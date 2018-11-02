The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 9 of the NFL season

- source
Halfway through the 2018 NFL season, and some traditional fantasy players may already be out of the running in their leagues.
Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week is a new chance to find value and make some money.
Last week, our DraftKings value plays were pretty solid – Sammy Watkins was the fifth-highest scoring player in all of fantasy, while Chris Carson and Philip Lindsay both finished as top-15 running backs. This week, we’re back at it again, searching for players that have a good shot to outscore their value in daily fantasy.
Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They’ll come in handy for when you’ve constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don’t have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.
QB: Alex Smith, $5,000
Alex Smith is one of the cheapest starting quarterbacks on the board this week, and he’s facing off against a Falcons defense that has allowed opponents to score 29 points or more in five of their seven games so far this season.
Smith is by no means a gunslinger, but if you’re in need of a value play at quarterback, he’s your guy.
RB: Nick Chubb, $4,500
Nick Chubb has emerged as the Browns’ go-to running back, after the trade of Carlos Hyde, and has an opportunity for a huge game this weekend. While the Chiefs’ offense is fearsome, their defense has lacked all season, and Chubb should be able to take advantage and outplay his roster cost on Sunday.
RB: Isaiah Crowell, $4,200
Isaiah Crowell is a boom-or-bust player, but against the Dolphins this weekend, there’s a solid chance he can boom. If you need a longshot pick to rush for 150 yards and two scores, he’s likely your best bet.
WR: Sammy Watkins, $4,900
Sammy Watkins went off for fantasy players last weekend, snagging eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He’s seen his targets go up week after week but is still undervalued in DraftKings pricing. Take advantage now while you still can.
WR: DeVante Parker, $4,600
After injuries derailed the first half of his season, DeVante Parker returned in Week 8 with a vengeance, taking six catches for 134 yards in the Dolphins loss to the Texans. No matter who is at quarterback for Miami this weekend, it feels likely that Parker will be their first look on plenty of plays.
WR: Antonio Callaway, $4,200
If you’re looking for a long shot to go off this weekend, Antonio Callaway has some big potential despite the Browns’ apparent tailspin. With Hue Jackson and Todd Haley dismissed this week, it feels like the Cleveland offense might play a bit looser than usual, putting up a few deep balls to try and inspire the team. Callaway would be on the receiving end of those throws.
TE: Vance McDonald, $3,700
It’s a brutal week for budget tight ends, but if you’re looking for a player that has a chance to make an impact on your roster, Vance McDonald is as good a guess as any. There are some deeper options that might get lucky with a red zone touchdown, but McDonald could potentially be a bigger part of the Steelers’ gameplan if things work out right.
DEF: Denver Broncos, $2,300
The Denver Broncos’ defense faces a tough test in the Houston Texans this weekend, but if you’re looking for a cheaper team to slot into your lineup, Von Miller and company are always a good bet to show up. They contained the Chiefs’ defense well enough, and it feels as though the Texans are due to cool off soon.
