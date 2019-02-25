WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform Officially Launches Foshan Base

Leading Technology and Resources in Tradition Chinese Medicine Comprehensively Serves Residents in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 February 2019 – The first innovative and integrated healthcare services platform in the Greater Bay Area, the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform (the “Platform”), announced yesterday the joining of the Foshan Hospital of Tradition Chinese Medicine (“Foshan Hospital of TCM”) as its Foshan base with a launching ceremony at the hospital. The array of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area healthcare service bases has witnessed the inclusion of a number of top hospitals in China in recent months, which expanded the scale of the Platform and facilitated the integration of the advance medical technology and premium healthcare resources in the Greater Bay Area to elevate the overall standard of the healthcare services in the region.





The Foshan Hospital of TCM maintains one of the highest level of Traditional Chinese Medicine (“TCM”) practices in China. Accumulating a wealth of knowledge and experience in TCM, it is now a Grade 3A modern large-scale TCM hospital that provides medical, teaching, research, rehabilitation, wellness, and elderly care services. The overall number of patients served by its out-patient clinic and emergency department in 2018 was 4.97 million, among which 80% have made appointments for general and follow-up consultations. In addition, the hospital’s orthopedics technology is internationally acclaimed, developing into one of China’s TCM specialist practices with the most sizeable scale and strength. It offers emergency, diagnosis and treatment, and rehabilitation services under one roof. The orthopedics department has 18 wards with over 1,000 beds.





Owing to the convenient geographical location of the Foshan Hospital of TCM, as well as its world-renowned TCM technology and resources, the Foshan Hospital of TCM has been attracting patients from across China, including Hong Kong and Macau. Given that TCM requires more follow-up consultations, the incorporation of the Foshan Hospital of TCM into the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform as its Foshan base will allow residents of Hong Kong and Macau to communicate easily with the doctors at the Foshan Hospital of TCM through the internet hospital. After its inclusion into the Platform, the Foshan Hospital of TCM will also explore the addition of services including appointment registration, online consultation, online follow-up consolation, medicine dispensing, online payment, and medical insurance settlement.





Mr Jerry Liao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WeDoctor, said, “The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform integrates the premium healthcare resources in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. We are committed to building a platform that enables the interaction of innovative technologies and specialist medicine to usher in a new era in the health provision in the Greater Bay Area. We are very honoured to welcome the Foshan Hospital of TCM, one of the top TCM healthcare service providers, to join the Platform as one of the bases and serve the residents of the Greater Bay Area. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore convenient and beneficial services including online medical insurance payment and express medicine delivery to create an accessible platform that combines “Internet + TCM”, a “healthcare, medicine, and medical insurance” platform with an integrated flow of information, which will facilitate the academic exchange within the Lingnan school of TCM.”





Mr Anthony Wu, Chairman of the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform, said, “As a traditional habit, the residents of Hong Kong and Macau have long been utilising TCM for medical treatment and maintaining their health. In recent years, the demands for TCM medical services and learning have been on the rise. The establishment of the Foshan base is an innovative step to deepen the TCM healthcare services in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, as well as a pilot city for healthcare services in the Greater Bay Area. The Platform will follow up with the integration of the healthcare, medicine, and medical insurance capabilities in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau to propel the cooperation of the health provision in the region, so as to contribute to the construction of a healthy Bay Area.”





Mr Xu Qingfeng, Deputy Director of the Health Commission of Guangdong Province and Director of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Bureau of Guangdong Province, said, “The Foshan Hospital of TCM and WeDoctor join hands to create an internet hospital. The Foshan base will provide premium, convenient, and safe TCM healthcare services to the residents of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. It deserves recognition and high esteem. Adhering to the related policies set by the Chinese government and the Guangdong province, we hope that the parties involved will fully utilise the technologies including the internet, big data, and artificial intelligence to fulfil the TCM healthcare needs of the residents in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau and create a quality service model for TCM, providing premium TCM services befitting the positioning of the Greater Bay Area. We strive to become the ‘Foshan Epitome’ that embodies the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area TCM and the internet.”





The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform is a collaborative healthcare platform. Functions including internet diagnosis and treatment, medical cluster remote consultation, family health management, and embedded medical base are now online. The embedded medical base is an important service model launched by WeDoctor that utilises the mature healthcare service system of the WeDoctor platform and the comprehensive medical services of brick and mortar hospitals to offer interactive online and offline services. Within three months of its launch, the Platform has established bases in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, and Foshan, and delivered innovative healthcare experiences to the residents of the Greater Bay Area.





About WeDoctor

We Doctor Holdings Limited (“WeDoctor”) is China’s leading technology-enabled healthcare solutions platform, providing seamless online and offline healthcare services as well as integration of general practitioner and specialist doctors. Founded by Jerry Liao and his team in 2010, WeDoctor operates four main business segments, namely, WeDoctor Healthcare, WeDoctor Cloud, WeDoctor Insurance, and WeDoctor Pharma.

WeDoctor brings together government, hospitals, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and financial institutions to create an innovative and holistic healthcare provision and funding ecosystem. On the WeDoctor platform, there are over 2,700 hospitals, 260,000 leading doctors, 20,000 pharmacies and 180 million real-name registered users.

Since the establishment of China’s largest appointment registration platform — Guahao.com, WeDoctor has continued to transform the healthcare system through technology with the creation of the nation’s first Internet hospital – Wuzhen Internet Hospital. It also launched the industry’s first domestic smart health terminal, and has made significant progress in the field of smart healthcare with the creation of AI-enabled diagnosis systems for both Western and Chinese medicine.









About the WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform

The WeDoctor Greater Bay Area Healthcare Platform is driven by information technologies including the internet, big data, and artificial intelligence to build a bridge that connects and integrates the medical, pharmaceutical, and medical insurance services in the Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau region, and create a “90-second online, 90-minute offline” premium healthcare circle. It currently has a network of 79 hospitals and over 10,000 medical practitioners, and has established 32 internet medical clusters, dozens of specialist collaborative alliances, and 500 pharmacies and consultation centres. Residents of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau can access convenient healthcare services including pre-diagnosis consultation, appointment registration, online follow-up consultation, direct consultation with renowned practitioners, remote consultation, medicine delivery, online payment, and medical insurance via its website, mobile application, hotline (95169-888), and the WeDoctor Hong Kong hotline (+852 6932-1760), (+86 198 9654 0031).