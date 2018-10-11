A wedding photographer shoved a bride’s stepmom to capture the newlyweds’ first kiss — and people are loving it

caption The kiss! source Courtesy of Lorna Dane Gantt

On her wedding day, Lorna Dane Gantt’s stepmother was being stubborn.

At one point, her stepmom was in the way of the professional photographer she and her husband, Josh Gantt, had hired for the wedding.

Dedicated to getting the perfect shot, the photographer, Ashley Easterling, shoved Lorna’s step mom out of the way.

It was worth it.

She got the shot and there are no hard feelings.

Everyone wants to remember all the special moments on their wedding day. And people think one wedding photographer really went the extra mile to capture a Kentucky couple’s first kiss.

On September 8, Lorna Dane Gantt, 24, and Joshua Gantt, 33, got married, and the wedding photographer had no choice but shove Lorna’s stepmother out of the way to capture the couple’s first kiss on camera, Lorna told INSIDER. Lorna said her stepmother was in the way of their hired photographer, Ashley Easterling.

“Ok, so I politely asked several times for her to move. She popped off something smart…. I told her I was the paid photographer, then she told me I wasn’t doing my job and walked right in front of me,” Easterling wrote in a comment on a video posted on Facebook of the incident. “Nope. Im [sic] paid to do a job, and dang it… this girl is doing her job one way or the other.”

Although the moment of the “little shove,” as Lorna calls it, went viral, it all proved to be worth it. On Wednesday, she shared the video from a different angle, as well as the moment of their first kiss, on Facebook.

Lorna’s Facebook friends seemed to love the post, and have sounded off in the comments.

“Lol this is great,” one person wrote. “You do what you have to do! Great job Ashley! #savage,” another commenter said. “Good on you for shoving her out of the way! I can’t believe how little common sense people have,” a third person said.

Read more: A wedding planner’s ‘rules and regulations’ include a dress code and not speaking to the bride – and people are shocked

Lorna said that after the shove, Easterling apologized to her – but she didn’t mind at all.

“I looked at her and said, ‘You are fine, you are here to do a job that my husband and I paid you to do I’m not mad at you,” she told the photographer.

At the end of the day, the newlyweds don’t mind that they went viral, even if it did cause some tension in their family, as Lorna said she and her stepmom already had a tense relationship.

And, to be honest, Lorna’s just happy Easterling got the perfect picture.

caption The iPhone shot. source Courtesy of Lorna Dane Gantt

“I applaud Ashley for capturing my special moment; she made sure to go above and beyond to do whatever she had to do to make sure I got the pictures we paid for,” she said. “I couldn’t be more thankful.”

The Gantts aren’t the only ones to go viral for things not exactly going as planned this wedding season. Earlier this year, people cringed over the bridesmaid who got fired over email, were aghast when a bride didn’t understand why her African American friend didn’t want to attend her wedding at a plantation, called out one bride for insisting her bridesmaids wear $188 yellow “monstrosities,” and were confused by the bride who canceled her wedding because her guests wouldn’t pay her $1,500 to attend.

Love is in the air!

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.