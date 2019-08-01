High-income Americans in their 30s and 40s are flocking to these 13 US states

caption Wealthy Gen Xers are moving to the south and southeast. Miami, Florida is pictured. source shutterstock/lazyllama

Wealthy Gen Xers making over $100,000 per year are moving to states like Florida, Texas and North Carolina.

Gen Xers are leaving the northeast and the Midwest.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wealthy Gen Xers are ready for a change of scenery.

A study by SmartAsset looks at where members of Gen X moved between 2015 and 2016. It seems that New England, the northeast, and the midwest are seeing Gen Xers leaving. Many are flocking to the southeast, presumably to take advantage of lower costs of living and sunny weather. New York and Illinois and saw the biggest net losses of Gen Xers.

The study looked at IRS data that shows moving trends of Gen Xers, defined as those between ages 35 and 54. Only Gen Xers who have a gross income of over $100,000 per year were included.

Here are the top 13 states that recently saw an influx of wealthy Gen Xers.

13. Montana

caption Horseback riders in Montana. source Bureau of Land Management/Flickr/Attribution License

Those who like the rural lifestyle can get lots of space affordably in Montana.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 1,123

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 675

Net migration: 448

12. Utah

caption Bicyclists on the streets of Provo, Utah. source Provo City/Facebook

From urban Provo and Salt Lake City to five National Parks, Utah balances city living with natural wonders.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 2,705

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 2,045

Net migration: 660

11. Idaho

caption Boise, Idaho. source Century 21 Eagle Rock Real Estate/YouTube

Idaho’s state capital, Boise, offers an affordable urban experience.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 1,872

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 1,088

Net migration: 748

10. Arizona

caption The Grand Canyon Skywalk. source Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Known for cities like Tucson, Phoenix, and Flagstaff, Arizona has a variety of offerings for outdoorsy folks in search of warmer temperatures.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 6,650

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 5,413

Net migration: 1,237

9. Georgia

caption Visitors at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia. source Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Known for both charming small towns, beach coastline, and metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia is attracting Gen Xers in droves.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 8,908

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 7,606

Net migration: 1,302

8. Tennessee

caption Nashville, Tennessee. source Scott Heaney/Shutterstock

Tennessee isn’t all Smoky Mountains – cities like Memphis and Nashville make city living affordable.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 6,007

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 4,294

Net migration: 1,713

7. Oregon

caption The Oregon coastline. source shutterstock/Rob Crandall

While perhaps best known for Portland, Oregon also offers some stunning Pacific coastline.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 4,682

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 2,949

Net migration: 1,733

6. Colorado

caption Boulder, Colorado. source Lee Coursey/Flickr

Colorado offers lots, from Rocky Mountain vistas to well-known ski towns.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 8,109

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 6,360

Net migration: 1,749

5. South Carolina

caption Charleston, South Carolina. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Looking for a change of pace? South Carolina might just be the place to relax, whether on the beach, or visiting a charming, small southern town.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 5,291

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 3,149

Net migration: 2,314

4. Washington

caption A skier on Mount Baker in Washington State. source Facebook/Mt. Baker Ski Area

While not known for a low cost of living, Washington State offers skiers, snowboarders, and hikers with ample opportunities. It also boasts the Pacific coast, the Cascade Mountains, Mount Rainier, and Olympic National Park.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 8,905

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 6,591

Net migration: 2,314

3. North Carolina

caption Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

For those torn between the beach and the mountains, North Carolina is an affordable place to have both.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 10,299

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 7,677

Net migration: 2,622

2. Texas

caption Bikers in Houston, Texas. source Nate Hovee/Shutterstock

With several large cities and lots of available land, Texas is attracting lots of Gen Xers looking for both rural and urban life.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 22,682

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 16,504

Net migration: 6,178

1. Florida

caption Bikers in Florida. source shutterstock/lazyllama

A favorite of beach-goers, Florida’s temperate climate, relatively low cost of living, and miles of coastline make it a favorite for migrating Gen Xers.

Number of Gen Xers who moved there: 20,208

Number of Gen Xers who moved out: 11,110

Net migration: 9,098