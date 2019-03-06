These are the 21 richest billionaires in China

caption Was Jack Ma number one? Scroll down to find out. source Ruben Sprich/Reuters

2018 was a bad year for the world’s billionaires, with China losing 49 billionaires over the course of the year.

The country’s richest people faced a combination of a slowing economy and a turbulent stock market, which was the worst performing major market in the world over the course of the year.

Despite those struggles, China still has 324 people with a net worth of $1 billion or more. In total, 21 Chinese citizens feature in the top 200 richest people in the world, Forbes’ annual billionaires ranking showed.

2018 was a bad year for the world’s billionaires.

At the start of the year, according to Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s super wealthy, there were 2,208 billionaires in the world. By the end of the year, there were 55 fewer, just 2,153.

Without doubt the worst hit country was China, which lost almost 50 billionaires over the course of the year as the country’s richest people faced a combination of a slowing economy and a turbulent stock market, which was the worst performing major market in the world over the course of the year.

Despite those struggles, China still has 324 people with a net worth of $1 billion or more, and 13 worth more than $10 billion. In total, 21 Chinese citizens feature in the top 200 richest people in the world, Forbes’ ranking showed.

Spanning CEOs of household names in the west like Alibaba and Xiaomi, all the way to the bosses of soy sauce producers and property developers, check out the 21 richest people in China below:

21. Ma Jianrong and family

Net worth: $7.8 billion

Source of wealth: Chair of Shenzhou International Group Holdings, China’s biggest producer and exporter of clothing. Major clients include Nike.

Age: 54

T19. Zong Qinghou

source AFP

Net worth: $8.4 billion

Source of wealth: Leads Hangzhou Wahaha, one of China’s biggest beverage companies.

Age: 73

T19. Sun Piaoyang and family

source George Frey/Reuters

Net worth: $8.4 billion

Source of wealth: Head of pharmaceuticals firm Jiangsu Hengrui.

Age: 60

18. Pang Kang

source ffolas/Shutterstock

Net worth: $8.9 billion

Source of wealth: Chairs Foshan Haitian Flavoring & Food, one of China’s largest suppliers of soy sauce.

Age: 62 or 63

17. Xu Shihui and family

Net worth: $9.3 billion

Source of wealth: Chair of snack food company Dali Food Group.

Age: 61

16. Wu Yajun and family

caption Wu Yajun, founder and chairman of Longfor Properties source Courtesy Longfor Properties

Net worth: $9.4 billion

Source of wealth: Cofounder and chair of Hong Kong property company Longfor Properties.

Age: 54 or 55

T14. Robin Li

source VCG/Getty

Net worth: $9.6 billion

Source of wealth: CEO and founder of China’s number one search engine Baidu.

Age: 50

T14. Lei Jun

Net worth: $9.6 billion

Source of wealth: Cofounder and chair of Xiaomi, the smartphone manufacturer.

Age: 49

13. Wang Wenyin

source Getty Images

Net worth: $11 billion

Source of wealth: Chair of Amer International Group, a large scale supplier of cables and copper.

Age: 51

12. Wang Wei

caption Wang Wei source YouTube / #SecretsSelfmadeBillionaires by Paul Chan

Net worth: $12.1 billion

Source of wealth: Head of S.F Holding, the delivery company often known as the “FedEx of China.”

Age: 48

11. Zhang Zhidong

caption Zhang Zhidong. source China.org.cn

Net worth: $13.3 billion

Source of wealth: Former head of technology at Chinese tech giant Tencent. Retired in 2014.

Age: 47

10. Colin Huang

source YouTube/Sky9 Capital

Net worth: $13.5 billion

Source of wealth: Chair and CEO of Pinduoduo, one of China’s biggest e-commerce sites.

Age: 39

9. Li Shufu

source Reuters/Aly Song

Net worth: $13.6 billion

Source of wealth: Chairman of Geely Automobiles, one of the largest automakers in China, and owner of Volvo.

Age: 55

8. William Ding

caption Ding Lei, the founder and CEO of NetEase source ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

Net worth: $14.7 billion

Source of wealth: Head of Netease, the largest online and mobile gaming business in he world.

Age: 47

7. Zhang Yiming

Net worth: $16.2 billion

Source of wealth: Chairs Beijing Bytedance, a giant media content platform valued at $75 billion.

Age: 35

6. He Xiangjian

Net worth: $19.8 billion

Source of wealth: Oversaw the growth of Midea Group, an appliance maker. He stepped down in 2012.

Age: 76

5. Yang Huiyan

source Wealth-X; Country Garden Danga Bay/Facebook; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Net worth: $22.1 billion

Source of wealth: Owns over half of real estate developer Country Garden Holdings, which she was given by her father in 2007.

Age: 37

4. Wang Jianlin

source Reuters/Tyrone Siu

Net worth: $22.6 billion

Source of wealth: Chair of Dalian Wanda Group, which has investments in finance, real estate, and movie theaters. It is one of the world’s largest developers of commercial real estate.

Age: 64

3. Hui Ka Yan

source Bobby Yip/Reuters

Net worth: $36.2 billion

Source of wealth: Chairman of Evergrande Group, one of the biggest property developers in the country.

Age: 60

2. Jack Ma

source VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Net worth: $37.3 billion

Source of wealth: Founder of Alibaba, the giant online marketplace often referred to as the Amazon of China. He took Alibaba public in 2014 in the biggest IPO in stock market history.

Age: 54

1. Ma Huateng a.k.a. Pony Ma

Net worth: $38.8 billion

Source of wealth: Chair of Tencent Holdings, the internet giant which owns the likes of WeChat, one of China’s most widely-used apps. It has over 1 billion users.

Age: 47