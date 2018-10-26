The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 8 of the NFL season

caption Sammy Watkins, Joe Flacco, and Phillip Lindsay are three players that look set to outplay their pricing in DraftKings this Sunday. source Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Halfway through the 2018 NFL season, and some traditional fantasy players may already be out of the running in their leagues.

Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week is a new chance to find value and make some money.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They’ll come in handy for when you’ve constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don’t have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Matthew Stafford, $5,600

source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense has been on a solid run, averaging 29 points per game over their past three outings. Against the Seahawks defense that is still figuring itself out in a post-Legion of Boom world, Stafford has an opportunity for another big day and is available as one of the cheapest quarterbacks on the board.

RB: Phillip Lindsay, $5,200

source Norm Hall/Getty Images

Facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos are going to want to slow things down and control the pace of the game as much as possible. That should translate to a good amount of touches for Phillip Lindsay, who can take advantage of the shaky Chiefs defense.

RB: Chris Carson, $4,300

source Warren Little/Getty Images

The Seahawks rushing attack has been a mixed bag this season, with players trading off the leading role sometimes seemingly at random. But Chris Carson has taken the lion’s share of the carries, and should be fresh and ready to role for the Seahawks coming off of a bye week against a Lions defense that’s one of the bottom 10 in the league against the rush.

WR: Demaryius Thomas, $4,900

source Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

While Lindsay is set for a big day as the Broncos attempt to establish a pace against the Chiefs, Demaryius Thomas should benefit from their need to score and keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. Thomas is no pushover and is more than capable of taking advantage of a Chiefs defense that has struggled to get stops all year.

WR: Sammy Watkins, $4,600

source Peter Aiken/Getty Images

With the Chiefs scoring so much, it’s a good idea to grab whatever pieces of their offense you can afford. The Denver defense isn’t what it was in years past, but it’s still good enough to prevent Mahomes from always getting his first or second look. If that’s the case, look for Watkins to be scrambling into space for some broken-play completions.

WR: Chris Godwin, $4,500

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Chris Godwin once again reached double-digits last week, albeit with a somewhat underwhelming performance. If you need a high-scoring, boom-or-bust player to fill out your DraftKings receiving corps, it might be best to look elsewhere, but if you’re looking for reliable production you can count on for $4,500, Godwin is your guy.

TE: Evan Engram, $4,300

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It feels like this is about as cheap as you’ll see Evan Engram this season, and with the Giants desperate for a win, I wouldn’t be shocked if New York finally puts up some points this week against the Redskins.

DEF: Detroit Lions, $2,400

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Lions’ defense was a bit of a dud for us last week, earning just four points by DraftKings scoring against the Dolphins. But this week the Lions are back home and taking on a Seahawks offense that has Russell Wilson and not much else – if you want to save money on your defense this week, Detroit’s a solid value play.

