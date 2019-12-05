We visited Wegmans and Publix to see which regional grocer is better and the smaller chain was far superior

caption The hot food section at Wegmans was impressive. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Wegmans and Publix are two regional grocers with cult followings.

Both grocery stores fill their shelves with their own in-house brands and have sizable hot food sections and bakeries.

We visited a Publix in Florida and a Wegmans in New York to see which store was better and found that Wegmans, though smaller was the superior store.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wegmans and Publix are two regional grocers with some of the most devoted followings in retail.

Both grocery stores are located in specific regions in the US. Publix has 1,237 stores in the Southeast while Wegmans has just 101 stores in New England and the mid-Atlantic regions.

Perhaps it’s the localized distribution of the stores or the charming customer service that cultivates such strong customer followings. Both stores fill their shelves with their own in-house brands and have sizable hot food sections and bakeries. Whatever the reason, both Publix and Wegmans, though technically underdogs in the grocery world, are fan-favorites.

We visited both stores to see which regional grocer was better. Though the competition was tight, Wegmans, the smaller chain, won for a few crucial reasons, including in-store dining and bar options as well as a superior store design.

Here’s what we saw:

First, we stopped by a Publix in Hollywood, Florida.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

A Publix liquor store was located right next door to the main grocery store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Strangely, the checkout stations were located very close to the entrance. We had to veer to our right to get into the main area of the store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

As we entered, we stopped by a small table with grapes that we could sample.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We noticed a lot of Florida pride throughout the store, specifically related to the Miami Dolphins football team.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Next, we headed to the section devoted to the Publix bakery, which had a nice variety of packaged and fresh goods.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

A sign let us know that Publix bakes from scratch daily. The cake counter here was especially appealing and there was a custom cake option as well.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There was also a large takeout section of hot food that smelled delicious. There was everything from fried chicken tenders …

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… to side dishes and salads.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were also large meat and cheese counters and a soup bar.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Closer to the checkout area, we found a small dining enclave with tables and chairs for people to eat their hot meals.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Near the bakery section and found a few stations devoted to event planning and recipe help via Publix Aprons.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Moving along, we found a massive collection of wine which was separate from the Publix liquor store next door.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were a bunch of aisles in the store with clear signs that let us know where we could find different items.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We were surprised at how many Publix-brand items we found on the shelves.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

But there were also a lot of name-brand products available as well.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The produce section was standard and featured a variety of organic options.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There was also a beautiful floral stand with bouquets of blossoming flowers.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

This Publix seemed to have a lot of add-ons — like this pharmacy — that made the experience slightly more elevated than that of a regular grocery store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And in the seafood section, there was a tank with live lobsters.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Checking out was a breeze, as many lanes were open and the employees were friendly.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Overall, the experience of shopping at Publix was better than a traditional grocery store. We left feeling satisfied with the experience.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Next, we headed to a Wegmans in Brooklyn, New York, which opened in late October.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Read more: Meet the Wegmans fans who waited for hours in the rain to be the first shoppers at the grand opening of the cult-favorite grocer’s new store in Brooklyn

Everything about the store immediately felt different than Publix. The warm lighting made for a much cozier environment that we would have expected from a grocery store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Plus, there was a tremendous amount of detail in the architectural design of the store, which was made to look like an open-air European market.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Source: Wegmans

As we entered, a conveniently-located coffee station greeted us on our right.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

But we continued straight ahead and found a large produce section with a great variety of organic and non-organic options.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Plus some flashy signs let us know about some super cheap bananas.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In the aisles, we found a whole bunch of Wegmans-brand items.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We even found a place to sample some Wegmans-brand organic kombucha.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were also some dispensers full of different sweets in the middle of an aisle, which was unusual but unique.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

As we continued through the store, it was clear that Wegmans excelled at facilitating an experience between customers and their food.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Like Publix, Wegmans had a tank for live lobsters.

caption When we visited, the lobster tank was empty. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We could also watch Parmigiano-Reggiano get sliced right before our eyes at a cheese station.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

When it came to hot food and takeout offerings, Publix could not compare with what we found at Wegmans.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were sections for all different types of cuisine, including Mediterranean and Asian.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were also separate counters to order pizza and burgers …

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… as well as a large number of ready-made sushi options.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The bakery boasted a mouth-watering display of cakes and pastries.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And there was also an upstairs dining area — which included a bar during certain hours — that was way more appealing than the one at Publix.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

All throughout the store, Wegmans kept surprising us with charming displays of food.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also found a flower section that rivaled the one at Publix.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

As we headed out, it was clear that Wegmans was the superior grocery store, thanks to its massive hot food and dining options as well as its unique store design.