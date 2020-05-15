10 items from my Zola wedding registry that I’m using the most at home right now

Wedding registries are a great way to add new items to your household, whether to upgrade existing pieces or finally try out those you’ve always wanted to own.

I registered on Zola, and many of the items I received for my wedding are proving especially useful in quarantine as I spend more time at home, in my kitchen especially.

You don’t have to be engaged or attending a wedding to shop on Zola, and some of my most-used items currently include everything from a KitchenAid stand mixer to an instant pot and a toilet roll holder.

When I registered for my wedding last year, I approached the task pretty casually. I selected items my husband and I could use to upgrade our home, products we always wanted to try, or something that our moms told us we needed because we weren’t allowed to only ask for cash.

I had no idea that a few months after the wedding, I’d spend more time in my home and kitchen than ever before as a result of the novel coronavirus. Our months-long shelter-in-place quarantine has seen us both evolve from casual cooking to more seasoned chefs and bakers, and we’ve become quite comfortable hanging out at home, using the time to perfect our space.

While we’re far from ready for Iron Chef or any design competition, we have become more at home thanks to a few trusty tools and items from our wedding registry that have come in handy, right now especially.

We chose to register with Zola since they include over 100,000 products from 10,000 brand products across every possible category, which would limit the need for multiple registries. Even if they don’t have a product you want, you can still add it and direct your guests on how to purchase. It also made for seamless wedding planning as we used Zola for our save-the-dates, invites, programs, and wedding website. Zola also offers competitive pricing, and you don’t have to be engaged or even attending a wedding to purchase items from them.

With registries, Zola gives couples the option to decide when and if any gift ships. We did fulfill many items purchased for us; others were converted to a credit, to better use those funds elsewhere (don’t worry, the original gifter won’t find out). This was especially useful as Zola couples receive a 20 percent discount on all items from the time of registration until six months after the wedding.

Right now, that 20% discount is being offered side-wide for Memorial Day, from May 22 to 26, using the code ‘SUNNY,’ including bestsellers like Cuisinart, Safavieh, Brooklinen, and Dash.

Whether you’re building out your own registry, considering a gift for an engaged couple, or simply looking to upgrade your home, these are 10 items from my registry I’m using the most in quarantine and plan to for years to come. Just, with a little more normalcy, I hope.

Cuisinart custom classic toaster oven/broiler

Cuisinart custom classic toaster oven/broiler, $99.99, available at Zola

Now that I’m making all my lunches at home, this upgraded toaster oven and broiler has been a trusty companion. I’m able to enjoy warm sandwiches or toasts in minutes without waiting for the oven to heat up. Truthfully, I find the beep when the timer is done to be quite loud. But the sleek look, even cooking, and easy-to-use functions make it easy to look past it. Features also include automatic shutoff, a cool-touch handle, easy-to-clean nonstick interior, and a removable crumb tray.

Calphalon 10-piece nonstick bakeware essentials set

Calphalon 10-piece nonstick bakeware essentials set, $99.99, available at Zola and Bed Bath & Beyond

I’ve always enjoyed baking but, in the past, found the mood only struck sporadically. In quarantine, bored and seeking comforting food, I’ve been baking up a storm. This set I received as a gift are my go-to tools. The loaf pan is perfect for banana bread, the baking sheet roast vegetables beautifully, and the cake pans are versatile; I used them to make a spinach pie.

The 10 piece-set is also dishwasher-safe and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Yamazaki Home plate toilet paper stocker

Yamazaki Home plate toilet paper stocker, $49.99, available at Zola and Amazon

Toilet paper is a hot commodity right now, and while we only suggest buying what you need, this handy storage unit is great for storing such precious items. The slim canister fits snugly in tight areas, such as between the toilet and sink or shower. It’s made of white steel and can hold up to 12 standard rolls. The top lifts off easily to stack them, which are dispensed through an opening at the bottom. I love not having to shove rolls under the kitchen sink or in an overcrowded closet and plan to buy another for our second bathroom.

GreenPan Valencia Pro 2-piece ceramic nonstick fry pan set

GreenPan Valencia Pro 2-piece ceramic nonstick fry pan set, $79.99, available at Zola

My husband and I are now officially lifetime devotees of this healthy cookware that removes toxins during cooking and makes cleanup super quick. The durable hard body is scratch-resistant so you can use metal utensils without worrying about damage, and the ceramic non-stick surface is manufactured without PFA, PFOA, lead or cadmium, which guarantees that no toxic fumes will release, even when overheated. The efficient design also requires less oil in cooking and the stainless steel handles mean the pan can go into the oven or, my favorite part, the dishwasher.

Le Creuset stainless 4-piece measuring cup set

Le Creuset stainless 4-piece measuring cup set, $44.95, available at Wayfair

This is probably the nicest measuring set I’ve ever owned and a big upgrade over the dingy plastic set I previously used. Which is a good thing, considering how much I’ve needed it right now. Made of stainless steel with a polished, brushed finish, they’re also dishwasher-safe and stack easily into each other.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $379.99, available at Zola and KitchenAid

I always viewed a KitchenAid as the ultimate VIP, a must-have appliance that was a true sign of being an actual adult. We placed it on our registry and were surprised and overjoyed when a generous friend purchased it for us. Before quarantine, it sat proudly on our counter, but we didn’t start using it regularly until we found ourselves at home for this extended period. It easily lived up to the hype and comes in a wide variety of colors that make it fun and easy to match most kitchens.

Wusthof classic ikon 7-piece knife set

Wusthof classic ikon 7-piece knife set, $399.95, available at Zola and Williams Sonoma

A high-end knife set was always one of the top items for our registry and this set has been in heavy rotation during all our recent chopping and cooking. The 15-slot storage block is available in a variety of finishes and includes a paring knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, honing steel, kitchen shears, and extra room for knives you already own.

Safavieh Belami floor lamp

Safavieh Belami floor lamp, $158.99, available at Amazon

It wasn’t until we spent more time at home that we realized our living room was too dim, and also in need of a stylish statement piece. This contemporary floor lamp is designed with a slightly curved arc and a rounded shade, done up in a vibrant polished gold finish.

Buffy the breeze comforter

Buffy the breeze comforter, from $179, available at Zola and Buffy

A new blanket wasn’t on our minds when we registered, but our apartment runs warm and being unable to sleep because of a stuffy blanket, and stress around a pandemic, wasn’t exactly comfortable.

We cashed in on unused Zola credit to buy this lightweight blanket with a cooling effect, which is perfect for warm sleepers. It’s super-soft with a shell made from 100% eucalyptus, which is naturally breathable and cool-to-the-touch.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 multi-use 6-quart programmable pressure cooker

Instant Pot 7-in-1 multi-use 6-quart programmable pressure cooker, $99.95, available at Zola

The instant pot has long been a VIP in our kitchen since we received it last year, but it’s become a true standout in quarantine. I’m not sure what I love best: the fact that I can dump most ingredients in without requiring multiple pots and pans, or that meals are ready in a fraction of the time it would normally take on the stove.

The Instant Pot combines multiple appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer with one-touch smart programs.