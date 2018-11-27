WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform Launches Healthcare Service Base for Women and Children





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 November 2018 – We Doctor Holdings Limited (“WeDoctor”), China’s leading technology-enabled medical and healthcare solutions platform, joined hands today in Guangzhou with the Guangdong Women and Children’s Hospital and Health Institute to launch China’s first provincial-levelinternet hospital for women and children — the Guangdong Province Internet Hospital for Women and Children in an effort to establish a healthcare service base for women and children at the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform and create a 90-minute healthcare circle for women and children. Concurrently, three service portals of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Platform that was announced earlier this month, namely, its website, mobile application, and telephone hotline, went live today to provide the residents in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau with innovative healthcare services that incorporate online and offline capabilities.





This marked the second breakthrough since the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform was announced in Hong Kong on 2 November. Now residents in Hong Kong and Macau can access the hospitals, doctors, and health insurance services in the Greater Bay Area through email or mobile number registration at the WeDoctor mobile application. The platform’s web portal and dedicated hotline have also been opened. Through these three portals, residents in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau can receive convenient medical services including pre-consultation check-up, appointment booking, online follow-up consultation, health insurance, remote diagnosis, appointment booking for medical checkup, family healthcare, and online payment.





Mr Huang Han-lin, Director of the Guangdong Women and Children’s Hospital and Health Institute, said, “The healthcare service base for women and children is supported by the internet hospital to provide innovative healthcare services through the integration of the premium medical resources of the Guangdong Women and Children’s Hospital and Health Institute and the technological and operational capabilities of the WeDoctor platform. Going forward, we will further encourage the 142 women and children healthcare organisations across the Guangdong province to join the internet hospital, in order to provide comprehensive online and offline healthcare services to women and children.”





Mr Jerry Liao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WeDoctor, said, “The healthcare service base will leverage the Guangdong Women and Children’s Hospital and Health Institute’s strength in resources to become the healthcare service hub for women and children in the Greater Bay Area and a centre for the collaboration of women and children organisations, while the establishment of the Guangdong Province Internet Hospital for Women and Children will further enhance the service capabilities of the platform. The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform was created as an industry collaborative and public service platform under the guidance of the Greater Bay Area initiative to propel the development of the healthcare industry in the region. It aims to drive the cross-regional and cross-organisational flow of premium resources in the region through the collaborations of industry essentials including medical practice, pharmaceuticals, and medical insurance to bring about the high quality development of the Greater Bay Area healthcare industry and create the ’90-second online, 90-minute offline’ healthcare circle. We are committed to precipitating the elevation of the standard in healthcare services for women and children in the entire Greater Bay Area through the deep integration of technology and premium resources.”





Mr Anthony Wu, Chairman of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform, said, “As an integral component of the development in the Greater Bay Area, the quality and standard of healthcare services in the region will become one of the key indicators to measure the regional socioeconomic development. The Guangdong Women and Children’s Hospital and Health Institute and the Guangdong Province Internet Hospital for Women and Children are bellwethers of the healthcare services for women and children in the Guangdong province and even across China. Building on the foundation of top-quality service and state-of-the-art technology, they are expanding the horizon of the gynecology and paediatrics practice in the Greater Bay Area. Spurred by the advancement in the technology of artificial intelligence, big data, and Internet of Things, the Guangdong Province Internet Hospital for Women and Children will become a major breakthrough in primary care, and help to promote the quality development of the women and children healthcare industry in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.”





The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform is the first collaborative healthcare platform that accepts the registration of users in Hong Kong and Macau to make appointments in medical organisations in Mainland China through the platform, and to take medical appointment numbers offline through using a valid Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents (Home Return Permit). In addition, the platform has implemented online payment services, supporting WeChat Pay (China) at the current stage. In December 2018, the platform will also introduce payment systems including PayPal and AlipayHK to allow easy access to healthcare services for residents.





At present, the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform has a network of 79 hospitals and over 10,000 medical practitioners, and has established 32 internet medical clusters, dozens of specialist collaborative alliances, and 500 pharmacies and consultation centres in 21 prefecture-level cities and Hong Kong. WeDoctor is also collaborating with IDS Medical Systems Group, Reproductive Healthcare Group, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group, DaShenLin Pharmaceutical Group, YLZ Information Technology, China Telecom Group Guangdong Corporation, and China Unicom Corporation Limited Guangdong Branch to jointly provide innovative healthcare services in the Greater Bay Area.





The Shenzhen base of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform is set to be launched at the Southern Medical University Shenzhen Hospital in December this year. Thereafter, the platform will continue to expand its city bases and specialist bases to form a healthcare services collaborative network covering Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau and become the healthcare gatekeeper of the 70-million population in the Greater Bay Area.





About WeDoctor

We Doctor Holdings Limited (“WeDoctor”) is China’s leading technology-enabled healthcare solutions platform, providing seamless online and offline healthcare services as well as integration of general practitioner and specialist doctors. Founded by Jerry Liao and his team in 2010, WeDoctor operates four main business segments, namely, WeDoctor Healthcare, WeDoctor Cloud, WeDoctor Insurance, and WeDoctor Pharma.

WeDoctor brings together government, hospitals, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and financial institutions to create an innovative and holistic healthcare provision and funding ecosystem. On the WeDoctor platform, there are over 2,700 hospitals, 260,000 leading doctors, 20,000 pharmacies and 180 million real-name registered users.

Since the establishment of China’s largest appointment registration platform — Guahao.com, WeDoctor has continued to transform the healthcare system through technology with the creation of the nation’s first Internet hospital – Wuzhen Internet Hospital. It also launched the industry’s first domestic smart health terminal, and has made significant progress in the field of smart healthcare with the creation of AI-enabled diagnosis systems for both Western and Chinese medicine.

About the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform

The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform is an integrated service platform. It currently has a network of 79 hospitals and over 10,000 medical practitioners, and has established 32 internet medical clusters, dozens of specialist collaborative alliances, and 500 pharmacies and consultation centres in 21 prefecture-level cities and Hong Kong. Functions including internet diagnosis and treatment, medical cluster remote consultation, family health management, and embedded medical base are now online. The embedded medical base is an important service model launched by WeDoctor this year. It combines the WeDoctor platform with the brick and mortar hospitals, utilising the mature healthcare service system of the WeDoctor platform and the comprehensive medical service of brick and mortar hospitals to offer interactive online and offline services. At present, the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform provides online services including appointment booking, consultation, referral, and follow-up consultation, as well as offline networks comprising offline clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies that provide services such as medical treatment, consultation, and medication dispensing.