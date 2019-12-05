6 wedding traditions that are on their way out

caption According to The Knot, the bouquet toss decreased in popularity from 54% in 2016 to 45% in 2018. source Rawpixel/Getty Images

As wedding trends evolve, many couples are choosing to put their own twists on common wedding traditions – or nix them altogether.

The traditional bouquet toss decreased in popularity from 54% of weddings in 2016 to 45% in 2018.

In 2019, nearly two-thirds of bridesmaid groups wore dresses that did not match.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some wedding traditions act as timeless reminders of what makes the big day so special – cutting the cake with your new spouse, exchanging vows, and sharing a first dance, to name a few.

However, as tastes evolve, the average wedding today may look very different than it did 50 years ago.

Popular wedding traditions like the bouquet toss, traditional white wedding gown, and who foots the bill for the average wedding have all changed or simply been tossed out.

Here are six wedding traditions that are on the decline.

The bouquet toss used to be a staple at weddings, but fewer brides are choosing to participate in the tradition on their big day.

caption A bride throwing her bouquet. source Hero Images/Getty Images

In wedding day tradition, brides typically throw their bouquet at the end of the night to a waiting group of “single” – or unmarried – ladies. The tradition goes that whoever catches the bouquet will be the next to get married. According to The Knot 2018 Real Weddings Study, the bouquet toss decreased in popularity from 54% in 2016 to 45% in 2018.

The garter toss is also becoming less common at weddings.

caption A wedding garter. source Zelma Brezinska/EyeEm/Getty Images

The Knot reports that while 42% of couples reported having a garter toss at their wedding in 2016, the number dropped to just 33% in 2018. The Knot explained in a recent blog post a few reasons to skip these traditions, saying that both the garter toss and bouquet toss can put single guests in an awkward situation.

While the traditional exchanging of rings is still popular, couples are also finding unique ways to perform “unity ceremonies.”

caption A couple exchanging wedding rings. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The exchanging of rings is a time-honored tradition, but couples are also thinking up new, interactive ways to come together on their wedding days or in “unity ceremonies.”

“We’re constantly seeing couples put their own twist on traditions to reflect their unique personalities and love stories, especially with things like a unity ceremony,” Alyssa Longobucco, senior style and planning editor for The Knot, told Insider. “Typically done by lighting two candles or combining sand, modern couples are now incorporating their own spin on unity ceremonies, like making guacamole together or combining red and white wine.”

Summer weddings aren’t as popular as they used to be.

caption Two newlyweds dancing at their wedding. source Hero Images/Getty

Three out of the five most popular wedding dates this year landed in October. As for why couples are increasingly turning towards fall weddings, the rise in rustic-themed weddings may be a reason for the new trend.

“From ‘Fixer Upper’-style home decor to the popularity of barn weddings, we definitely don’t envision rustic taste disappearing any time soon – and fall weddings tend to pair perfectly with this vibe,” says Longobucco. “The moody palette, autumn colors and romantic, cozy accents pair perfectly with the autumn season. Beyond that though, there are a lot of seasonal perks to a fall wedding, from temperate weather in most parts of the country to a bounty of local produce that makes farm-to-table eating a cinch.”

Traditionally, men wore tuxedos and women wore gowns at their wedding. However, more couples are experimenting with their wedding day fashion than ever before.

caption Solange Knowles wearing a jumpsuit at her wedding to Alan Ferguson. source Josh Brastead/WireImage/Getty Images

Wedding day clothing has certainly evolved year after year. While the color white has always remained a constant in women’s wedding day looks, brides are also increasingly experimenting with new colors, styles, and silhouettes. Suits and jumpsuits are becoming more popular, and brides may choose to wear pink, red, or another bright color on their wedding day.

Grooms are also encouraged to play with their wedding day style by adding accessories or wearing more brightly colored suits, rather than the traditional black, blue, or grey.

More couples are paying for their own weddings, rather than relying on their parents to cover the costs.

caption A couple on their wedding day. source LaylaBird/Getty

“Ten years ago brides and grooms were relying on their parents to solely fund weddings. Now people are empowered by doing what they want to do and they want it to be a reflection of who they are,” Ashley Douglas, a wedding planner in Connecticut, New York City, and the Hamptons, previously told Business Insider.

According to WeddingWire’s 2019 Newlywed Report, the average couple pays for 45% of their total wedding cost, with family, friends, and others paying for the rest. Most couples responded that they dipped into their savings to pay for the wedding, or picked up extra work on the side. 20% of couples responded they took on credit card debt in order to pay for their wedding.

Bridesmaids aren’t sticking to matching dresses like they used to.

caption Bridesmaids wearing different dresses. source Matthew Nigel/Shutterstock

While bridesmaids traditionally wear the same exact dress to the wedding, couples nowadays are skirting around the tradition and allowing members of the bridal party to be more creative. According to WeddingWire’s 2019 Newlywed Report, 63% of bridesmaids wore different dresses this year, an 18% increase since 2015.

Vows are becoming more personal and leaning away from the traditional script.

caption A couple exchanging vows on their wedding day. source jacoblund/ iStock

More couples are choosing to write their own declarations of love, rather than reciting the more traditional vows. The traditional script is also evolving – for example, a heterosexual married couple is now referred to as “husband and wife,” rather than man and wife, and brides less frequently promise to “obey” their husbands as was traditional in earlier vows.