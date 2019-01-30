This clever new line of solid skin care is meant for people who spend a lot of time outdoors

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Portland-based skin-care brand We Are Wild treats skin with probiotics, fermented antioxidants, and clean, natural ingredients.

Its products, which include a cleanser ($24), toner ($24), and moisturizer ($26), soothe and restore the dry, irritated, and burnt skin that often results from too much time spent in the sun and wind.

They come in convenient, TSA-friendly solid sticks that you simply rub over your skin, making them more portable and less wasteful than traditional skin-care products.

Growing up in a beautiful, nature-oriented city like Portland, Oregon, Sally Kim spent more than her fair share of time outdoors.

Fresh air in your lungs, the sun glowing warmly on your face, and skies that stretch on for miles uninterrupted – it seems like there could be no drawbacks to an active, outdoor lifestyle. Spend enough time out in the sun and wind, however, and you will notice one consequence: dry, irritated, or burnt skin.

Kim is the founder of We Are Wild, a new K-beauty-inspired “recreation skin care” brand that makes products optimized in both form and formulation for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors.

Here’s what that means:

In form – Its cleanser, toner, and moisturizer aren’t available as traditional liquids and creams. Instead, We Are Wild only makes solid stick products, similar to stick deodorant, that you rub directly on your face. The cleanser is called Solid Clean, the toner Solid Water, and the moisturizer Solid Oil.

The TSA-friendly sticks are more convenient to carry and will never make a mess in your gym bag or backpack. In this respect, you don’t have to be an “outdoors-person” in order to enjoy the benefits of We Are Wild. If you’re tired of transferring skin-care products to travel-sized bottles or spilling and wasting product during bumpy travels, you’ll appreciate the brand’s portable, mess-free design.

In formulation – Even more innovative than its solid stick form is its use of probiotics and fermentation to protect, restore, and revive outdoor-exposed skin efficiently and safely.

Imagine a layer floating on your skin, locking in moisture to keep your face hydrated and fighting bacteria and free radicals to reduce inflammation and redness. That’s what the probiotics in We Are Wild‘s products do with each use.

Meanwhile, antioxidant-rich ingredients are fermented to make them more concentrated and easily absorbed into the skin. Just as vegetables are fermented to bring out additional flavor and nutrients, these ingredients become more potent and effective in fermented form.

Additionally, all of the skin-care products are as natural as the outdoors they empower you to embrace. They’re free of harmful ingredients like sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthlates, mineral oils, and artificial dyes, and they’re cruelty-free. Kim says the process of refining and clinically testing all the formulations took about two years.

While the ingredients are meant to fight the effects of outdoor exposure, the products don’t contain SPF, so it’s important to remember to put on an additional layer of sunscreen. Using them in conjunction with SPF products will yield the most protective and restorative measures for your skin.

I switched out my routine of various liquids, gels, and creams to We Are Wild’s simple Essentials stick set: the Solid Clean cleanser, Solid Water toner, and Solid Oil moisturizer.

Once applied to the face, the solid cleanser turns into a cleansing oil. Rub your face with water and it turns into a light and balanced micro-foam that strips away dirt and other impurities without stripping your skin dry. The toner, which contains pure water, has a cool sensation that’s especially welcomed when your face has been under the glaring sun all day. It kept my skin dewy and hydrated without leaving any residue. The moisturizer is packed with 12 natural oils, including jojoba, safflower, olive, mango, and shea butter, to nourish dry skin.

I’m not accustomed to using stick products other than deodorant, but I quickly came to embrace this convenient and less wasteful method of transferring skin-care product to my skin. A few quick swipes of each product across my face at the beginning of the day prepared it for hours spent outdoors, and touch-ups in the middle of the day revived and refreshed it.

While I’m not sure I would completely replace my current traditional products with We Are Wild‘s, I thought they were gentle yet effective alternatives to bring along on your travels and all-day outdoor adventures. By incorporating innovative skin-care technology and natural ingredients into solid stick products made for outdoor recreation, the company has carved out a hyper-specific perspective on skin care – one that I hadn’t considered before but now seems all too needed and obvious.