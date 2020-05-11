WEBINAR SIGN UP: Join Personal Finance Insider for a Q&A about paying bills Friday at 1 p.m. ET

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

It’s hard to overstate the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on Americans’ financial lives.

Mass layoffs, furloughs, and pay cuts are leaving tens of millions of people hanging in the balance as they readjust their budgets to cover expenses and attempt to plan for a wholly unpredictable future.

Under the massive emergency relief package called the CARES Act, about 150 million Americans are getting one-time cash payments – widely known as stimulus checks – of up to $1,200, plus additional payments for children under age 17. Federal student-loan borrowers also get some relief with automatic forbearance until September 30.

These are welcome lifelines, but there may be even more financial assistance available to you.

If you’ve found yourself without steady income during this time, you might be wondering: Can I put off of my auto loan or credit-card payments? Do I have to apply for deferment or is it automatic? What about my mortgage or rent? If I accept payment assistance from my bank, will my credit score be affected?

