Here’s what you missed this weekend: Trump tries to respond to dead children at the border, Kelly says the ‘wall’ won’t be a real wall at all, and truculent truck drivers block Tesla Superchargers

caption Dozens of women and their children, many fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, arrive at a bus station following release from Customs and Border Protection on June 22, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, Republicans, and administration officials have responded to a second December death of a migrant child in US custody.

In an interview, outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly said Trump’s “Wall” won’t actually be a wall.

Business Insider spoke to truck drivers pointedly blocking Tesla Superchargers as multiple reports of the trend have surfaced online.

Following the death of a second migrant child in US custody on Christmas Eve, Trump and other officials have given varied responses.

Another trying weekend for Tesla, capping off a tumultuous 2018.

The outgoing White House chief of staff had some new and confusing things to say about the US-Mexico border obstacle formerly known as the “wall.”

And the US military has some difficult numbers to share in its ongoing fight against ISIS.

And now we know the identity of the former Russian spy who acted as Paul Manafort’s go-between with a Russian oligarch who supposedly exchanged his debts for access.

The deaths of two migrant children in US custody at the southern US border prompted renewed tensions over Trump’s immigration policies, while the president again sought to blame Democrats.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly said there is no actual wall, and the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy was a surprise to officials.

caption John Kelly. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Outgoing chief of staff John Kelly says Trump’s ‘wall’ won’t actually be a wall: ‘To be honest, it’s not a wall’ On Trump’s long-promised “wall”: “To be honest, it’s not a wall.”

Outgoing chief of staff John Kelly says Trump’s ‘wall’ won’t actually be a wall: ‘To be honest, it’s not a wall'” Kelly’s comments echo Trump’s recently changing tune, saying it would be more like “fencing,” that was an “artistically designed” set of “steel slats,” not concrete.

Outgoing chief of staff John Kelly says Trump’s ‘wall’ won’t actually be a wall: ‘To be honest, it’s not a wall’ Kelly said, blaming former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the administration’s policy that resulted in the separation of hundreds of migrant children from their families, saying “He surprised us.”

Lady Gaga kicked off her Vegas residency “Enigma” at the Park MGM Resort in Las Vegas.

caption Lady Gaga source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

There were keytars, Spongebob comparisons, and multiple flying moments. Check out the photos from opening night.

Lady Gaga broke down in tears as she performed ‘Shallow’ for the first time live at the residency. See the video.

Truck drivers are blocking Tesla Superchargers.But really, if you somehow missed it this year, Tesla and its erratic chief executive Elon Musk certainly had an exciting 2018. Take a moment here to reflect on the brilliant, and then bizarre, in this blow-by-blow account.

caption Elon Musk source Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

A recent spate of blocking Tesla Superchargers has some drivers comparing the practice to “rolling coal.”

One Tesla owner told Business Insider a group of truck owners harassed them in the parking lot of a Sheetz convenience store in North Carolina, just as CEO Elon Musk looks to expand the charger network nationally.

Tesla had an eventful 2018. Full of drama, obstacles, success and Elon Musk.

Tesla‘s mercurial CEO, attracted attention for his unpredictability, which often led to lawsuits from investors and an investigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

Here’s every bizarre thing that happened to Tesla this year as it heads into 2019 with equal cause for optimism and anxiety.

US military says it’s responsible for killing 1,139 civilians in its fight against ISIS — but others estimate much higher numbers

caption A US Army Paratrooper, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, shakes the hand of a young boy in Mosul, Iraq, July 4, 2017. source US Army

The US military says it is responsible for inadvertently killing 1,139 civilians in its fight against ISIS since August 2014.

However many suggest this figure is not accurate, according to a report from Defense One’s Kevin Baron.

The report flags that 12 civilians were killed in a May 2017 strike on Mosul alone.

Other estimates are much, much higher, suggesting the civilian death toll in the US’s fight against ISIS is closer to at least 7,000.

Another four-star Army Gen. has taken aim at President Donald Trump’s performance. He says the Commander in Chief is dishonest and immoral.

caption Retired four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal source Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Now we know the secret identity of the former Russian spy who doubled as Paul Manafort’s main foreign contact during the fraught 2016 US presidential election.

caption Manafort served as Trump’s campaign manager in mid-2016, when he won the Republican Party’s nomination. source Reuters