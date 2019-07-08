Here’s the astronomical amount of money people spend to attend a wedding — and tips on how to save on this huge expense

caption Weddings can be a great way to spend time with your nearest and dearest, as well as show your love to the happy couple. However, attending a wedding can cost you…a lot. source KristianGjorgjiev/Getty Images

Wedding guests spend an average of $776 per wedding, while members of the wedding party spend an average of $851.

The most costly expenses for wedding guests are travel costs, accommodations, and wedding gifts.

Costs don’t deter people from wanting to attend weddings – 70% reported they enjoyed the last wedding they attended.

Love is in the air. It’s summer and, for many, that means a season filled with friends’ and family’s wedding celebrations. Weddings can be a great way to spend time with your nearest and dearest, as well as show your love to the happy couple. However, attending a wedding can cost you. A lot!

According to a recent study by The Knot, wedding guests may spend more to attend a wedding than you might realize. Between wedding gifts, travel, accommodations, attire, and more, attending a wedding can make a serious dent in your wallet.

The Knot surveyed over 1,300 people who’ve been a wedding guest or attendant in the past to determine how much, on average, they spend per wedding on travel, accommodations, gifts, attire, and accessories.

Here’s what wedding guests and bridal party members spend on average, per wedding – plus some tips on how you can save money next time a friend of family member ties the knot.

Here’s exactly what wedding guests and members of the wedding party spend per wedding:

According to the 2018 Wedding Guest Study by The Knot, wedding guests spend an average of $776 per wedding while wedding party members spend an average of $851. These figures included both guests who traveled for weddings and those who did not.

Guests and wedding party members reported spending the most money on travel and accommodations. Overall, wedding party members reported spending 9.7% more per wedding than wedding guests do, averaging a difference of $75.

Wedding guests who travel to the wedding spend over $900 per wedding they attend, and members of the wedding party spend even more

If you have to travel to attend the wedding, costs add up to an even higher number for both wedding guests and wedding party members. Guests that are traveling for a wedding spend an average of $901 per wedding, including costs for travel, accommodations, wedding gifts, attire, and accessories, while members of the wedding party spend an average of $928.

Travel costs don’t necessarily deter people from going to weddings, but people do think about the money they’d spend to attend a wedding

According to The Knot’s Wedding Guest report, 1 in 3 wedding guests consider the costs of travel (40%) and accommodations (36%) before RSVPing to a wedding. If a wedding is too far away, guests may factor that into their choice to attend.

Many wedding attendees have to travel or spend money on accommodations close to the wedding venue. On average, 1 in 3 (41%) members of the wedding party book accommodations for the celebration. Members of the wedding party are also booking travel (15%) to get to the wedding ceremony and reception, spending an average of $308.

Wedding guests also pay for travel and accommodations. 28% reported booking accommodations and 14% book travel for weddings, spending an average of $234 and $303, respectively.

However, even though attending a wedding can be pricey, this doesn’t prevent guests from enjoying themselves. 70% of the wedding guests surveyed reported that they enjoyed the last wedding they attended.

There are a few ways to save money as a wedding guest, while still making the bride and groom happy

There are a variety of ways to save a little money when attending a wedding. The Knot recently shared their tips for saving money, as well as valuable resources that let you save on your attire and travel costs. We also came up with a few ways to cut costs when attending a wedding as either a guest or a member of the wedding party. Here they are:

Skip the bachelor or bachelorette party if you’re not extremely close to the person getting married

caption Attending the bachelorette or bachelor party means you’ll have to pay for additional travel, accommodations, and gifts. source Hero Images/Getty Images

One in 5 wedding guests (22%) outside the wedding party will attend either the bachelor and bachelorette party. Taking part in the bachelor and bachelorette parties can add up to unforeseen expenses, however, as party attendees spend an average of $537 on bachelorette and bachelor parties. This figure includes the costs of travel, accommodations, and gifts.

If it’s appropriate to do so, only attend the wedding ceremony and reception. Most wedding attendees spend around $100 on their wedding present – $88 for wedding guests and $107 for the wedding party. However, guests and wedding party members who attend the wedding, wedding shower, and bachelor or bachelorette parties end up spending a whopping $289 and $295 on their combined gifts.

Split travel costs with other guests

caption Take a road trip with other wedding guests to cut down on spending. source Matthew DeBord/BI

If the wedding is within driving distance, split travel costs by getting a group together and making a road trip out of it. Instead of purchasing expensive plane tickets, you’ll only have to pay for a share of the gas money instead. By splitting travel costs with other wedding guests and their plus-ones, you can all save a little money on the wedding day expenses.

Buy your registry gift early so you can get first dibs on less expensive options

caption Buying your gift early could mean you get a wide selection of gifts to choose from — allowing you to pick one in your price range. source Shutterstock

When thinking about what to gift the happy couple, the thing that guests consider the most is finding a gift within their budget. By buying your gift early, you’ll get your first choice on the least expensive options on the couples’ registry. That’s not to say you’ll be skimping out – quite the contrary, in fact. Most couples will be happy to receive any gift from their registry, no matter your motives for getting that specific one. According to The Knot’s Guest Survey, 3 in 4 (78%) wedding guests want to give a gift that’s thoughtful, and nearly half (42%) report seeking gifts from companies that support “larger causes close to their hearts.”

Buy attire second hand, buy a staple suit, borrow from a friend, or rent your dress

caption Rent the Runway can save you money on your wedding day attire and accessories. source Rent the Runway

Attire makes up 13% and 19% of wedding day expenses for guests and members of the wedding party. Wedding party members often spend more on attire than wedding guests. Most bridesmaid dresses and groomsmen suits are chosen by the couple, not allowing for a lot of flexibility when it comes to choosing attire within your price range. However, there are a couple of ways that couples can work with members of the wedding party to choose affordable options.

Through The Knot and Rent the Runway, couples can help their guests save money on their wedding day fashion by offering them a 20% discount off of a rental from Rent the Runway. Brides can also choose their bridesmaid dresses through the service, cutting costs and ensuring the dresses won’t be hanging in closets for years to come, never to be worn again.

Look for hotel alternatives or get in on the hotel room block

caption Sharing accommodations or reserving through the couple’s block of hotel rooms can save you money. source Bogdan Kurylo/Getty Images

Many couples set aside blocks of rooms in hotels near the wedding venue months (or even a year) in advance. They’re often locked in at reasonable rates, making them the most convenient and cost-effective accommodations for wedding guests. If you can’t get a hotel room through the couple, split a hotel suite or Airbnb with other guests. Just make sure you book early!