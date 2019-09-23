The IHG Club Premier card is currently offering a 125,000-point welcome bonus. You can use it to book stays at these 5 hotels, from Bora Bora to Paris.

source InterContinental Mauritius/Facebook

The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is currently offering new cardholders more points than the standard offer. You can now earn 125,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months.

This card offers some great perks for its $89 annual fee, including strong points earning and an annual free night certificate that you can use at hotels that cost up to 40,000 points.

Here are five ways you can use 125,000 IHG points, from the luxury InterContinental in Bora Bora to PointBreaks deals that cost just 5,000 points per night.

The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card recently unveiled an increased sign-up bonus: 125,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

If you’re unfamiliar with the IHG Rewards Club program, you may wonder what those points equate to. Short answer: A lot of free nights. Here are five amazing hotels you can book with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Card‘s sign-up bonus.

IHG Rewards Club Premier card details

The IHG Rewards Club Premier card offers tremendous value in exchange for reasonable annual fee ($89) and the ability to earn free nights faster. Cardholders receive an annual free night when they renew the card, plus accelerated earnings. The card offers 4 points per dollar spent on everything during the first 12 months. After that, the card will continue to earn 2 points at gas stations, grocery store and restaurants. All other purchases earn 1 point per dollar spent.

You’ll also earn 25 points per dollar spent on IHG hotels in the first 12 months, then 10 points after. Additionally, you’ll earn 15 points per dollar as a Platinum member (courtesy of the IHG credit card) of the IHG Rewards Club program. So you can really rake in a lot of points toward future award stays.

InterContinental Le Moana Bora Bora (70,000 points per night)

The InterContinental Le Moana Bora Bora is one of the most luxurious resorts in the IHG portfolio. Even standard rooms at this resort are above the norm. For 70,000 points per night, you can book a beach bungalow overlooking a gorgeous lagoon. Relax on your own private 560-square-foot terrace and rinse off in the outdoor shower after a swim.

This room accommodates two adults and two children with a pull-out sofa and plenty of space for the family. Award space at this hotel can be sparse, but it’s a great value when you can nab it. With 125,000 points from the IHG Rewards Club Premier card, you have about 90% of the points needed for two free nights.

InterContinental Resort Mauritius (30,000 points per night)

Set in the midst of a lush landscape facing Balaclava Bay, the InterContinental in Mauritius is a great place to redeem your IHG points, and it’s pretty reasonable, too. For just 30,000 points per night, you can book a 6000-square-foot oceanfront room with a private balcony.

With the sign-up bonus from the IHG Premier card, you can cover up to five free nights at this resort. If you’re doing the math and wondering how 125,000 points equals five nights at this resort, it’s all thanks to a special credit card perk: Cardholders get the fourth award night free.

InterContinental Paris Le Grand (70,000 points)

Opened in 1862, this iconic hotel has hosted celebrities and royals alike. For 70,000 points per night, you can book a renovated Classic room. The hotel is just steps from the Paris Opera and perfect for sightseeing.

InterContinental Singapore (50,000 points)

Singapore is foodie heaven, and the InterContinental Singapore is the perfect place from which to explore all the city has to offer. Located near the Marina Bay area, the hotel is close to a variety of tourist attractions, including the historic Kampong Glam neighborhood.

With the sign-up bonus from the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, you can book two nights in a Deluxe room, which features 400 square feet of space. Of course, two nights in Singapore isn’t enough, but you could save up your points and combine them with the card’s annual free night award for a longer stay.

InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort (25,000 points)

If you’re looking for a relaxing resort that provides a great base to explore Chennai’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, look no further than the Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort. At just 25,000 points per night for a standard room with luxurious finishes, this place is a great place to redeem the sign-up bonus from the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.

With 125,000 points you can book five nights, plus you’ll get one additional night thanks to the card’s fourth night free benefit.

Bonus: PointBreaks (5,000 points per night)

IHG Rewards Club’s PointBreaks program is terrific for bargain hunters looking to stretch their points as far as possible. Every month, IHG offers up a new batch of hotels that can be booked for as little as 5,000 points per night. In the past, this has included high-end resorts like the Intercontinental Tahiti, though it’s usually light on premium hotels and heavier on Holiday Inns.

The 125,000 point sign-up bonus could be redeemed for up to 25 nights through the PointBreaks program.