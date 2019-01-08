40 of the most mesmerising, award-winning wedding photos from around the world in 2018

source Abbi Hearne

The best wedding photographs from 2018 have been revealed in the International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards.

From touching, intimate moments and breathtaking scenes to hilarious snaps of people being caught off-guard, the photos have come in from all over the world.

We’ve rounded up the best of the best.

In the eyes of most people, your wedding should be one of the most special days of your life. And of course, photographs can play a huge role in giving you memories to cherish forever.

Wedding photography is big business, and the International Wedding Photographer of the Year (IWPOTY) Awards celebrate the very best.

Any wedding photographer – whether full-time or part-time, professional or amateur – is eligible to enter each year, and a panel of judges from around the world choose the winners from various categories, including Black and White, Couple Portrait, and Bridal Party.

The winners for 2018 have been revealed, and they include a couple under the stars in Australia, groomsmen hiding in corn fields in Canada, and friends pouring shots of vodka into a man’s mouth in India.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the images come from countries with dramatic landscapes providing epic backdrops, such as New Zealand, Norway, and Canada, while others simply capture beautiful moments at just the perfect time.

Scroll down to see the winner, runners-up and some of the other stunning wedding photos featured in the awards.

Grand Winner: Couple Portrait: Dan O’Day, Australia

source Dan O’Day

O’Day used coloured smoke bombs to create atmospheric images for bride and groom Jess and Des.

“I managed to stop them from giggling and being in love with that ‘just married’ vibe on their faces for about .06 of a second so that I could get my ‘dramatic tortured artist’ fix and guide them through the slice of light,” he said.

Runner-Up: Couple Portrait: Dan O’Day, Australia

source Dan O’Day

Runner-Up: Engagement: Jason Tey, Australia

source Jason Tey

“This image was taken in the Lancelin sand dunes, a beach-side town about 140 kilometres north of Perth,” said Tey. “Out there it is so dark you’re left in awe at how vast and magnificent the universe is.”

Runner-Up: Couple Portrait: Dan O’Day, Australia

source Dan O’Day

Black and White: Jiri Horak, Spain

source Jiri Horak

Bridal Party: Thu Tran, US

source Thu Tran

Couple Portrait: Abbi Hearne, US

source Abbi Hearne

Black and White: Chrissa Chaina, Greece

source Chryssa Chaina

Dance Floor: Camilla Andersen, Norway

source Camilla Andersen

Black and White: Jessica Notelo, South Africa

source Jessica Notelo

Epic Location: Christin Eide, Norway

source Christin Eide

Black and White: Ireen Lampe, Germany

source Ireen Lampe

Single Capture: Sara Rogers, Canada

source Sara Rogers

Bridal Party: Célestine Aerden, Canada

source Célestine Aerden

“Natalie and Michael celebrated their day with friends and family from all over the world,” photographer Aerden said. “One thing that stood out to me was how close they were to their bridal party.

“These groomsmen were so much fun to photograph. I don’t think I’ve ever had a group of guys that was so excited for photos!”

Single Capture: Meredith Lord, New Zealand

source Meredith Lord

Bridal Party: Dan O’Day, Australia

source Dan O’Day

From Above: Nikki Leadbetter, UK

source Nikki Leadbetter

Bridal Party: Shayben Moussa, Australia

source Shayben Moussa

Epic Location: Fredrik Larsson, New Zealand

source Fredrik Larsson

Dance Floor: Aaron Storry, UK

source Aaron Storry

Single Capture: James Simmons, Australia

source James Simmons

“Athena and Cameron’s sense of style help this shot a lot as its not often you see a confetti shot on a clean white background,” said Simmons.

From Above: Steven Stemmler, Canada

source Steven Stemmler

Couple Portrait: Kevin Biberbach, Germany

source Kevin Biberbach

Bridal Party: Tracey Crown, Canada

source Tracey Crown

Solo Portrait: Esteban Gil, US

source Esteban Gil

Single Capture: Mazharul Rafi, Bangladesh

source Mazharul Rafi

Couple Portrait: Athena Blanksby, Australia

source Athena Blanksby

Dance Floor: Sergey Lapkovsky, US

source Sergey Lapkovsky

Solo Portrait: Svetlana Ryajentseva, Greece

source Svetlana Ryajentseva

Black and White: Chris Glenn, US

source Chris Glenn

“I figure showing only half their faces, two halves, make a solid whole… a new stable, solid future,” Glenn said of his shot of grooms John and Zorik.

Single Capture: Ryan Bodrug, Canada

source Ryan Bodrug

Dance Floor: Alex James, UK

source Alex James

Dance Floor: James Simmons, Australia

source James Simmons

Epic Location: Felix Barra, Mexico

source Felix Barra

Dance Floor: Divyam Mehrotra, India

source Divyam Mehrotra

“Dance floor is my absolute love while shooting Indian weddings, it allows you to experiment over different and crazy angles, and this image was one of them, when friends decided to pour in vodka out of tea glasses all together, I knew this is something which doesn’t happen frequently,” Mehrotra said.

Epic Location: Andrew Pavlidis, Canada

source Andrew Pavlidis

From Above: Aaron Storry, UK

source Aaron Storry

Solo Portrait: Paul Woo, US

source Paul Woo

Couple Portrait: Jeff Chang, Canada

source Jeff Chang

Solo Portrait: Carmelo Ucchino, Italy