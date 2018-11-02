WeDoctor Announces the Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform Creates 90-Minute Greater Bay Area Healthcare Circle

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 November 2018 – We Doctor Holdings Limited (“WeDoctor”), China’s leading technology-enabled medical and healthcare solutions platform, announced today the official launch of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform and the appointment of Mr Anthony Wu, standing committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee and former Chairman of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, as the Chairman of the platform. The first city base, situated in the Zhuhai People’s Hospital, also opened today to join the array of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area “9+2” city healthcare service bases.
The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform is driven by information technology including the internet, big data, and artificial intelligence, to create a bridge that links up and integrates the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical insurance services in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. It currently has a regional network of 79 hospitals and over 10,000 medical practitioners, and has established 32 internet medical bodies, dozens of specialist collaborative alliances, and 500 pharmacies and consultation centres. It has also set up nine WeDoctor Greater Bay Area city service bases in the region. At the Zhuhai Base, an embedded medical base, functions including internet diagnosis and treatment, remote joint medical consultation and family health management are online to perform the matching of specialists and subject experts with patients and provide one-stop health management and medical services to the Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau populace.
The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform commenced preparation at the beginning of 2018. It has heretofore completed the strategic planning and connection of the healthcare services resources in 21 prefecture-level cities, and Hong Kong and Macau, and established strategic partnerships with AIA Group, NWS Holdings, IDS Medical Systems Group, and Reproductive Healthcare Group in Hong Kong. In Guangdong, Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Dashenlin Pharmaceutical Group, YLZ Information Technology, China Telecom Group Guangdong Corporation, and China Unicom Corporation Limited Guangdong Branch have also come aboard the platform, to jointly create a Greater Bay Area healthcare ecosystem.
The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is a national strategy in China. The Greater Bay Area is one of the regions in China with the strongest composite capability, the highest degree of openness, and the most vibrant economy. The opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has set the stage for the comprehensive interaction of the Greater Bay Area. The newly established WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform will act as a bridge to connect the healthcare services of the three regions, promoting the integration of the advance healthcare technology and premium healthcare resources to elevate the overall standard of the healthcare services of the Greater Bay Area. The platform will help to create within the Greater Bay Area to provide swift and convenient services.
Mr Anthony Wu, Chairman of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform, said, “The Greater Bay Area is a major part of China’s national strategy. Healthcare provision is one of the core focuses of the Greater Bay Area development. There exists an urgent demand for an efficient platform that consolidates resources and provides innovative services in the Greater Bay Area. As a pioneer and forerunner in the fields of internet hospital and smart healthcare, WeDoctor possesses leading innovative and practical capabilities in healthcare technology. I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with WeDoctor to drive the integration of healthcare resources in the region through internet technology and serve the 70 million people in the Greater Bay Area.”
As the first HMO (Health Management Organisation) base of WeDoctor in the Greater Bay Area, the Zhuhai Base is also the first embedded healthcare base to be launched through the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform. The Zhuhai Base has consolidated the resources and strengths WeDoctor has accumulated in the areas of healthcare, pharmaceutical, and insurance in the last eight years. Backed by the Zhuhai Internet Hospital, which was established by WeDoctor Guangzhou and Zhuhai People’s Hospital, the Zhuhai Base can provide health management membership service to residents in the region, and integrated services including appointment making between regional medical organisations, hospital transfer, consultation, online health management, and convenient medication dispensing. On the inauguration day, the Zhuhai Base implemented a nine-city remote video connection with prefecture-level cities including Dongguan and Foshan via the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform. The establishment of the rest of the Greater Bay Area city service bases is in progress.
Mr Lu Ligong, Superintendent of the Zhuhai People’s Hospital, said, “Zhuhai People’s Hospital has forged a number of specialist alliances in the fields including interventional treatment, chest pain, and hormone metabolism. On this basis, our collaboration with WeDoctor is a win-win alliance. As a part of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform and adapting the innovative ‘internet + healthcare’ model, we will benefit more residents in the Greater Bay Area.”
Photo 2 caption: Mr Jerry Liao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WeDoctor (third from left) and Mr Anthony Wu, Chairman of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform (fourth from left) with the management team of the Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform.
About WeDoctor
We Doctor Holdings Limited (“WeDoctor”) is China’s leading technology-enabled healthcare solutions platform, providing seamless online and offline healthcare services as well as integration of general practitioner and specialist doctors. Founded by Jerry Liao and his team in 2010, WeDoctor operates four main business segments, namely, WeDoctor Healthcare, WeDoctor Cloud, WeDoctor Insurance, and WeDoctor Pharma.
WeDoctor brings together government, hospitals, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and financial institutions to create an innovative and holistic healthcare provision and funding ecosystem. On the WeDoctor platform, there are over 2,700 hospitals, 260,000 leading doctors, 20,000 pharmacies and 180 million real-name registered users.
Since the establishment of China’s largest appointment registration platform — Guahao.com, WeDoctor has continued to transform the healthcare system through technology with the creation of the nation’s first Internet hospital – Wuzhen Internet Hospital. It also launched the industry’s first domestic smart health terminal, and has made significant progress in the field of smart healthcare with the creation of AI-enabled diagnosis systems for both Western and Chinese medicine.
About Mr Anthony Wu
Mr Wu is a standing committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, former Chairman of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, and Chairman of China Resources Medical Holdings Company Limited. Mr Wu joined the Hong Kong Hospital Authority in 1999 and was its chairman from 2004 to 2013. He is the longest-serving chairman of the Hospital Authority. He has led the team of the Hospital Authority to manage all public hospitals and public clinics in Hong Kong and implement the public health policy of the Hong Kong SAR Government. He has also actively promoted a number of public and private medical co-operation projects during his tenure. Mr Wu is currently also the principal advisor to the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the People’s Republic of China, a member of the Chinese Medicine Reform and Development Advisory Committee, and Honorary Professor in the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Peking Union Medical College Hospital. He was a member of the State Council’s Medical Reform Leadership Advisory Committee and an advisor to the Public Policy Advisory Committee of the National Health and Family Planning Commission.
Other important public positions that Mr Wu has served include member of the 12th and 13th Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, and a member of the Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers on Innovation and Strategic Development and the Task Force on Land Supply of the Hong Kong SAR, and has been awarded GBS and JP by the government of Hong Kong SAR.
WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform
The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform is an integrated service platform. An embedded medical base, functions including internet diagnosis and treatment, medical body remote consultation and family health management are now online. The embedded medical base is an important service model launched by WeDoctor this year. It combines the WeDoctor platform with the brick and mortar hospitals, utilising the mature healthcare service system of the WeDoctor platform and the comprehensive medical service of brick and mortar hospitals to realise interactive online and offline services. Currently, the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform provides online services including appointment booking, consultation, referral, and follow-up consultation, as well as offline networks comprising offline clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies that provide services such as medical treatment, consultation, and medication dispensing.
