What you missed this weekend: The aftermath of Roger Stone, Louisiana shooting spree, and young champions

President Trump signed a temporary funding bill that ended the longest government shutdown in history, but news continued throughout the weekend.

Last week, former Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested. Lawmakers and Stone himself commented on the affair throughout Saturday and Sunday.

A man who allegedly killed five people on Saturday in Louisiana led police on a manhunt before he was arrested on Sunday.

President Trump tweeted numerous misleading statistics Sunday morning.

Sunday’s political shows delved into possible next steps for Roger Stone, Trump’s former campaign adviser who was indicted by the special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday.

Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and informal campaign adviser, remained defiant in a television appearance two days after he was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

Stone, who was indicted Friday on one count of obstruction of justice, five counts of making false statements to the FBI and congressional investigators, and one count of witness tampering, waved off the charges Sunday.

“I believe that this indictment is thin as p— on a rock, I’m prepared to fight for my life,” Stone told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

Chris Christie, former prosecutor and governor of New Jersey, rebuked Stone’s characterization of the indictment as thin, saying “it’s not.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the indictment contained “very specific allegations of lies and witness intimidation” and Stone would “need a much better defense” than his comments Sunday morning.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney sought to distance the White House from Stone’s comments and legal proceedings.

“The stuff happening with Roger Stone doesn’t have anything to do with the White House, doesn’t have anything to do with the president and certainly doesn’t have anything to do with the staff at the White House,” Mulvaney said.

Louisiana police led an overnight manhunt for 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, who is accused of killing 5 people, including his girlfriend and parents.

On Saturday morning, Theriot, 21, allegedly opened fire at Livingston Parish near Baton Rouge, killing three people, authorities said.

He then allegedly stole a pick-up truck and drove to nearby Ascension Parish, where he shot and killed two others.

“This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I’ve seen in quite a while,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told WBRZ Channel 2.

Police found and arrested Theriot near Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Despite a short-term funding bill that reopened the government after its longest shutdown in history, Trump had a busy weekend full of tweets and criticism.

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter retracted her support for Trump over the bill to reopen the government, calling herself ‘a very stupid girl’ for supporting him.

Trump tweeted misleading voter fraud statistics, claiming non-citizens voted in Texas. In reality, it’s not immediately clear how many non-citizens voted.

Trump also doubled down on dubious figures on the cost of illegal immigration.

The White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday morning that Trump would consider shutting down the government again.

Trump and other leaders marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day amid rising anti-Semitism.

