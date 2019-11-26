‘We want to be friendly’: Mahathir says Malaysia in talks with North Korea to mend relations after Kim Jong Nam assasination

Two years after the assassination of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia is preparing to reopen its Pyongyang embassy and warm up frosty diplomatic relations with North Korea.
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that his country was ready to resume “normal relations” with North Korea, and would speak to visiting officials about re-opening the embassy, which has been partially closed since the assassination, Yonhap News Agency reported.
He did not provide a timeline, but said talks were currently underway.
The PM made these remarks at an interview on the side of the third ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit 2019, which took place in Busan from Nov 25 to 26.
Addressing speculation that North Korea was behind the assassination, Mahathir said Malaysia’s security had not been affected, and the Government would be “more careful” not to let the internal affairs of other countries spill over to itself in the future, Bernama reported.
The PM added that he supported South Korea’s efforts to strengthen ties with ASEAN and promote regional peace, but cautioned the international community against demanding North Korea “do everything” before agreeing to relieve sanctions.
“We want to be friendly with all countries in the world,” Yonhap quoted him as saying. “Even North Korea can provide some trade for us. We don’t like confrontation.”
