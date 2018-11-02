The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 9 of the NFL season

caption Sammy Watkins, Nick Chubb, and Antonio Callaway are some of our top picks to outplay their salary in daily fantasy games this Sunday. source Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Halfway through the 2018 NFL season, and some traditional fantasy players may already be out of the running in their leagues.

Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week is a new chance to find value and make some money.

Last week, our DraftKings value plays were pretty solid – Sammy Watkins was the fifth-highest scoring player in all of fantasy, while Chris Carson and Philip Lindsay both finished as top-15 running backs. This week, we’re back at it again, searching for players that have a good shot to outscore their value in daily fantasy.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They’ll come in handy for when you’ve constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don’t have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Alex Smith, $5,000

caption Alex Smith has found his rhythm with the Washington offense. source Al Bello/Getty Images

Alex Smith is one of the cheapest starting quarterbacks on the board this week, and he’s facing off against a Falcons defense that has allowed opponents to score 29 points or more in five of their seven games so far this season.

Smith is by no means a gunslinger, but if you’re in need of a value play at quarterback, he’s your guy.

RB: Nick Chubb, $4,500

caption Nick Chubb is a threat to break off a big play every time he touches the ball. source Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Nick Chubb has emerged as the Browns’ go-to running back, after the trade of Carlos Hyde, and has an opportunity for a huge game this weekend. While the Chiefs’ offense is fearsome, their defense has lacked all season, and Chubb should be able to take advantage and outplay his roster cost on Sunday.

RB: Isaiah Crowell, $4,200

caption Isaiah Crowell might be the ultimate boom-or-bust running back. source Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Isaiah Crowell is a boom-or-bust player, but against the Dolphins this weekend, there’s a solid chance he can boom. If you need a longshot pick to rush for 150 yards and two scores, he’s likely your best bet.

WR: Sammy Watkins, $4,900

caption Sammy Watkins will look to keep his hot streak going. source Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Sammy Watkins went off for fantasy players last weekend, snagging eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He’s seen his targets go up week after week but is still undervalued in DraftKings pricing. Take advantage now while you still can.

WR: DeVante Parker, $4,600

caption DeVante Parker is back. source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

After injuries derailed the first half of his season, DeVante Parker returned in Week 8 with a vengeance, taking six catches for 134 yards in the Dolphins loss to the Texans. No matter who is at quarterback for Miami this weekend, it feels likely that Parker will be their first look on plenty of plays.

WR: Antonio Callaway, $4,200

caption If the Browns makes some big plays on Sunday, expect Antonio Callaway to be on the receiving end of them. source Jason Miller/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a long shot to go off this weekend, Antonio Callaway has some big potential despite the Browns’ apparent tailspin. With Hue Jackson and Todd Haley dismissed this week, it feels like the Cleveland offense might play a bit looser than usual, putting up a few deep balls to try and inspire the team. Callaway would be on the receiving end of those throws.

TE: Vance McDonald, $3,700

caption Vance McDonald’s role with the Steelers offense seems to change week-to-week. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It’s a brutal week for budget tight ends, but if you’re looking for a player that has a chance to make an impact on your roster, Vance McDonald is as good a guess as any. There are some deeper options that might get lucky with a red zone touchdown, but McDonald could potentially be a bigger part of the Steelers’ gameplan if things work out right.

DEF: Denver Broncos, $2,300

caption The Broncos defense has been tested a few times already this season, and handled those tests with poise. source Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos’ defense faces a tough test in the Houston Texans this weekend, but if you’re looking for a cheaper team to slot into your lineup, Von Miller and company are always a good bet to show up. They contained the Chiefs’ defense well enough, and it feels as though the Texans are due to cool off soon.

Now check out our best bets from the whole Week 9 NFL slate.