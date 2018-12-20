NFL WEEK 16: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

caption This week the Steelers, Browns, and Eagles are some of our best bets to cover the spread. source Jason Miller/Getty Images

Every week we pick each game of the NFL schedule against the spread.

Last week, we went a respectable 6-9-1 against the spread, with Packers and Seahawks falling just short of a cover.

This week, we like the Patriots to bounce back against the Bills, and the Cardinals to keep things close against the Rams.

With just two weeks left in the NFL season, there’s only so many chances left for us to bet on football. This week’s slate is a delightful one, filled with intriguing matchups between teams with differing motivations. While some teams are playing for a playoff spot, others compete for pride, and knowing which side to bet on can be difficult to discern. We’ll waste no time and get straight to the picks (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 6-9-1OVERALL: 91-126-7

Washington Redskins (+10) over Tennessee Titans*

After 10 years spent bouncing around the league, quarterback Josh Johnson got his first career win as a starter for the Redskins last Sunday. It’s tough not to cheer for him.

Los Angeles Chargers* (-4.5) over Baltimore Ravens

The Chargers have flown under the radar all season and have everything to play for here – jump the Chiefs in the standings, and they could snag a first-round bye. Their rushing defense should be good enough to contain Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7) over Dallas Cowboys*

source Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

According to the Action Network, the Buccaneers are getting just 31% of bets on this game, but a whopping 62% of the money. That indicates that sharp bettors see something they like in Tampa Bay getting a touchdown. When you don’t have a read on the game yourself, follow the sharps.

New England Patriots* (-13) over Buffalo Bills

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Backing the Patriots coming off of a loss was known as one of the surest bets in football. While it failed us last week, it means this week we can back the Patriots coming off of consecutive losses. Let’s go double-or-nothing.

Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) over Carolina Panthers*

source Scott Cunningham/Getty

The Panthers threw their season in the trash by losing six straight games. Cam Newton is reportedly set to sit this game out, clearing the way for Taylor Heinicke to start. The Falcons have had a rough year and would undoubtedly like to end what’s been a disappointing season on a high note.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+4) over Miami Dolphins*

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Once again, we’re trusting the experts here. The Jaguars are getting less than 20% of the bets on this game, but 60% of the cash, meaning the big bettors have faith in Jacksonville.

New York Giants (+9.5) over Indianapolis Colts*

source Elsa/Getty Images

The Colts are overvalued after shutting out the Cowboys and the Giants are undervalued after being shut out by the Titans. This line should be closer to six or seven. I think the Giants keep things close.

Philadelphia Eagles* (-2.5) over Houston Texans

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

As an Eagles fan, I’m not going to bet against Nick Foles until he fails me.

Detroit Lions* (+5.5) over Minnesota Vikings

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

This is a weird game, and an even weirder spread, so we’re taking the home underdog and hoping for the best. Division games are usually tight even if one team needs it more – no doubt the Lions would love to play spoiler to the Vikings.

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) over New York Jets*

source Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers stated he’d be starting on Sunday, and that’s all the convincing I need that the Packers will be alright in this one.

Cleveland Browns* (-8.5) over Cincinnati Bengals

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It’s literally been years since the Browns were favored by more than a touchdown, and with Baker Mayfield and company still seemingly happy to watch former coach Hue Jackson squirm, I think they find a way to cover.

Arizona Cardinals* (+14) over Los Angeles Rams

source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Rams have been great at winning football games this season, but awful at covering, especially when it comes to big numbers. I don’t know how it happens, as the Cardinals are seemingly allergic to scoring, but if we’re trusting the trend, Arizona should keep this one within two touchdowns.

Chicago Bears (-4) over San Francisco 49ers*

source Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 49ers have won two straight games, including last week’s emotional overtime win over the Seahawks. While it makes sense for them to get up for a rivalry game against a divisional opponent, I don’t see them taking down the Bears. In a battle between Nick Mullens and Khalil Mack, I know who I am backing.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6) over New Orleans Saints*

source Jason Miller/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, the Saints haven’t looked like the dominant team they’ve played like all season. Giving six points to a Steelers team coming off a big win against the Patriots and still needing every win they can get feels like a bit of a stretch.

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) over Seattle Seahawks*

source Ezra Shaw/Getty

It’s tough to bet against the Seahawks at home, but even tougher to believe that the Chiefs are going to lose two in a row and miss out on a first-round bye.

Oakland Raiders* (+2.5) over Denver Broncos

source Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Raiders still haven’t found a home for next season as they await their move to Las Vegas, so there’s a chance this is their last ever game in Oakland.

