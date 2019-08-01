High-income Americans in their 30s and 40s are flocking to these 13 US states

- source
- Wealthy Gen Xers making over $100,000 per year are moving to states like Florida, Texas and North Carolina.
- Gen Xers are leaving the northeast and the Midwest.
Wealthy Gen Xers are ready for a change of scenery.
A study by SmartAsset looks at where members of Gen X moved between 2015 and 2016. It seems that New England, the northeast, and the midwest are seeing Gen Xers leaving. Many are flocking to the southeast, presumably to take advantage of lower costs of living and sunny weather. New York and Illinois and saw the biggest net losses of Gen Xers.
The study looked at IRS data that shows moving trends of Gen Xers, defined as those between ages 35 and 54. Only Gen Xers who have a gross income of over $100,000 per year were included.
Here are the top 13 states that recently saw an influx of wealthy Gen Xers.
13. Montana
Those who like the rural lifestyle can get lots of space affordably in Montana.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 1,123
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 675
Net migration: 448
12. Utah
From urban Provo and Salt Lake City to five National Parks, Utah balances city living with natural wonders.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 2,705
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 2,045
Net migration: 660
11. Idaho
Idaho’s state capital, Boise, offers an affordable urban experience.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 1,872
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 1,088
Net migration: 748
10. Arizona
Known for cities like Tucson, Phoenix, and Flagstaff, Arizona has a variety of offerings for outdoorsy folks in search of warmer temperatures.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 6,650
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 5,413
Net migration: 1,237
9. Georgia
Known for both charming small towns, beach coastline, and metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia is attracting Gen Xers in droves.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 8,908
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 7,606
Net migration: 1,302
8. Tennessee
Tennessee isn’t all Smoky Mountains – cities like Memphis and Nashville make city living affordable.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 6,007
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 4,294
Net migration: 1,713
7. Oregon
While perhaps best known for Portland, Oregon also offers some stunning Pacific coastline.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 4,682
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 2,949
Net migration: 1,733
6. Colorado
Colorado offers lots, from Rocky Mountain vistas to well-known ski towns.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 8,109
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 6,360
Net migration: 1,749
5. South Carolina
Looking for a change of pace? South Carolina might just be the place to relax, whether on the beach, or visiting a charming, small southern town.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 5,291
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 3,149
Net migration: 2,314
4. Washington
While not known for a low cost of living, Washington State offers skiers, snowboarders, and hikers with ample opportunities. It also boasts the Pacific coast, the Cascade Mountains, Mount Rainier, and Olympic National Park.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 8,905
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 6,591
Net migration: 2,314
3. North Carolina
For those torn between the beach and the mountains, North Carolina is an affordable place to have both.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 10,299
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 7,677
Net migration: 2,622
2. Texas
With several large cities and lots of available land, Texas is attracting lots of Gen Xers looking for both rural and urban life.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 22,682
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 16,504
Net migration: 6,178
1. Florida
A favorite of beach-goers, Florida’s temperate climate, relatively low cost of living, and miles of coastline make it a favorite for migrating Gen Xers.
Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 20,208
Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 11,110
Net migration: 9,098