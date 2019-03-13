caption Nelson Peltz, the founding partner of Trian Fund Management, at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, in 2016. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

The billionaire Nelson Peltz is getting into the cannabis business.

Peltz, who is worth $1.6 billion according to Forbes, is the CEO and a founding partner of Trian Fund Management. He will join Aurora Cannabis as a strategic adviser, working with the company to “explore potential partnerships” and help with the company’s global expansion strategy, according to a press release.

“Nelson is a globally recognized business visionary with a strong track record of constructive engagement to generate accelerated, profitable growth and shareholder value across many industry verticals that are of great interest to us,” Aurora CEO Terry Booth said.

Peltz is the nonexecutive chairman of Wendy’s and also serves on the boards of Procter & Gamble, Sysco, and Madison Square Garden. He was previously a director at the food companies H.J. Heinz and Mondelez International and was also chairman and CEO of Triarc Companies, which owned Arby’s and Snapple, as well as other consumer and industrial businesses.

Peltz isn’t the first big name to enter the cannabis space as an adviser. Last month, Martha Stewart joined Canopy Growth to help develop and position a new line of products, exploring CBD and other cannabinoids’ uses for both humans and animals.

Aurora Cannabis shares were up 8.5% early Wednesday. They had gained 60% this year through Tuesday.