The 12 weekender bags we turn to most often because they’re easy to pack and comfortable to carry

caption The Lo & Sons O.G. Overnight Bag ($295) has plenty of space for a quick trip. source Lo & Sons

Weekend trips are a fun way to see friends and family, visit new cities, and take advantage of great summer weather.

If you need a good bag for your next weekend getaway, you can’t go wrong with a weekender – it’s the perfect size to hold everything you need for a short trip.

The Insider Picks team has tried plenty of weekender bags and below you’ll find the 12 we love and travel with the most.

While cold winter weekends are best-spent relaxing at home, summer weekends are best-spent visiting friends and family, doing plenty of outdoor activities, and seeing new places – all while enjoying the great weather. And if you plan on taking one or a few trips out of town, you’re going to need a good bag to bring with you.

Packing for a weekend trip can be a little trickier than your average vacation. A suitcase is way too big to lug around for just a few days, but a backpack can barely hold one night’s worth. Luckily there are plenty of great weekender bags that are just roomy enough for a few days worth of clothing and toiletries. As a team of product reviewers, we’ve tried plenty of travel bags, but there are some that we use time and time again.

Keep reading for the 12 weekender bags we love to travel with.

Lo & Sons O.G. Overnight Bag

source Lo & Sons

I’ve had this bag since 2013 and it looks just like it did when it was new. The black nylon exterior is durable and easy to clean, and the interior is roomy with pockets for just about anything you can think of. The only compartment I don’t use is the hidden shoe pocket. If I’m not wiping down the outside of the bag, I’m definitely not wiping this secret compartment – that’s what reusable bags are for.

The bag can hold a weekend’s worth of clothes, shoes, toiletries, and such, but I’m an over-packer, so I still have to be thoughtful about it. Even if the bag is overstuffed, though, it doesn’t feel extremely heavy on my shoulders because of the wide double straps. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

When it comes to finding the perfect weekender bag, I want something that can hold a lot, but won’t weigh me down as I push through the crowds in Grand Central to catch a train on time. The Lo & Sons O.G. bag ticks off all the boxes, and it looks nice to boot.

I’ve already sung the praises of the clever design and myriad smart features, and now that it’s summer, I know I’ll be using this bag even more. If you’re traveling for longer than just a weekend (or are a serious over-packer), it makes a great companion to your carry-on suitcase – the travel sleeve lets you slip the bag right on top of your luggage for easy movement. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall

source Dange Dover

I also use and love the Lo & Sons O.G. Overnight Bag for short, overnight trips, but the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall is the one I always turn to for long weekends. I got it two years ago, and it’s not showing much wear and tear yet, despite using it regularly. It’s the perfect size to hold three to four days’ worth of stuff, and just like the rest of Dagne Dover’s bags, it comes with a bunch of thoughtful compartments, like a laptop sleeve, shoe duster, and stretchy key leash.

I have the extra-large size in a muted pink color called “Dune” ($215), and I don’t find it too cumbersome to carry when fully stuffed. If you’re a lighter packer, you might prefer the large ($185), which is a bit more compact. You can also choose from 13 colors. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy

Everlane Mover Pack

source Everlane

If you tend to get tired carrying a bag by the handles, or your back gets sweaty from supporting a backpack, you have the power of choice with Everlane’s Mover Pack. You open, pack, and carry it as a duffel, but you have the additional option to carry it as a backpack or just by the top handle. It has a bunch of pockets, including a dedicated shoe compartment to keep my less-than-squeaky-clean treads away from the rest of my clothes, and more often than not, I actually have extra space after packing for three days’ worth of things – so might as well fill that space with souvenirs and treats, right? – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Paravel Main Line Duffel

source Paravel

On the opposite end of the spectrum from Everlane in both price and design is this simple and stylish duffel. It only has two interior zip pockets, leaving the very spacious body yours for the taking. When my parents forced a giant box of fruit on me, the forgiving bag expanded to accommodate it, surprising everyone involved, including the TSA agent. I also love the feel of this bag: The fabric is a slick and substantial cotton canvas that’s also water- and spill-resistant, and the trim and handles are made from soft, luxurious leather. Even if my reality is that I’m squeezing into a Basic Economy seat right by the bathroom, this bag makes me feel worthy of a private jet. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Tortuga Setout Duffle

source Tortuga

I have been using the Setout Duffel as a weekend bag for a little over six months. It has a spacious interior (35 liters), and the large opening makes packing easy. I really like Tortuga’s bags for their quality construction, which is important for travel. The Setout Duffel is made of a soft yet tough 900D polyester that’s also water repellant, and the hardware (D-rings and zippers) is durable. What I also love are the compartments for shoes (so they don’t dirty your clothes) and a laptop or tablet.

I’ve used the bag on several short trips and it has not endured any major or minor damage. In fact, it still looks new. I also appreciate the padded handle wrap that makes it comfortable to carry (a shoulder strap is also included). – Les Shu, Insider Picks editor

Tortuga Setout Backpack

source Tortuga

If you don’t like carrying a duffel bag, Tortuga also makes various travel backpacks. For short trips, I like the Setout Divide, which is made with the same quality as the Setout Duffel. My colleague David Slotnick reviewed the larger version and it has become one of his favorite carry-on bags. (For a travel backpack, I am using Tortuga’s outgoing Homebase right now, which I like, but the Setout uses a tougher fabric and feels more robust than the Homebase.)

You can’t go wrong with Tortuga’s bags. They are well-engineered products, and while a bit pricey, they’re worth the investment. – Les Shu, Insider Picks editor

Peak Design Travel Backpack

source Peak Design

Peak’s travel backpack is designed with photographers in mind, but is really ideal for anyone. The bag uses an innovative modular packing cube system, with cubes for various purposes available in small, medium, and large. For a long weekend, I’ll use a medium packing cube for clothes, and a small camera cube. Then, I use room around the sides and in the other pockets for toiletries, shoes, and so on. The best part is that the bag can shrink down to a passable day-pack, so you can really make it a one-bag trip. The bag is comfortable to carry and has a few well thought-out features, like stowable straps. It’s a bit pricey, but it’s really worth it. – David Slotnick, Personal Finance Insider reporter

Caraa Sport Studio Bag

source Caraa

You’ve seen the price tag, now hear me out! I’m not going to sit here and tell you to spend $450 on a weekender just because. In fact, I’ll start by saying that there are plenty of other great options on this list that will cost you far, far less and do just as great a job at toting your stuff around. But if it’s in your budget to spend that much on a really nice weekend bag where every detail has been thought through perfectly, this is the one I’d recommend.

All of Caraa’s bags are exceptionally well-designed, but this one has a bunch of clever features – the best of which is that the bag converts from a duffel to a backpack just by attaching straps. There are two compartments: the main one, which opens up like a backpack, and the one top, which opens like a duffel. Each one allows you to pack clean and dirty items separately. There’s also a laptop sleeve in the main compartment along with internal organizing pockets, and there’s a zipper on the side of the bag that lets you get to your flat-packed items without opening up the main compartment.

Honestly, I could go on about the features, but suffice it to say that I absolutely love this bag and recommend it to anyone who has the funds to buy it. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe

source Lo & Sons

The Catalina is Lo & Son’s souped-up weekender. It has a lower compartment to keep shoes upright and separate, enough pockets to keep all the small essentials organized, a sleeve for your suitcase handle to pop through, and a padded messenger strap. Plus, the interior is definitely roomy enough for a long weekend’s worth of clothes, accessories, and a few books or an iPad.

The canvas is also so chic in person, though I wish I would have gone with a darker color (mine is dove grey) to disguise wear better, and to make it less likely that the color of my jeans transfers while I’m walking with it. All in all though, a great deal for $128. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Paravel Fold-Up Bag

source Paravel

I originally got Paravel’s fold-up bag to bring on trips in case I wound up needing another bag for souvenirs on the way home, but it’s so easy to use that I’ve also loved it as a weekender. It’s feather-light, silky but tough, and doesn’t have any unnecessary bulk. If you’re just heading somewhere for the weekend after work, this is one bag you won’t hate carting into the office. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Stuart & Lau The Monaco Weekender

source Stuart & Lau

I never thought I’d be able to own a real grown-up weekend getaway bag. Actually, I never thought I’d ever be going on grown-up weekend getaways, period. But, alas, here I am, in my fourth decade, and here I am taking the commuter train to and fro on the weekends. Tangling with irate bankers on the peak rush hour train, and jostling for a seat on said train, requires a dogged, tooth-and-nail approach. No mercy.

But this course of action can take its tolls on one’s baggage. This lightweight and weather-proof DuraLite nylon and leather bag is up to the task. I’ve scrapped with the best (and worst) of Metro North passengers to gain my space with this bag for nearly a year now, and by looking at it, you wouldn’t know it. Other bags, rest their gentle souls, weren’t so lucky, and I’m starting to think this one might just outlast me, too. – Owen Burke, reporter

Gonex Lightweight Daypack

source Amazon

This backpack may as well be my right hand because I take it on nearly every trip. With a 35-liter capacity, the Gonex backpack carries a surprising amount of things, yet folds up into a bundle small enough to fit into the palm of my hand. It’s lightweight, which is perfect for running through the airport or standing in a crowded train, but I still find that it’s extremely durable. I purchased it on Amazon thanks to its high ratings – and the $17 price tag means that I don’t have to worry about it getting dirty during unavoidable travel tribulations. When I go on shorter trips, I can fit a couple days’ worth of clothing and travel necessities while still having extra room to fit the inevitable souvenir on the way back home. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern