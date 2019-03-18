Here comes Tilray…

caption A Tilray worker tends to cannabis plants. source Tilray

Tilray is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after Monday’s closing bell.

Analysts are expecting an adjusted loss of $1.34 a share on $15 million revenue.

The cannabis producer Tilray is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after Monday’s closing bell. Here is what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting.

Adjusted loss per share: $1.34

$1.34 Revenue: $15.07 million

$15.07 million 2019 adjusted-loss-per-share guidance: $0.376

$0.376 2019 revenue guidance: $188.05 million

Tilray debuted for trading on the Nasdaq in July, becoming the first cannabis company to have an initial public offering in the US. Since then, it has sped up developing its business.

In December, Tilray announced a partnership with a division of the Swiss drug giant Novartis AG, hoping to commercialize its non-smokable medical-cannabis products, develop new products, and educate pharmacists and physicians about cannabis.

In January, the company said it planned to acquire the cultivator Natura Naturals. The deal will allow Tilray to expand its capacity to supply high-quality branded cannabis products to the Canadian market.

Tilray shares were little changed this year through Monday.