Seth Rogen is teaming up with the Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth

source “Pineapple Express”

The comedians Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are teaming up with the Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth on a new brand of recreational weed.

Last month, Martha Stewart joined Canopy Growth as an adviser.

The comedians Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg have teamed up on movies such as “Pineapple Express,” “Superbad,” and “The Interview,” but they are now taking their partnership to a whole new level.

The duo announced Wednesday they are joining forces with the Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth to launch “Houseplant,” a new brand of recreational weed.

“Under the terms of the partnership, Houseplant will lean on the production and distribution capabilities of Canopy Growth and its licensed subsidiaries to ensure an ample supply of Houseplant flower, Softgel, and pre-rolled formats are rolled out in Canada over the coming months,” a press release said.

“Through a minority ownership in the new business venture, Canopy Growth will help Houseplant scale quickly and support Houseplant’s long-term success.”

Rogen said that Houseplant is “a passion we’ve brought to life through drive and dedication” and that the business “reflects the years of education, first-hand experience and respect we have for cannabis.”

Goldberg added: “We are so proud to be launching in Canada, our home.”

This isn’t the first time that celebrities have tried their hand at the legal cannabis industry. Wednesday’s announcement comes nearly a month after Canopy Growth said it was teaming up with Martha Stewart to produce a line of hemp-derived CBD products, the first being for pets.

Canopy Growth shares were down 5.6% near $42.20 a share on Wednesday. They were up 58.8% this year, including Wednesday’s slide.