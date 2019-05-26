People are comparing a London concert to Fyre Festival after attendees ‘collapsed’ when they were forced to queue for hours in the hot sun

caption A still from a Twitter video shows attendees rushing to get into the festival. source Twitter/Adam Fierce

A London festival descended into chaos as attendees were forced to queue for hours to get into the event.

Attendees allege that people in the queues collapsed from dehydration, while others said there was a dangerous crush when concertgoers attempted to force their way into the grounds, the BBC reported.

Some attendees took to Twitter to compare the event to the now notorious Fyre Festival, an ill-fated week long festival in the Bahamas, which was the subject of two documentaries.

A festival held in London, UK, has been criticized and compared to the notorious Fyre Festival after hundreds of partiers were forced to queue for hours in the hot sun with no access to water, and some “collapsed,” according to reports.

The “We Are FSTVL” event, a two-day festival in the east of the UK’s capital, has been criticized by attendees, who say that a lack of organisation led to huge queues to get into the event. Temperatures in London hit 72 degrees on Saturday.

The festival’s organizers apologized on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, saying: “We apologise for the delay in getting in, but can assure you we are doing this as fast and safely as possible.”

One attendee described the festival as: “The most unsafe event I have ever been to.”

I have already been in the queue for an hour and a half. The most unsafe event I have ever been to. @wearefstvl pic.twitter.com/ONxy9TAw1U — Leah Stratton (@leahstrattonx) May 25, 2019

It is not clear what caused the delays in getting into the festival, but attendees who spoke to the BBC said that organizers had run out of wristbands that allowed people to buy food and drinks.

“They’d run out of wristbands at the door so they didn’t have drink token wristbands when they were letting people through,” one woman who the BBC did not name said.

“They weren’t handing out water so everyone in the queue for three hours didn’t have a drink,” she added.

The woman told the BBC that after hours of queuing, festival goers started to lose patience, leading to objects being thrown in the crowds.

“A barrier got thrown into the crowds, the woman next to me got hit by it and it sliced a massive chunk out of her leg,” she said.

“She’s passed out on the floor, security ran over to her and people were just charging through. They took out the barriers, pushed through security, punching security, just taking everyone out in their way.”

Videos posted on Twitter show an apparent crush as festival goers attempted to get into the event:

Another attendee, Renardo Henry, told the BBC that he saw four people collapse in the crowds waiting to get into the festival.

“We were in the queue, four people had collapsed around us, people were throwing up and shouting for medics, all the staff were doing was throwing water bottles into the crowd of people.”

One attendee, Alex Smith, tweeted videos from the event, comparing it to the now notorious Fyre Festival, an ill-fated week long festival in the Bahamas, which was the subject of two documentaries.

Another jokingly tweeted a picture of Andy King, one of the organizers of the Fyre Festival, who became a meme after a segment in one of the documentaries, in which he claimed he was asked by fellow organizers to perform oral sex on a Bahamian customs official to ensure bottled water would make it to the festival on time.

Only one man can save the day… #WEAREFSTVL pic.twitter.com/MXCIw3bebY — Reggie Conroy (@RegConroy) May 25, 2019

According to police, no one at the event was seriously hurt, the BBC reported.