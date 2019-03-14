Weezie is a new bath-linen startup making monogrammed towels cool again — here’s what makes them different

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Weezie is a new online startup focused on stylish, high-quality, and accessible luxury bath towels.

The Oeko-Tex certified towels are made from 100% organic long-staple cotton and are extra soft, fluffy, and absorbent.

We love its large and durable Bath Towel ($58) and unexpectedly useful Makeup Towels ($40 per pair).

Another reason to love the towels: they’re customizable for an extra $15 each. The various custom options look modern and help you create a truly personal bath or gifting experience.

There’s a clear difference in experience when you walk into a large chain hotel versus a quaint bed and breakfast. Enter the former and you’re whisked through an efficient check-in and sent promptly to #1049 in the east wing of the building. Enter the latter and you’ll receive a personalized welcome, complete with a mug of freshly brewed coffee (or glass of bubbly) and an exchange of life stories before you even climb the stairs to your room.

Shopping at Weezie, a new, online towel startup, is like staying at the bed and breakfast instead of the hotel chain. Based in “The Hostess City” of Savannah, Georgia, the company will make you feel right at home – the one you want to create, not just the one you have right now – with its collection of plush, customizable bathroom towels.

Weezie was founded by Lindsey Johnson, an angel investor and recent Columbia Business School grad, and Liz Eichholz, a former Creative Director at Bustle and graphic designer. While on the hunt for new towels, the two friends discovered it was truly a search of long and confusing proportions. Affordable towels lacked quality, and if they wanted personalized towels, the process took too long or was too expensive.

One of the few direct-to-consumer home startups to put the bathroom towel first, Weezie is everything they couldn’t find in the existing bath space. The towels are soft and absorbent, made from high-quality materials, customizable with plenty of stylish options, environmentally safe (Oeko-Tex certified), and reasonably priced (at least as far as luxury towels go).

On its site, you can shop makeup towels, washcloths, hand towels, bath towels, and bath sheets, each with seven color options for piping around the border. Weezie also offers a starter pack of four bath towels and two hand towels for a discounted price.

All the towels are made from 100% organic long-staple cotton, which is stronger and more absorbent than regular cotton. The absorbency is further improved through spinning technology that traps air within each fiber and makes the towels extra soft and fluffy.

In my experience using the Weezie Bath Towel ($58), I found it was as comfortable and absorbent as more expensive luxe towels, but not as heavy (if you care for the exact specs, the washcloths and hand towels are 500 grams per square meter and the bath towels and bath sheets are 650 grams per square meter). For its plush feel, it was surprisingly light and dried me off quickly.

The company says the hypo-allergenic towels shed up to four times less than traditional towels, but I’ve actually experienced zero shedding in the four months I’ve used my towel. While I usually rotate among a few different sets of towels, I have yet to switch out of my Weezie ones yet because they’re so fluffy, absorbent, and lint-resistant, even after many washes.

Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton, meanwhile, loves Weezie’s cute, best-selling Makeup Towels ($40/pair), which cleverly come in navy so you can keep your white towels clean. She says:

“Towels made specifically for one thing – like removing makeup – make me think of the joke that women get sold products made laughably hyperspecific, like lotions for an elbow patch, while men get six-in-one bottles of shampoo that can also clean their car upholstery. But, these towels are actually really nice to have, and I’ve bought them for friends since getting them myself. They’re soft, my nice towels no longer have black mascara stains, and – I’ll admit it – it’s kind of fun to have a cute set of matching face towels for my daily routine that I don’t hate leaving out.”

For an extra $15 per towel (makeup towels not included), you can add a personal touch with custom embroidery. There are five embroidery styles, ranging from a single block monogram to a 12-character cursive script, and 10 color options, resulting in 50 possible combinations of your perfect towel.

If you need help customizing the towels for you or as a gift for someone else, Weezie offers a embroidery guide so you can feel confident making your design.

The custom options at home stores like Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma can look stuffy and outdated, but Weezie’s variety, particularly the Mercer and River styles and the brighter color options, make bathroom towels look fun, lively, and stylish.

If you do choose to customize your towels, they’ll take an extra two weeks to make, but the wait will be worth it. With these luxe towels hanging in your bathroom, or more often than not, draped around your body, you’ll feel a new love and fondness for this long overlooked bathroom essential.