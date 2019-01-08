40 of the most mesmerising, award-winning wedding photos from around the world in 2018

- source
- Abbi Hearne
- The best wedding photographs from 2018 have been revealed in the International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards.
- From touching, intimate moments and breathtaking scenes to hilarious snaps of people being caught off-guard, the photos have come in from all over the world.
- We’ve rounded up the best of the best.
In the eyes of most people, your wedding should be one of the most special days of your life. And of course, photographs can play a huge role in giving you memories to cherish forever.
Wedding photography is big business, and the International Wedding Photographer of the Year (IWPOTY) Awards celebrate the very best.
Any wedding photographer – whether full-time or part-time, professional or amateur – is eligible to enter each year, and a panel of judges from around the world choose the winners from various categories, including Black and White, Couple Portrait, and Bridal Party.
Read more: 25 beautiful and intimate award-winning photos show the reality behind weddings around the world
The winners for 2018 have been revealed, and they include a couple under the stars in Australia, groomsmen hiding in corn fields in Canada, and friends pouring shots of vodka into a man’s mouth in India.
Unsurprisingly, a lot of the images come from countries with dramatic landscapes providing epic backdrops, such as New Zealand, Norway, and Canada, while others simply capture beautiful moments at just the perfect time.
Scroll down to see the winner, runners-up and some of the other stunning wedding photos featured in the awards.
Grand Winner: Couple Portrait: Dan O’Day, Australia
- source
- Dan O’Day
O’Day used coloured smoke bombs to create atmospheric images for bride and groom Jess and Des.
“I managed to stop them from giggling and being in love with that ‘just married’ vibe on their faces for about .06 of a second so that I could get my ‘dramatic tortured artist’ fix and guide them through the slice of light,” he said.
Runner-Up: Couple Portrait: Dan O’Day, Australia
- source
- Dan O’Day
Runner-Up: Engagement: Jason Tey, Australia
- source
- Jason Tey
“This image was taken in the Lancelin sand dunes, a beach-side town about 140 kilometres north of Perth,” said Tey. “Out there it is so dark you’re left in awe at how vast and magnificent the universe is.”
Runner-Up: Couple Portrait: Dan O’Day, Australia
- source
- Dan O’Day
Black and White: Jiri Horak, Spain
- source
- Jiri Horak
Bridal Party: Thu Tran, US
- source
- Thu Tran
Couple Portrait: Abbi Hearne, US
- source
- Abbi Hearne
Black and White: Chrissa Chaina, Greece
- source
- Chryssa Chaina
Dance Floor: Camilla Andersen, Norway
- source
- Camilla Andersen
Black and White: Jessica Notelo, South Africa
- source
- Jessica Notelo
Epic Location: Christin Eide, Norway
- source
- Christin Eide
Black and White: Ireen Lampe, Germany
- source
- Ireen Lampe
Single Capture: Sara Rogers, Canada
- source
- Sara Rogers
Bridal Party: Célestine Aerden, Canada
- source
- Célestine Aerden
“Natalie and Michael celebrated their day with friends and family from all over the world,” photographer Aerden said. “One thing that stood out to me was how close they were to their bridal party.
“These groomsmen were so much fun to photograph. I don’t think I’ve ever had a group of guys that was so excited for photos!”
Single Capture: Meredith Lord, New Zealand
- source
- Meredith Lord
Bridal Party: Dan O’Day, Australia
- source
- Dan O’Day
From Above: Nikki Leadbetter, UK
- source
- Nikki Leadbetter
Bridal Party: Shayben Moussa, Australia
- source
- Shayben Moussa
Epic Location: Fredrik Larsson, New Zealand
- source
- Fredrik Larsson
Dance Floor: Aaron Storry, UK
- source
- Aaron Storry
Single Capture: James Simmons, Australia
- source
- James Simmons
“Athena and Cameron’s sense of style help this shot a lot as its not often you see a confetti shot on a clean white background,” said Simmons.
From Above: Steven Stemmler, Canada
- source
- Steven Stemmler
Couple Portrait: Kevin Biberbach, Germany
- source
- Kevin Biberbach
Bridal Party: Tracey Crown, Canada
- source
- Tracey Crown
Solo Portrait: Esteban Gil, US
- source
- Esteban Gil
Single Capture: Mazharul Rafi, Bangladesh
- source
- Mazharul Rafi
Couple Portrait: Athena Blanksby, Australia
- source
- Athena Blanksby
Dance Floor: Sergey Lapkovsky, US
- source
- Sergey Lapkovsky
Solo Portrait: Svetlana Ryajentseva, Greece
- source
- Svetlana Ryajentseva
Black and White: Chris Glenn, US
- source
- Chris Glenn
“I figure showing only half their faces, two halves, make a solid whole… a new stable, solid future,” Glenn said of his shot of grooms John and Zorik.
Single Capture: Ryan Bodrug, Canada
- source
- Ryan Bodrug
Dance Floor: Alex James, UK
- source
- Alex James
Dance Floor: James Simmons, Australia
- source
- James Simmons
Epic Location: Felix Barra, Mexico
- source
- Felix Barra
Dance Floor: Divyam Mehrotra, India
- source
- Divyam Mehrotra
“Dance floor is my absolute love while shooting Indian weddings, it allows you to experiment over different and crazy angles, and this image was one of them, when friends decided to pour in vodka out of tea glasses all together, I knew this is something which doesn’t happen frequently,” Mehrotra said.
Epic Location: Andrew Pavlidis, Canada
- source
- Andrew Pavlidis
From Above: Aaron Storry, UK
- source
- Aaron Storry
Solo Portrait: Paul Woo, US
- source
- Paul Woo
Couple Portrait: Jeff Chang, Canada
- source
- Jeff Chang
Solo Portrait: Carmelo Ucchino, Italy
- source
- Carmelo Ucchino