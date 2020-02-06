You can get married in a Vegas-style ‘Chapel of Love’ in Fortnum & Mason, one of London’s most upmarket department stores

caption Forget Viva Las Vegas, go to Fortnum & Mason’s “Chapel of Love” in London. source Fortnum & Mason

If you’re all shook up about where to hold your nuptials this year, then one of London’s most prestigious and iconic department stores could be the venue you’re looking for.

An Elvis-style “Chapel of Love” has sprung up on the lower ground floor of Fortnum & Mason and is open for the business of matrimony until February 29 to celebrate the most romantic month of the year.

caption The chapel is on the lower ground floor and the central staircase wraps around it. source Fortnum & Mason

The store, which holds two royal warrants and is a favorite of the Queen, has already been licensed as a wedding venue “for some time now” according to its official Instagram. But the new purpose-built venue-within-a-venue is an in-store wedding destination where couples can literally walk down the aisle next to the luxury grocery aisles.

caption Walk down the aisle next to the luxury grocery aisles. source Fortnum & Mason

With a steeple spire stretching up through the central atrium of its three floors, the “Chapel of Love,” complete with a glowing pink neon sign and fully functioning wedding bell, echoes the infamous Las Vegas strip right in the middle of Piccadilly, central London.

caption You might even hear wedding bells in Fortnum & Mason as the chapel’s one is fully functional. source Fortnum & Mason

The pastel chapel isn’t just reserved for intended newlyweds though – it’s also available for engagements, vow renewals, and anniversary celebrations according to a post on Fortnum & Mason’s Instagram.

caption A snippet of what the chapel looks like inside. source Screenshot of Fortnum & Mason chapel construction video

In the same post, Fortnum & Mason documented the construction of its tiny chapel and gives viewers a quick glimpse of what it looks like inside too.

