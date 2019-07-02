WealthTech firm WeInvest sets up local Thai operations, announces senior appointment

New Senior Project Manager with close to 20 years experience will head WeInvest’s Thai operations

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 2 July 2019 – WeInvest, a Singapore-based WealthTech firm, announced today its physical presence in Thailand, appointing Yenruedee Chanwirawong as its Senior Project Manager. Based in Thailand, Yenruedee will lead WeInvest’s local strategic operations, as the digital wealth solutions provider expands regionally.





With her expertise across Financial services and project management, Yenruedee brings 17 years of experience working with financial institutions in Thailand such as KBANK, BAY, TBANK, GSB and TMB. In her previous roles, she gained certifications in project management, including Certified ScrumMaster and Agile Coach (ICP-ACC).





Bhaskar Prabhakara, CEO and Founder of WeInvest said, “Yenruedee brings her expertise in project management, which will be critical in this stage of WeInvest’s growth in Thailand. We are excited to have her on-board to better serve our growing number of partners.”





Elaborating on the strategic move into the Thai market, Prabhakara adds, “With a GDP worth of USD 602 billion, Thailand is the second largest economy in Southeast Asia. Along with an increasingly wealthy population, it is important to provide avenues where people can strategically house their wealth. We see a great opportunity to solidify and expand our services to the growing Thai market.”





WeInvest has developed and is currently working with two of the top three banks in Thailand. These solutions include:





AdviseWealth : a Relationship Manager (RM) assisted advisory workbench with straight through transaction processing

GrowWealth : a Plug and Play Robo-Advisory Platform for end customers

Strategy Marketplace: a Platform providing algorithmically generally highly customised investment solutions as well as sourcing/curating thematic trading baskets from global players.





WeInvest’s Thai team comprises of developers and project managers who are deployed on a rotational basis operating out of its partners’ office. By Q4 2019, WeInvest is gearing towards setting up its local offices in Thailand, situated in Bangkok.





WeInvest is formed by a core management team that comprises of executives from notable companies including Nomura, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan, Maybank and Goldman Sachs. It has recently expanded to Hong Kong and the UAE to further its reach globally, with its headquarters in Singapore and operations in India, Indonesia and Malaysia.





WeInvest has been actively serving customers with two digital wealth platforms i.e. OCBC RoboInvest with Singapore-based OCBC bank and eWealth with CGS-CIMB Securities.



