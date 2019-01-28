WealthTech firm WeInvest enters North Asia, hires Thomas Tse to lead the team

Amid plans to expand successfully outside Southeast Asia, WeInvest will focus on offering digital wealth solutions to financial institutions in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and South Korea

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 January 2019 – WeInvest, a Singapore-based WealthTech firm, announced today its entry into North Asia with Thomas Tse as Head of Sales. Thomas will lead WeInvest’s efforts to provide digital wealth solutions to financial institutions across Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. WeInvest’s products cater to the needs of both affluent/HNI based wealth managers and others targeting the mass market and emerging affluent.

Thomas brings with him over 15 years of experience in financial technology including strategic consulting, digital wealth transformation, enterprise architecture and solution design. Before joining WeInvest, Thomas led Sales and Business Development for Greater China at Bloomberg and Finantix. He will be based in Hong Kong.

Commenting on the appointment, Bhaskar Prabhakara, CEO and Co-Founder of WeInvest said, “With Thomas’s expertise across financial technology sales and wealth management solutions, we look forward to serving clients in North Asia,. We believe Thomas will work closely with financial institutions and bring the best of WeInvest’s digital wealth solutions to the market. We look forward to Thomas being a great addition to the senior leadership team, where he can power the growth of a key market and also bring regional flavours to the WeInvest product portfolio.”

He further added, “The total assets in Hong Kong’s asset and wealth management industry reached HK$24.27 trillion at the end of 2017, up from HK$18.2 trillion as compared to the previous year[1]. This pace of growth presents a huge opportunity to bring cutting edge digital wealth solutions to the market”

Speaking on the future opportunities for WeInvest in the region, Thomas said, “Hong Kong and rest of North Asia have very similar considerations to make but there is definitely a growing demand for sophisticated digital wealth solutions. With the many new initiatives such as ‘Belt and Road’, ‘Greater Bay Initiatives’ and ‘Virtual Banking’, there will certainly be a change in the landscape of financial technology.. I am excited to lead the team in North Asia where we foresee many opportunities and be part of the ecosystem as the industry evolves.”

WeInvest recently expanded into Middle East. The firm has been collaborating with two digital wealth platforms i.e. OCBC RoboInvest with Singapore based OCBC bank and eWealth with CGS-CIMB Securities.





WeInvest secured Series A funding of US$12.2 million from Schroders in 2018, enabling it to further expand the product suite as well as geographic presence.





About WeInvest

Founded in 2015 and based in Singapore, WeInvest is a fintech which enables financial institutions to launch a digital wealth offering. WeInvest is operational in Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.