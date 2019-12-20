We challenged a pro and novice baker to make Milo cakes with Google’s Nest Hub – and they had a shockingly different time

The device launched in Singapore in June, and is among this year’s most recommended kitchen gadgets. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

With Christmas and New Year around the corner, anyone who’s good in the kitchen (or hoping to be) is likely dreaming up tasty dishes to feed friends and family at upcoming gatherings.

One of the newest pieces of tech for the kitchen this year is Google’s Nest Hub (previously named the Home Hub), which launched in Singapore earlier in June, and counts among this year’s most recommended gadget gifts.

While the smart speaker – which comes with a screen – is known for features like automatic photo displays and smart home controls, we decided to put its less-touted kitchen features to the test to see if it’s truly a good buy for the cook in your life.

Here’s how it went:

This is Google’s Nest Hub, which launched in Singapore in June.

The S$190 device can show the weather, time, photos, maps, news, and YouTube videos, and comes with Google Assistant.

It was previously named the Google Home Hub.

The device is among Business Insider‘s top-ranked smart speakers this year.

According to reviewer Christian de Looper, the Nest Hub has a nice-sized screen and isn’t overly expensive.

“The Google Home is a serious bargain for what it offers,” de Looper said.

One cool aspect of the Nest Hub is its kitchen assistant features, which claim to offer a hands-off experience when cooking.

We put this to the test by challenging two bakers – a novice and an expert – to make a Christmas cake using the Nest Hub and see if the device made a difference.

To see if Google could handle a local recipe, we chose a Milo cake instead of the more ubiquitous chocolate cake.

Baking – a rather precise art – also requires strict adherence to the recipe, so we hoped the Nest Hub would make a big difference.

caption No pinches of this or dashes of that – you need precise instructions. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Back to baking – we started off with the expert, who has 20 years’ experience making cakes, cookies and puffs for friends and family.

First, she browsed Google on her phone for Milo cake – to make sure recipes existed – and picked one.

caption source Screenshot

Next, our baker tried to replicate her search results on the Nest Hub with the phrase: “Hey Google, show me Milo cake recipes.”

It took 12 tries to show the correct results.

Google gave responses for “my locate recipes”, “Milotic recipes” and directions to My Little Cakes bakery – which stopped being funny after the third or fourth try.

Milo cake recipes finally showed up, but there were only about 10 recipes, compared with the tons of others she found through regular Google searches.

None of these were usable. Some required a packaged mix, others referred to a second recipe she could not access, and some were for root beer cake and biscuit bars (why, Google?).

caption I’m sorry, but we don’t know Ina Garten’s recipe. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

After rephrasing the request several times, the Nest Hub finally showed the recipe she wanted – except it was on Pinterest.

She couldn’t log in to access the link because the device didn’t have a keyboard.

Onto Plan B: Casting the recipe from a phone to the Nest Hub – a cool feature she was pretty excited about.

Spoiler: It didn’t work.

None of the recipes off Google Search did, because the phone controlling the Nest Hub didn’t display a button that’s supposed to trigger the process.

A quick search on Internet forums showed other users battling the same problem.

In the end, our frustrated baker resorted to displaying the recipe on the device through screen mirroring – but this turned out to be an impractical solution.

Since the phone and Nest Hub were in close proximity, any time she said “Hey Google” to activate the assistant, each device had a 50 per cent chance of responding.

In a bid to use the Nest Hub somehow, she asked it to play “Amazing Grace” off YouTube while she baked – only to be greeted with this message:

caption On a laptop, you can easily swap to a link that works. But not the Google Home Hub. It keeps insisting you watch the same (unavailable) video. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

In the end, our expert still managed to bang out a gorgeous Christmas cake, but gave the Nest Hub a 0/10 score (oof) for being irrelevant – and sometimes a burden – to the process.

Undeterred, we tried a second time with the novice baker, who began the session with a disclaimer that had she never baked by herself.

This time, we picked a common recipe: tiramisu, which she would dust with Milo powder as a compromise.

(Technically not Milo cake, but we didn’t want a replay of the earlier fiasco.)

This round of baking went much smoother. Our novice managed to create a shopping list of ingredients using voice command on the Nest Hub.

The device successfully displayed recipe ingredients in a large, comfortable font when she was ready to start cooking.

Once the Nest Hub had an actual recipe to display, it proved quite a help, reading out the steps and showing them in a user-friendly format that was easy to refer to.

Our baker’s only complaint? A side tab containing the ingredients list required manual scrolling to view all the items – which defeated the purpose of a hands-free device.

caption The layout also led to confusion if the ingredients listed in the tab were those involved in the current step. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The counter – and our baker’s hands – soon became soiled. This made voice command really convenient, as she didn’t need to scroll through the recipe with buttery fingers.

The Nest Hub also showed videos explaining baking terms she didn’t know, like creaming butter – then seamlessly returned to the spot in the recipe where she’d left off.

It also did the conversions for her.

caption One of the best features by far. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Our novice baker succeeded in making a decent Milo tiramisu, and gave the device 7/10, taking off marks for the unintuitive ingredients display.

Overall, Google’s Nest Hub will make the biggest difference in the kitchens of novice cooks and bakers who like hand-holding through a recipe and are happy to pick from choices the device offers.

However, the limited search results greatly decreased its usefulness for more advanced chefs – and was, frankly, disappointing given the great search experience Google’s known for on regular devices.

The company also needs to improve how recipes are selected by keyword, and consider removing those that link to a second page users can’t access.

Google claims the Nest Hub can access “millions of recipes”, but it seems these are mainly from its corporate partners, like Buzzfeed’s Tasty and The Food Network.

In our opinion, it’s quite a waste to miss out on the literally millions more recipes available on regular Google Search.

Also, what would make the device really stand out is if it not only read out recipe steps, but showed the relevant ingredients for that step, instead of piling them in one massive tab at the side.

If Google’s willing to make these tweaks, the Nest Hub has incredible potential to be the best kitchen assistant out there.

