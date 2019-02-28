Cannabis producer Canopy Growth jumps after saying it’s teaming up with Martha Stewart

source Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth and Martha Stewart are joining forces to develop CBD products.

Canopy shares jumped more than 3% following the news.

Earlier this week, analysts at Cowen said they think the CBD market could explode from its current size of $1 billion to $16 billion by 2025.

Watch Canopy Growth trade live.

Canopy Growth spiked more than 3% Thursday morning after the cannabis producer announced Martha Stewart was joining the company in an advisory role, helping to develop a new line of product offerings for CBD and other cannabinoids’ uses for both humans and animals.

Rivals Cronos (+2.1%) and Tilray (1.6%) were trading higher following the news.

“Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal,” Canopy CEO Bruce Linton said in a press release announcing the collaboration.

Thursday’s announcement comes days after one Wall Street shop said it thinks the $1 billion CBD market will explode to $16 billion by 2025.

“By 2025, we believe CBD offerings could conservatively generate $16 bn in retail sales (assuming a ~40% increase in consumer incidence, to 10%, and spend of less than $2 / day),” Cowen analysts Eric Assaraf and Viven Azer said.

Thursday’s rally is inflicting more pain on short-sellers in the marijuana space, who have been licking their wounds from a rough February. Through Tuesday, traders betting against marijuana stocks had suffered $192 million in market-to-market losses this month.

“If losses for cannabis short sellers continue to mount we should see continued short covering and added upward price pressure boosting the profits of a growing community of long shareholders,” Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director at the firm said in a note out Tuesday.