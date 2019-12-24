We tried 11 new American snacks 7-Eleven is selling in Singapore – these are the 2 worth adding to your Xmas party

Overall, the sweet items did better than the savoury ones. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Need something failsafe to contribute to a potluck party this festive season? We’ve got you covered.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven just launched 11 new snacks imported from the US in stores here on Thursday (Dec 19).

They include: six potato chip flavours, three popcorn flavours, and two types of pretzel snacks.

Business Insider taste tested these snacks to find out which were worth the money – and calories.

Here’s how it went:

Christmas is here – and convenience store chain 7-Eleven has 11 new snacks from the US that just hit Singapore last Thursday (Dec 19).

To see if they were worth the money, we had three reviewers try the snacks and rate them out of 10.

We got off to a great start with the barbecue flavour kettle chips, which got a resounding 7.5/10.

Made of farm-grown potatoes and cooked in small, extremely crunchy batches, the slightly sweet, spicy and smoky taste of the seasoning was a big hit among our reviewers.

Sadly, the “bold and tangy” salt and vinegar flavour proved too sour for reviewers’ palettes, and netted it a measly 5.5/10.

The unobjectionable salt and pepper flavour had the perfect smoky note of cracked black pepper, and scored a respectable 6.5/10.

According to 7-Eleven, this is a top-selling flavour in the US.

The last flavour in this series didn’t fare so well, earning 4/10 for tasting too much like green chilli.

It was also extremely spicy at the start, yet the spiciness had all but vanished by the end of the chip – a disconcerting experience.

Our reviewers were incredibly excited to try the prime rib flavoured chips, dreaming dreams of grilled steaks oozing with flavour.

Very unfortunately, the pack we received wasn’t sealed properly and the chips had gone terribly soft, netting this a (possibly unfair) 1/10.

Last was the original flavour potato chips, which ended up tasting resolutely of nothing. This got 3/10.

Next were the mini pretzels – which were rather salty. One reviewer hated it (“tastes like uncooked instant noodles”), while the others found it quite acceptable.

Average score: 3/10.

Next were pretzel nuggets filled with a hard lump of dry peanut butter.

Nevertheless, it was full of unrealised potential (salty pretzel and peanut: a great combo!) and scored 5/10.

Last were the three popcorn flavours, two of which were pretty much the same thing (the only difference was macadamia nut or almond).

The butter toffee with almond flavour had a strong (and very artificial) vanilla flavouring, but still scored 6.5/10 for the sinfully delicious caramel coating, which reminded one reviewer of Garett’s Popcorn.

By coincidence, we saved the best for last.

The reviewers were hesitant about the weird combination of caramel-covered popcorn, pretzels and potato chips (which 7-Eleven dubbed “the three heavenly kings of snack-heaven”), but the sweet-salty combo worked amazingly well.

This earned a high score of 8/10.

Overall, we think the Kettle barbecue chips and 7-Eleven caramel popcorn snack mix will likely be crowd pleasers at your next party, with the salt and pepper Kettle chips a safe backup bet.

But if you want to give your guests something unique, consider the spicy jalapeno chips – at your own risk.

