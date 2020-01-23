10 wedding trends that should never come back, according to experts

caption Experts told Insider the wedding trends they hate. source Maskot/Getty Images

Wedding planners and decorators support engaged couples as they plan their dream weddings, but that doesn’t mean they like everything their clients choose.

Insider talked to three experts about the wedding trends they hate: Leah Weinberg, the owner and creative director of Color Pop Events; Daniela Grafman, the chief amazement officer and partner for Vision Event Co.; and Josh Spiegel, Birch Event Design’s president and creative director.

The experts told Insider they disliked neutral color palettes, mismatched table settings, and things couples only do for social-media likes, such as sparkler exits or champagne toasts while you’re getting ready for the event.

All three experts also warned against getting caught up with trends, as they’re typically fleeting.

“I have to say that the white, blush, and greenery trend has not been my favorite,” Leah Weinberg, the owner and creative director of Color Pop Events, told Insider.

caption Weinberg doesn’t like neutral color palettes. source Andrea Lane Floral Design/Pinterest

“That’s not to say that I won’t or can’t plan a wedding with a more subtle color palette,” Weinberg said. “I can plan anything regardless of what it looks like.”

“But I get really jazzed up when a couple comes to me with ideas for using a lot of color at their wedding.”

Daniela Grafman, the chief amazement officer and partner for Vision Event Co., said her least favorite wedding trend is “any kind that has to do with an expectation of what’s supposed to happen because of social media.”

caption Not every moment of a wedding needs to be Instagrammable. source Yusuke Murata/Getty Images

“The pressures or expectations that are set by social media around things that everyone thinks that you’re supposed to do is kind of spiraling into being stressful,” said Grafman.

She pointed to forcing bridal parties to get ready really early for champagne toast photos or grooms who feel like they have to drink their entire wedding day because of what they see in photos.

“Your wedding will be amazing regardless of if you have the most Instagrammable moment,” she said.

Josh Spiegel, Birch Event Design’s president and creative director, pointed to “flowers arranged to create an ombré effect” as a trend he doesn’t care for.

caption Spiegel doesn’t like ombré flowers. source Probuxtor/Getty Images

“It pictures well and looks great on Pinterest, but you can’t see the effect in person enough to warrant the time and effort,” said Spiegel.

“Plus, it’s often not done very well,” he added.

Weinberg also isn’t a fan of the rustic trend that was so popular in the last decade.

caption Rusting weddings were popular in the 2010s. source MakeStory Studio/Shutterstock

“Another trend that I don’t love, and again, this is just my personal taste, is the rustic decor trend,” Weinberg told Insider.

“I prefer much more colorful, modern decor, so it makes sense that a rustic theme isn’t going to be something I gravitate toward.”

Spiegel doesn’t care for mismatched place settings.

caption Mismatched table settings are hit or miss. source Alison Henley/Getty Images

“It looks like you just ran out,” he said of the kitschy decor trend.

Weinberg also warns against “aspirational” wedding attire.

caption Planning to lose weight for your wedding can lead to disappointment. source Shutterstock

“The biggest mistake people make when it comes to their wedding attire is purchasing something aspirational, and by that I mean they buy something that they’ll feel good in if x, y, or z happens (like losing weight or toning up),” Weinberg told Insider.

“I always tell my couples that you should purchase something that you feel amazing in today, not something that you’ll feel amazing in when you lose five pounds.”

“Being comfortable and confident on your wedding day is so incredibly important and what you wear plays a huge part in that,” she added.

Grafman also suggests dancing in your wedding attire before buying it, as you may not realize how cumbersome the outfit is otherwise.

Grafman and Spiegel both dislike weddings that don’t have good lighting.

caption Lighting is important for weddings. source butterfly_lady/Shutterstock

“Lighting sets the mood of any party and fills in the blanks in a space,” Spiegel said.

“If you have lighting, not only does it accentuate the decor, but it also adds an ambiance,” Grafman added.

Expensive additions to weddings that don’t actually make the couple happy aren’t a great move either.

caption The experts don’t like excessive spending. source Jennifer van Son/Getty

Both Weinberg and Grafman cited examples of couples spending money on things they didn’t actually need or really want at their weddings, such as a barista to serve coffee at the event.

Grafman said this often happens because couples aren’t “thinking about your priorities upfront,” so they end up spending money on things they regret.

Grafman recommends working backwards to avoid this, as envisioning the day in full rather than as individual portions will help you prioritize the right things.

And Grafman said she doesn’t care for using sparklers during a wedding exit.

caption Sparklers can be dangerous. source Jecapix/Getty Images

“People are drunk at the end of the night. They are wasted. It’s scary,” she said.

Plus, the photo often doesn’t turn out the way couples imagine because it’s so difficult to capture that perfect moment.

“I’ve almost gotten my hair caught on fire because of it so many times,” she added.

All of the experts warned against focusing on trends.

caption Pay attention to your own desires at your wedding. source Rawpixel/Getty

“Don’t get stuck on what the trends are right now,” Grafman said.

“You’ll be looking at these pictures for the rest of your life,” as Spiegel pointed out. “Keep things innovative and current, but still timeless.”

“Your wedding is the rare opportunity to create an entire experience that reflects exactly who you and your partner are and what the two of you love,” Weinberg said of trends at weddings. “Don’t waste that opportunity just trying to do what’s popular.”