirable or out of date. If you find yourself needing to return an item, you might be out of luck. Instead, do your research and find out which stores have the best return policies, and don’t forget to check if their rules change for Black Friday deals.

You’re buying outdated technology.

caption Check to see when there are upgrades. source Justin Sullivan/GettyImages

Sometimes there’s a reason why technology is being marked down so drastically. Typically, it’s because the discounted price is on older models, and retailers are getting you to buy outdated tech.

Check to see if the product is actually worth the money. Also, don’t forget to research if any upgrades are happening within the next few months. That deal on an iPhone may not make sense if a newer model comes out next month.

You’re only looking for the lowest prices.

caption Instead look for the best value. source Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Instead of looking for the lowest prices, you should be looking for the greatest value. Remember, retailers are trying to distract you with numbers and flashy advertisements. Don’t get tricked into buying something just because it’s cheap. You’ll be unnecessarily spending money on items you don’t need, and in the end, you’ll be spending even more.

You’re not using a price comparison app.

caption Try a price comparison app. source George Frey/ Getty

Despite your planning and research, you may be confronted with a great deal that you weren’t expecting. The best way to decide whether buying the product is worth it or not is by using a price comparison app. ShopSavy and BuyVia are both great options to compare prices and make sure you are getting the best deal.

You’re not sticking with brands that you know and can trust.

caption Stick with what you know. source Sandy Huffaker / Stringer / Getty Images

Stick to the brands that you know and trust. Don’t be persuaded to buy a knock-off item just because the deal is better. It will save you money in the long run.

You don’t have a plan or a strategy.

caption Go in with a plan. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

You must be strategic when shopping on Black Friday. It is not the time to window shop and ponder what to get everyone in your family. Know exactly what you need and where you need to purchase it from. It helps if you map out which stores you need to go to and in what order. Making an itemized list and detailed schedule before you leave your house will save you a headache later.

You’re not utilizing the employees for help.

Store employees are there to help, so use them to your advantage. Not only do they know the best deals, but they also know where every product is in the store. When the store is crowded with hundreds – if not thousands – of Black Friday shoppers, the employees can help you navigate.

You’re waking up too late.

caption Wake up early to get the best prices. source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Although sales last all day long on Black Friday, the best deals are early in the morning, as many are only as long as supplies last.

The earlier you wake up and get in line, the bigger your chances of snagging the best deals and saving hundreds of dollars.

You’re forgetting about Cyber Monday.

caption Don’t forget about Cyber Monday. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Remember that the deals don’t end on Black Friday. Save money for Cyber Monday, where you can get bargains at big online retailers like Amazon.

