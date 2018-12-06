NFL WEEK 14: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

caption Aaron Rodgers and the Packers should step up in the wake of head coach Mike McCarthy’s firing. source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Every week we pick each game of the NFL schedule against the spread.

Last week, we were ever so close to a winning week but fell short thanks to the Steelers and Lions falling apart late in their games.

This week, we like the Packers to cover at home, and the Dolphins to keep things close with the Patriots.

So close!

Had the Steelers been able to hold on to a 16-point second-half lead against the Chargers at home, we would have had ourselves a winning week.

Thankfully, we have another full Sunday slate to try again. With just four Sundays left before the postseason, it’s now or never to turn our season of picks around.

Let’s get to it (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 7-8-1OVERALL: 75-111-6

Tennessee Titans* (-5) over Jacksonville Jaguars

caption Marcus Mariota is looking to get the Titans back on track. source Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Home favorites have been on an impressive run on Thursday nights so far this season, and it’s always easy to bet against Cody Kessler on the road.

Kansas City Chiefs* (-6.5) over Baltimore Ravens

caption Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs should be able to cover on Sunday. source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has gone 3-0 since taking over the starting job for the Ravens, but it’s tough to see how he’ll be able to keep pace on the road against the potent offense of the Chiefs.

Indianapolis Colts (+5) over Houston Texans*

caption Andrew Luck didn’t look like himself in Week 13. source Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

I’m writing off the Colts’ lackluster performance last week against the Jaguars and hoping Andrew Luck and company can bounce back and keep things close in a crucial divisional game. The Texans have to lose eventually, right?

Carolina Panthers (-2) over Cleveland Browns*

caption Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are in a tailspin. source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Panthers have dropped four straight games but find themselves right in the thick of the race for the postseason in the NFC. They need this game far more than the Browns.

Green Bay Packers* (-5.5) over Atlanta Falcons

caption Aaron Rodgers is finally rid of head coach Mike McCarthy. source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Finally free from the anchor of Mike McCarthy, expect Aaron Rodgers to put up big numbers out of spite, not to mention to avoid back-to-back losses at Lambeau.

New Orleans Saints (-8) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

caption Drew Brees is out for revenge. source Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It’s tough to remember now, but the New Orleans Saints started the year 0-1 after a shocking loss to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers. This week, they get revenge.

Buffalo Bills* (-3.5) over New York Jets

caption Josh Allen has been impressive the past two weeks. source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

I’ll love joking on Josh Allen as much as the next, but he’s been quite impressive the past two weeks. Buffalo quietly has one of the best defenses in the league, and the Jets, it’s worth mentioning, are extremely bad.

Miami Dolphins* (+7.5) over New England Patriots

caption Ryan Tannehill is back. source Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Dolphins always play the Patriots tough at home, having won four of their five past games against them in Miami outright. With Ryan Tannehill playing pretty well, take the points and hope the Dolphins can keep things close once again.

New York Giants (-3.5) over Washington Redskins*

Against all the odds, the Giants are still in the hunt for the NFC East despite a 4-8 record. They’re facing a Redskins team led by Mark Sanchez, who has been with the team for about three weeks.

Denver Broncos (-4) over San Francisco 49ers*

caption Case Keenum and the Broncos are well in the hunt for the postseason. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

This is a scary bet as I never like going against home dogs, but I firmly believe the Broncos are going to find a way to sneak into the playoffs, and if that’s going to happen, they have to win this one.

Cincinnati Bengals (+14) over Los Angeles Chargers*

caption Jeff Driskel didn’t look too bad in his first start for the Bengals. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Too many points. Jeff Driskel didn’t look that bad on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals* (+3) over Detroit Lions

caption Josh Rosen and Larry Fitzgerald hug it out. source Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Cardinals just beat the Packers on the road, and now their underdogs at home against a similarly lost Lions team? I don’t get it.

Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5) over Dallas Cowboys*

caption Carson Wentz is hoping to get the Eagles back to the playoffs. source Elsa/Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t beaten the Eagles twice in the same season since 2012. It’s not happening again this year.

Oakland Raiders* (+10.5) over Pittsburgh Steelers

caption The Raiders best game of the season might have been last week’s loss to the Chiefs. source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger is an abysmal 1-9 against the spread when on the road as a double-digit favorite in his career. The Raiders made it a game against the Chiefs last weekend – there’s no reason they can’t do it again this Sunday.

Chicago Bears* (+3) Los Angeles Rams

caption The Bears and Rams has the potential to be an instant classic on Sunday night. source Elsa/Getty Images

This is the toughest game to pick on the board and is a good enough game that you shouldn’t need to bet on it to be entertaining. That being said, if you have to pick a side, give me the home dogs in primetime.

Seattle Seahawks* (-3) over Minnesota Vikings

caption Seattle is surging. source Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle’s home-field advantage is well-documented. On national television on Monday night, it’s tough to bet against the Seahawks.

Now check out the rest of our NFL coverage: