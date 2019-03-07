8 wedding trends that you’ll see everywhere this spring

caption Vintage decor elements are having a moment. source Kir Tuben Photography

WeddingWire has put together some of the biggest trends you’ll likely see when couples tie the knot this spring.

As couples focus on personalizing their weddings with modern and fun touches, get ready to see more creative lighting arrangements.

Vintage decor elements, tropical blooms, and rattan wicker pieces will also be trendy additions.

Wedding cake alternatives will remain a popular choice for couples next season.

If you’re going to one or more weddings this year, or planning your own nuptials, you’ll probably notice a few major trends.

From creative light installations to bridal barrettes, many couples are ditching tradition for more modern, fun, and personalized touches on their big day.

Check them all out below.

This spring, expect to see many rattan wicker statement pieces at weddings.

caption Consider adding a rattan wicker ottoman and chair to your reception. source Kir Tuben Photography

These natural pieces “add texture to wedding ceremonies and receptions,” WeddingWire creative director Jeffra Trumpower said.

Trumpower recommended pairing rattan wicker accents with warm hues like reddish-brown and bright orange and metallics like pale gold and copper, as seen in Pantone and WeddingWire’s custom “Golden Hour” palette.

Couples are getting more creative with lighting.

caption Blend hanging lights with greenery for an elegant effect. source Jana Williams Photography

Whether you string up rustic Edison bulbs alongside your floral arrangements or decorate with disco balls and pampas grass, there’s no wrong way to try this trend.

Vintage accents will have a major moment.

caption Typewriters can serve as unique centerpieces. source Kir Tuben Photography

Vintage items like typewriters, vintage cars, quill pens, hand-held mirrors, and more add classic touches to contemporary weddings, Trumpower said.

As seen in Pantone and WeddingWire’s custom “Stroke of Midnight” color palette, these accents pair well with metallics and darker tones like twilight blue, purple, and magenta.

Weddings are headed to the woods.

caption A photo of a wedding at Nestldown in Los Gatos, California. source Retrospect Images

Couples are gravitating toward romantic forest venues with remote clearings surrounded by luscious trees, Trumpower said.

Many brides will accessorize with bows or barrettes.

caption These hair accessories can also be chic alternatives to veils. source Akiromaru/Getty Images

This look can be either minimalist or glam, depending on your personal style. Try, for example, adding a small bejeweled barrette to a bob or tying an oversized flowing bow around a low ponytail.

Get ready to see large, colorful tropical blooms and anthuriums everywhere.

caption Try decorating with painted Monstera deliciosa leaves. source Kir Tuben Photography

These plants can be incorporated into bouquets, table arrangements, decor, and more.

According to Trumpower, tropical blooms pair well with vibrant orange, teal, or turquoise hues, as seen in Pantone and WeddingWire’s custom color palette “Paradise Found.”

Cake alternatives are sticking around.

caption Couples have opted for everything from pancake “cakes” to donut towers. source Laura Ford Photography

While unconventional wedding cakes have been around for a while, Trumpower said the whimsical trend will stay strong this spring.

Many couples will serve drinks inside fruits.

caption Pineapples, watermelons, and coconuts can easily be hollowed out. source Courtesy of WeddingWire

These fun, portable drinks add “beautiful pops of color” to your wedding day, Trumpower said.