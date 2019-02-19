Canopy Growth will be the biggest winner in Canada’s $9 billion marijuana market

Canopy Growth‘s strong quarterly revenues indicate the company is already the early leader in Canada’s marijuana market, an analyst says.

The cannabis producer on Thursday reported gross revenue (mostly medical and recreational) soared 283% year-over-year to 97.7 million Canadian dollars ($73.6 million) in the third quarter, topping the Wall Street consensus of 78.7 million Canadian dollars ($59.2 million), according to Bloomberg data.

Thanks to Canada officially legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in October, the company generated 72 million Canadian dollars ($54.3 million) in gross recreational marijuana revenue (pre-excise taxes). By comparison, rival Aurora Cannabis posted 22 million Canadian dollars ($16.6 million) in net adult-use revenue (post-excise taxes).

Canopy’s recreational cannabis business represents a “strong start to the nascent market,” said Cowen analyst Vivien Azer in a note distributed Tuesday. She expects Canopy to have a leading share position in Canada’s adult use market, which she estimates (including medical) can increase to 12 billion Canadian dollars ($9 billion) by 2025.

The company’s adult-use net-selling price of 6.96 Canadian dollars per gram also topped Azer’s expectations for 5 Canadian dollars per gram.