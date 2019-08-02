Here’s how much it costs to get married in 25 of the biggest US cities

caption How much it costs to get married depends on where you’re tying the knot. source Cavan Images/Getty Images

Weddings today are notoriously expensive.

In the US, the average cost to get married is $38,700, according to WeddingWire’s 2019 Newlywed report, which looked at data from more than 18,000 US-based newlyweds who got married in 2018.

But that number can fluctuate depending on a variety of factors – including, for example, whether you feel pressure to have an “Instagram-worthy” wedding, how many ceremonies you have, and where you’re tying the knot.

WeddingWire’s report looked at the average cost to get married in 25 of the most populous US metro areas. In some cities, like Cleveland, it costs less than the national average to get married – $22,000. But in other cities, like New York City, it costs considerably more – $50,000. These numbers are especially startling when compared to each city’s median household income.

Below, see how much it costs to get married across the US. Median household income is based on data from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Cities are ranked from lowest average wedding cost to highest.

In Cleveland, Ohio, the average wedding costs $22,000.

source Shutterstock

Median household income: $52,489

In Tampa, Florida, the average wedding costs $23,000.

Median household income: $52,212

In Phoenix, Arizona, the average wedding costs $23,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $61,506

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, the average wedding costs $23,000.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median household income: $76,856

In Seattle, Washington, the average wedding costs $25,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $82,133

In Sacramento, California, the average wedding costs $26,000.

source Shutterstock

Median household income: $67,902

In Orlando, Florida, the average wedding costs $26,000.

Median household income: $55,089

In San Diego, California, the average wedding costs $27,000.

source Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock

Median household income: $76,207

In Raleigh, North Carolina, the average wedding costs $27,000.

source Sharkshock/Shutterstock

Median household income: $72,576

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the average wedding costs $27,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $58,521

In Charlotte, North Carolina, the average wedding costs $27,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $61,156

In Atlanta, Georgia, the average wedding costs $27,000.

Median household income: $61,777

In Denver, Colorado, the average wedding costs $28,000.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median household income: $76,643

In Detroit, Michigan, the average wedding costs $29,000.

caption Detroit, Michigan, in 2017. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median household income: $58,411

In Hartford, Connecticut, the average wedding costs $30,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $71,414

In Dallas, Texas, the average wedding costs $30,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $67,382

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the average wedding costs $33,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $68,572

In Houston, Texas, the average wedding costs $33,000.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median household income: $63,802

In Los Angeles, California, the average wedding costs $33,000.

source Chones/Shutterstock

Median household income: $69,992

In Baltimore, Maryland, the average wedding costs $35,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $77,394

In Chicago, Illinois, the average wedding costs $37,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $68,403

In Boston, Massachusetts, the average wedding costs $38,000.

caption The Boston of today still has a gorgeous bay. source GagliardiImages/Shutterstock

Median household income: $85,691

In Washington, DC, the average wedding costs $39,000.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $99,669

In San Francisco, California, the average wedding costs $40,000.

source Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Median household income: $101,714

In New York City, New York, the average wedding costs $50,000.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median household income: $75,368