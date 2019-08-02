Here’s how much it costs to get married in 25 of the biggest US cities

- source
- Getting married in the US costs $38,700 on average, according to WeddingWire’s 2019 Newlywed report.
- But how much it costs to get married also varies depending on location: In the biggest cities in the US, wedding costs can range from $22,000 to $50,000.
- In some cities, the cost of a wedding is more than half of the median household income.
Weddings today are notoriously expensive.
In the US, the average cost to get married is $38,700, according to WeddingWire’s 2019 Newlywed report, which looked at data from more than 18,000 US-based newlyweds who got married in 2018.
But that number can fluctuate depending on a variety of factors – including, for example, whether you feel pressure to have an “Instagram-worthy” wedding, how many ceremonies you have, and where you’re tying the knot.
WeddingWire’s report looked at the average cost to get married in 25 of the most populous US metro areas. In some cities, like Cleveland, it costs less than the national average to get married – $22,000. But in other cities, like New York City, it costs considerably more – $50,000. These numbers are especially startling when compared to each city’s median household income.
Below, see how much it costs to get married across the US. Median household income is based on data from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Cities are ranked from lowest average wedding cost to highest.
In Cleveland, Ohio, the average wedding costs $22,000.
Median household income: $52,489
In Tampa, Florida, the average wedding costs $23,000.
Median household income: $52,212
In Phoenix, Arizona, the average wedding costs $23,000.
Median household income: $61,506
In Minneapolis, Minnesota, the average wedding costs $23,000.
Median household income: $76,856
In Seattle, Washington, the average wedding costs $25,000.
Median household income: $82,133
In Sacramento, California, the average wedding costs $26,000.
Median household income: $67,902
In Orlando, Florida, the average wedding costs $26,000.
Median household income: $55,089
In San Diego, California, the average wedding costs $27,000.
Median household income: $76,207
In Raleigh, North Carolina, the average wedding costs $27,000.
Median household income: $72,576
In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the average wedding costs $27,000.
Median household income: $58,521
In Charlotte, North Carolina, the average wedding costs $27,000.
Median household income: $61,156
In Atlanta, Georgia, the average wedding costs $27,000.
Median household income: $61,777
In Denver, Colorado, the average wedding costs $28,000.
Median household income: $76,643
In Detroit, Michigan, the average wedding costs $29,000.
Median household income: $58,411
In Hartford, Connecticut, the average wedding costs $30,000.
Median household income: $71,414
In Dallas, Texas, the average wedding costs $30,000.
Median household income: $67,382
In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the average wedding costs $33,000.
Median household income: $68,572
In Houston, Texas, the average wedding costs $33,000.
Median household income: $63,802
In Los Angeles, California, the average wedding costs $33,000.
Median household income: $69,992
In Baltimore, Maryland, the average wedding costs $35,000.
Median household income: $77,394
In Chicago, Illinois, the average wedding costs $37,000.
Median household income: $68,403
In Boston, Massachusetts, the average wedding costs $38,000.
Median household income: $85,691
In Washington, DC, the average wedding costs $39,000.
Median household income: $99,669
In San Francisco, California, the average wedding costs $40,000.
Median household income: $101,714
In New York City, New York, the average wedding costs $50,000.
Median household income: $75,368