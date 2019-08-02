Animal Kingdom is Disney’s hidden-gem wedding venue. Here’s what it’s like to get married there, according to real couples.

caption Disney World’s Animal Kingdom ahead of a wedding. source Walt Disney World

Many couples choose to get married at Disney, but few may know that they can host their wedding at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Couples can get married or hold their reception in various areas of the theme park, including Harambe Village and the Boma Platform, which overlooks the Kilimanjaro Safari ride.

Speaking to Insider, Disney-fan Jenna Gillen said she and her husband used three areas of the Orlando, Florida, theme park for their wedding ceremony and reception.

Amanda Raney also hosted wedding festivities at Animal Kingdom, and told Insider that her reception was moved from the Expedition Everest mountain to the Tusker House restaurant as a result of rain.

There’s arguably no wedding venue more magical than Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. In fact, more than 4,000 couples get married on Disney property each year. But while you might imagine most nuptials taking place in Disney’s chapel or outside Cinderella’s castle, the theme park is also home to some hidden-gem venues.

Disney currently allows couples to host their wedding ceremonies and receptions at various locations throughout Animal Kingdom. Ceremonies on the Boma Platform, for example, include a safari ride and views of the theme-park savanna. You can also get married in front of the iconic Tree of Life sculpture.

From seeing wild animals to enjoying ride-themed amenities, here’s what makes Animal Kingdom one of the most underrated wedding venues in Disney World.

Getting married in front of the Tree of Life attraction is a dream come true for many Disney fans.

caption The Tree of Life area turned into a wedding venue. source Walt Disney World

In a statement sent to Insider, a Disney World representative said the Tree of Life area is the newest wedding venue to be created at Animal Kingdom.

Couples can get married in front of the tree – which is carved with giant images of animals – and later move to a different area of the park for their reception.

As far as decorations go, Disney World has that covered. Wedding guests can sit on wooden benches for the ceremony, while torches and spotlights brighten the venue. The abundance of nearby trees and plants also enhances the environmental aesthetic of the park.

To get married on the Boma Platform, couples and their guests will have to ride inside a safari truck first.

caption A safari truck brings wedding guests to the Boma Platform in Animal Kingdom. source Walt Disney World

The truck takes the couple and their guests to an intimate part of the park with views of the savanna.

While the Boma Platform’s name might be unrecognizable to some, the venue is actually located within a fan-favorite ride.

caption Chairs set up for a wedding on the Boma Platform in Animal Kingdom. source Walt Disney World

The Boma Platform is located within the Kilimanjaro Safari attraction, which brings Disney visitors up close and personal with real animals.

Those who get married here can see zebras and giraffes, among other species, while exchanging their vows, according to Disney’s wedding website. It’s worth noting that the Boma Platform is one of the smaller venues in Animal Kingdom, though, so it’s best for small ceremonies.

You can host your wedding, reception, or both outside the Tamu Tamu restaurant.

caption The Tamu Tamu courtyard in Animal Kingdom. source Walt Disney World

In the daytime, Tamu Tamu is a quick-service restaurant that serves everything from Dole Whip to brownies. At night, however, the spot’s courtyard can be turned into a wedding venue complete with twinkling lights and natural foliage.

Of course, receptions in this area must be held after Animal Kingdom closes for the night, so couples and their guests (the space accommodates up to 48 people) can have the place to themselves.

The Harambe Village is customizable for couples to achieve their wedding goals.

caption The entrance to Harambe Village in Animal Kingdom. source Walt Disney World

According to a Disney World representative, the Harambe Village in the Africa section of Animal Kingdom boasts three areas where couples can host wedding receptions and ceremonies.

Couples can stick to one spot to host their party, or they can move through all three areas throughout the night.

Like most venues in Disney World, you can only get married in Harambe Village at night.

caption Tables and chairs set up for a wedding reception in Harambe Village. source Walt Disney World

Hours after the park closes, the couple and their wedding guests are ushered into the area for their ceremony or reception. While an evening event might sound late to some, nighttime is actually ideal for this location.

According to Disney’s wedding website, Harambe Village is filled with “weathered plaster buildings, palms and shade trees, romantic string lights, and hanging lanterns” that create an environment that’s totally unique.

Disney World also offers special amenities to those who host their ceremony or reception there.

caption No detail goes unconsidered at Harambe Village. source Walt Disney World

According to Disney’s wedding website, Harambe Village can accommodate as many as 720 people including the couple.

The Conservation Station is one of few indoor spots to host a reception in Animal Kingdom.

caption A view of Conservation Station ahead of a wedding reception. source Walt Disney World

To enter a reception held at the Conservation Station, attendees will have to ride the Wildlife Express Train, which passes through behind-the-scenes areas of the theme park.

In between toasts and dancing, wedding guest can also enjoy the area’s wildlife murals, interactive exhibits, and stations that describe Disney’s conservation efforts, according to Disney’s wedding website.

Rivers of Light is a spectacular nighttime show that’s typically offered to Disney park-goers — but newlyweds can have their own private viewing.

caption The seating area for wedding parties to view Rivers of Light at Animal Kingdom. source Walt Disney World

In a statement sent to Insider, a Disney World representative said couples can help make their wedding night an “evening to remember” by hosting a private viewing of Rivers of Light.

The water show celebrates “the majesty of nature,” according to Disney’s website, through “lantern floats, grand theatrical imagery and a soaring musical score.” However, there are no fireworks, as animals reside nearby.

Couples can also get married — and book a private show — in the Lion King Theater.

caption Performers hold a “Lion King”-themed show during a wedding reception. source Walt Disney World

Fans of “The Lion King” and Animal Kingdom alike can appreciate the Lion King Theater as a standout wedding venue. Couples can transform the space to match their “wedding vision,” according to a Disney representative, or they can host their event in the venue as it stands.

Performers from “Festival of the Lion King,” which is held daily in Animal Kingdom, can also be invited to perform during receptions.

The Belvedere Palace Ruins is located right outside the Expedition Everest attraction.

caption The Belvedere Palace Ruins decorated for a wedding. source Root Photography

According to a Disney World representative, this wedding venue is found “off the beaten path” near the “riverside village of Anandapur.” For more casual fans, you can find it near the Expedition Everest roller coaster.

This area is inspired by Southeast Asia, and is ideal to host both wedding ceremonies and receptions.

Jenna Gillen married her husband Liam at the Belvedere Palace Ruins in 2015.

caption Jenna Gillen marries her now-husband Liam at Animal Kingdom in 2015. source Root Photography

Speaking to Insider, Gillen said they also took pre-wedding photos on the Boma Platform, and held their reception at the base of Expedition Everest.

Speaking to Insider, Gillen said Animal Kingdom is her and her husband’s “favorite part of Disney World.”

caption Jenna Gillen’s reception at the base of Expedition Everest. source Root Photography

“We were inspired to host our wedding at these locations because they were our favorite parts in Walt Disney World Resort to visit,” Gillen told Insider. “Each location is aesthetically beautiful and provided a backdrop for a beautiful wedding.”

Gillen also said Animal Kingdom’s “natural beauty” contributed greatly to her wedding.

“Animal Kingdom offers a ton of natural beauty and backdrops that look like you flew halfway across the world,” she said. “You don’t feel like you’re in Florida.”

“Animal Kingdom is also more rare than other locations, which made ours very unique and beautiful,” Gillen continued, speaking of other wedding venues offered by Disney.

The couple cut their cake right in front of the entrance to Expedition Everest.

caption Jenna Gillen and her husband Liam on their wedding day. source Root Photography

The Animal Kingdom roller coaster opened in 2006, and has been a fan favorite ever since.

The ride takes park-goers through a replica of Mount Everest, and passes the frightening and mythical yeti on the way.

Nearly every inch of their wedding was Disney-themed.

caption Jenna Gillen’s wedding cake. source Root Photography

Gillen’s wedding cake, for example, was themed to look like a scene from “Lady and the Tramp.” It had miniature plants, windows, doors, and a cake topper featuring the film’s leading characters.

Animal Kingdom even customized the nearby ride to match Gillen’s wedding.

caption A Fastpass+ entrance sign on Gillen’s wedding day. source Root Photography

According to Roots Photography, which photographed Gillen’s wedding, the bride was born on October 23 and is “obsessed with 10:23.”

Not only did the couple choose to cut their cake at that time, but Animal Kingdom also updated the FastPass+ entrance sign of Expedition Everest to read “10:23” for their big day.

Couples also have the option to get married inside the Tusker House restaurant.

caption A view of the Tusker House restaurant transformed for a wedding reception. source Elle Baez/Captured by Elle

During the day, the location is a buffet-style restaurant where park-goers can enjoy lunch or dinner while interacting with characters like Donald Duck.

Amanda Raney and Ben Weiler got married at Disney World’s Grand Floridian resort in 2018, and held their reception at the Tusker House restaurant.

caption Ben Weiler and Amanda Raney at their wedding in the Grand Floridian resort. source Elle Baez/Captured by Elle

Speaking to Insider, Raney said she and Weiler originally planned to host their reception at a ballroom at the Grand Floridian, however, they later changed their plans.

“I was putting in so much decor to amp up the space and realized that I was trying to re-theme the room with flowers, draping, and additional lighting when we could actually just move our reception to a theme-park venue,” Raney said.

The couple’s reception didn’t originally go as planned.

caption A Disney artist creates a caricature of Raney and Weiler on their wedding day. source Elle Baez/Captured by Elle

Raney said that while she and Weiler wanted to host their reception in Animal Kingdom, the Tusker House wasn’t their first choice.

“We were originally supposed to have our reception outside – underneath the Expedition Everest mountain in what they call ‘Everest Basecamp,'” Raney said. “But we were moved because of the Florida rain.”

Still, the couple appreciated Animal Kingdom’s aesthetic and decor.

caption Ben Weiler and Amanda Raney photographed at their wedding in Animal Kingdom. source Elle Baez/Captured by Elle

“We knew we wanted Animal Kingdom because the scenery is so beautiful and the theming is impeccable,” Raney said. “My family and I traveled to Disney each year for vacations growing up, and went to Animal Kingdom the year it opened.”

“We made so many amazing memories there that it really has a special place in my heart,” she said of Animal Kingdom. “Ben and I also love going there and exploring every area since you always find something new in that park that you’ve never seen before.”

Raney and Weiler also knew their Animal Kingdom wedding would stand out from others held at Disney World.

caption The interior of the Tusker House restaurant. source Elle Baez/Captured by Elle

Raney told Insider that she and Weiler “wanted something different that hadn’t been seen before.”

“Animal Kingdom delivered,” Raney said. “The staff was amazing and took great care of us.”

She also said Disney employees seemed excited to have a wedding in the theme park, which doesn’t see as many ceremonies and receptions as other areas.

“This was also our wedding planner’s first wedding experience in Animal Kingdom, which was crazy since she has been with Disney for a very long time,” Raney said. “She was just as excited for us and really made sure to plan every detail with the park.”

According to Raney, Disney provided everything she hoped for on her wedding day.

caption Amanda Raney and Ben Weiler’s wedding cake. source Elle Baez/Captured by Elle

Raney said the company “offers everything” and is a “one-stop shop” for couples.

“They arranged everything from transportation to-and-from our wedding for all our guests, golf carts to get the bridal party around on Grand Floridian property during the rain, all the flowers and decor, and absolutely amazing food,” she said of Disney.

“Disney also went above and beyond by adding our dog’s paw print and name on the back of our cake, putting Mickey-shaped crystals in all the girls’ bouquets, placing photos of my parents and grandparents cutting their cake on our table, and really creating the romantic, candlelit ambiance we were going for,” she said.

“They took my ideas and wishes and amplified them,” Raney said of Disney.

Still, Raney noted that getting married at Animal Kingdom does come with some obstacles.

caption Amanda Raney and Ben Weiler dance at their reception. source Elle Baez/Captured by Elle

Speaking to Insider, Raney said she and her wedding guests couldn’t go to Animal Kingdom until two hours after the park closed. Still, Raney said the late-night atmosphere created an even better wedding experience.

“Everyone was anticipating what was next the whole night,” Raney said.

“Disney was a destination, so we made our own rules and gave everyone an experience they’ll always remember,” she continued. “Almost every single wedding guest stayed until 1:30 a.m. to celebrate with us and kept the party going.”