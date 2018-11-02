WeDoctor Announces the Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform Creates 90-Minute Greater Bay Area Healthcare Circle

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 November 2018 – We Doctor Holdings Limited (“WeDoctor”), China’s leading technology-enabled medical and healthcare solutions platform, announced today the official launch of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform and the appointment of Mr Anthony Wu, standing committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee and former Chairman of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, as the Chairman of the platform. The first city base, situated in the Zhuhai People’s Hospital, also opened today to join the array of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area “9+2” city healthcare service bases.





The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform is driven by information technology including the internet, big data, and artificial intelligence, to create a bridge that links up and integrates the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical insurance services in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. It currently has a regional network of 79 hospitals and over 10,000 medical practitioners, and has established 32 internet medical bodies, dozens of specialist collaborative alliances, and 500 pharmacies and consultation centres. It has also set up nine WeDoctor Greater Bay Area city service bases in the region. At the Zhuhai Base, an embedded medical base, functions including internet diagnosis and treatment, remote joint medical consultation and family health management are online to perform the matching of specialists and subject experts with patients and provide one-stop health management and medical services to the Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau populace.

The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform commenced preparation at the beginning of 2018. It has heretofore completed the strategic planning and connection of the healthcare services resources in 21 prefecture-level cities, and Hong Kong and Macau, and established strategic partnerships with AIA Group, NWS Holdings, IDS Medical Systems Group, and Reproductive Healthcare Group in Hong Kong. In Guangdong, Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Dashenlin Pharmaceutical Group, YLZ Information Technology, China Telecom Group Guangdong Corporation, and China Unicom Corporation Limited Guangdong Branch have also come aboard the platform, to jointly create a Greater Bay Area healthcare ecosystem.





The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is a national strategy in China. The Greater Bay Area is one of the regions in China with the strongest composite capability, the highest degree of openness, and the most vibrant economy. The opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has set the stage for the comprehensive interaction of the Greater Bay Area. The newly established WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform will act as a bridge to connect the healthcare services of the three regions, promoting the integration of the advance healthcare technology and premium healthcare resources to elevate the overall standard of the healthcare services of the Greater Bay Area. The platform will help to create within the Greater Bay Area to provide swift and convenient services.

Mr Anthony Wu, Chairman of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform, said, “The Greater Bay Area is a major part of China’s national strategy. Healthcare provision is one of the core focuses of the Greater Bay Area development. There exists an urgent demand for an efficient platform that consolidates resources and provides innovative services in the Greater Bay Area. As a pioneer and forerunner in the fields of internet hospital and smart healthcare, WeDoctor possesses leading innovative and practical capabilities in healthcare technology. I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with WeDoctor to drive the integration of healthcare resources in the region through internet technology and serve the 70 million people in the Greater Bay Area.”









Mr Jerry Liao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WeDoctor, said, “The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area platform will combine the premium medical resources in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. Through the platform, WeDoctor is extending its services to Hong Kong. It will provide online and offline healthcare services to the Greater Bay Area population through an innovative model and state-of-the-art technology in response to the rapid development of the area and to fulfil the growing healthcare demand therein. Under the leadership of Mr Wu, we will build the platform into one which forges the collaboration between regional medical organisations, enables the interaction between cutting edge technology and specialist medical services, and facilitates the convenient provision of medical treatments and the healthcare management of the Greater Bay Area populace. In doing so, we will become the health gatekeeper for the regional residents and enter a new era in healthcare services in the Greater Bay Area.”



