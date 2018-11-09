We compared the 11.11 promotions of major sites in Singapore – here’s who has the most types of deals

Nov 11 – or Singles’ Day – is one of the world’s biggest online shopping festivals, and generates massive sales for retailers. During the festival, most e-commerce sites offer aggressive discounts and extra perks to woo customers into buying. Tmall screengrab

Judging by the spiking number of Google searches, it’s obvious that people in Singapore are excited for 11.11, also known as Singles’ Day.

It’s widely seen as the China’s version of Black Friday, and is one of the world’s biggest online shopping festivals. An annual event largely created by Alibaba’s Taobao, it is expected to drive billions of dollars worth of sales when it starts at midnight this Sunday (Nov 11).

Based on a report from iPrice, an online shopping aggregator, we compared the types of promotions and services offered by major e-commerce sites as part of their 11.11 sales.

The categories identified by iPrice were: product discounts, coupons, flash deals, in-app games, credit card promotions, official brand promotions, free giveaways, member rewards, same-day delivery and live streaming.

iPrice

iPrice’s chart did not include Amazon and Tmall deals, but we visited the sites to find out about the deals they were offering.

Alibaba’s Tmall had every type of promotion charted by iPrice, with the exception of same-day delivery, though it did offer free shipping for its Tmall Signature products.

In comparison, US company Amazon only had product discounts, flash deals and same-day delivery (local items only). To access these perks, users must be Amazon Prime members.

Based on the 10 categories charted by iPrice, the two sites with the most types of promotions were Tmall and Qoo10, with Lazada in second place.

The most common promotion type of deal offered by all sites was discounted prices. On sites like Tmall, we found products going for up to 70 per cent off the normal price several days before 11.11.

Some sites also had special mobile-only discounted prices.

Most sites offered coupons, which can be stacked on top of discounts for a further price reduction.

According to iPrice, more sites were offering in-app games this year compared to last year. These games can be played quickly and involve actions like grabbing vouchers (Lazada) or shaking the phone to receive digital coins (Shopee) – all meant to further reduce the price of products during the sale.

Another feature more sites introduced this year was live streaming. This lets shop owners and brands broadcast live videos of their products to show off their quality and explain how they work. Viewers can ask questions and make comments, which the shop owner or brand will respond to in real-time.

On some sites, like Taobao and Lazada, products are also linked to the video, so customers can buy them without having to exit the video-watching pane.