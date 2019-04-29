Wegmans is adding restaurant-style meal delivery to nearly half its stores

caption Wegmans is launching a new delivery service called Wegmans 2Go. source Wegmans

Wegmans is partnering with DoorDash to offer on-demand pickup and delivery of its freshly prepared foods.

The service, called Wegmans Meals 2Go, will launch at 40 stores by the end of the year.

Customers can select from a menu of sandwiches, pizzas, sushi, soups, salads, and ready-to-heat meals, such as parmesan chicken with spaghetti and green beans.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wegmans is partnering with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of its freshly prepared foods such as sandwiches, pizzas, sushi, soups, and salads.

The new service, called Wegmans Meals 2Go, has launched at Wegmans stores in Sterling, Virginia, and Rochester, New York. It will expand to more than 40 stores – or nearly half of Wegmans’ locations – by the end of the year, the company told Business Insider.

Orders must be placed through the new Wegmans Meals2GO app, which provides options for carryout, curbside pickup, or delivery.

In addition to prepared foods, Wegmans customers will have the option to order ready-to-heat meals such as chicken parmesan with spaghetti and green beans; barbecue pulled pork with macaroni and cheese and green beans; or homestyle meatloaf with whipped potatoes and green beans.

Read more: Walmart and Kroger are rethinking stores as the online grocery battle intensifies

Deliveries powered by DoorDash will be available on orders costing more than $20 to addresses within a five-mile radius of participating Wegmans stores.

“We promise to ‘make great meals easy,’ and it doesn’t get any easier than this,” Erica Tickle, Wegmans e-commerce group manager, said in a statement. “What’s unique about Wegmans 2Go is the variety of delicious menu options.”

Wegmans is rolling out the new service after a year-long pilot at one of its stores in New York.

“We listened and learned, fine-tuned the app, and created a menu that had something for everyone at home or at work,” Tickle said.