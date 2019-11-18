I went shopping at Wegmans and Whole Foods in New York City, and Wegmans’ new Brooklyn store blew me away

By
Tallie Spencer
-
Inside of Wegmans located in Brooklyn, New York.

caption
Inside of Wegmans located in Brooklyn, New York.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

  • Wegmans, a family-owned grocery store chain on the East Coast, recently opened its first location in Brooklyn, New York.
  • As an LA native, I’d never heard of Wegmans before, so I was excited to see what all the hype was about.
  • I went to a Whole Foods and Wegmans location in Brooklyn to see which store had a better overall shopping experience, taking each store’s layout, variety of foods, and prices into account.
  • Whole Foods had a decent selection of affordable items for the health-concious shopper, but the large open space and high-quality prepared food items at Wegmans ultimately gave it the edge.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

First, I visited the new Wegmans located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, which opened on October 27.

caption
Wegmans recently opened a new location in Brooklyn, New York.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

I later walked 10 minutes down the street to Whole Foods 365.

caption
Me, in front of Whole Foods 365 in Brooklyn, New York.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

At Wegmans, my first impression was that I loved how the store had a large and bright outdoor dining space.

caption
The outdoor dining area at Wegmans was bright.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Whole Foods’ dining area was a bit smaller, and packed with people. And unlike Wegmans, it didn’t have an outdoor section.

caption
Whole Foods’ indoor dining area was cramped in comparison.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Wegmans offered a variety of prepared-food options. The prepared-food section takes up half of the store.

caption
The hot food section at Wegmans had a variety of options.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

I couldn’t resist the aromas coming from the Asian food section, so I bought a plate and found a cozy spot in the upstairs dining area.

caption
I enjoyed a meal at Wegmans.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Wegmans had so many prepared options, it was hard to choose. There was even a chicken-wing bar, which I thought was unique.

caption
Chicken wing bar at Wegmans.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Wegmans also had a pizza bar, where you could grab a slice with toppings or create your own.

caption
The pizza bar lets customers add whatever toppings they’d like.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

The hot-food bar at Whole Foods offered items like mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, but had less of a variety of cuisines.

caption
The hot-food bar at Whole Foods didn’t have as much to choose from.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

One of the Whole Foods employees told me that the hot-food bar rotates weekly with various cuisines like Italian or Mexican. The week I visited, it was classic Indian, which included chicken tikka masala.

caption
The cuisine changes weekly.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

As I continued to walk through Wegmans, I was blown away by the little things that seemed to have been taken into consideration — like the endless amount of single entrée food options.

caption
The single entrée aisle at Wegmans is well-stocked.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

In my opinion, they were decently priced. For example, a ready-to-cook meal like coconut shrimp with sweet chili sauce cost $6.50.

caption
You could pick up a coconut shrimp single-serve entrée for dinner.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

I also appreciated Wegmans’ wide assortment of bagels and cream cheese, which were conveniently placed next to each other.

caption
The bagels and cream cheese were next to each other at Wegmans.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

In comparison, Whole Foods’ bagel selection was minimal, and I personally didn’t like how the cream cheese was on the other side of the store.

caption
The bagel selection at Whole Foods wasn’t as extensive, in my opinion.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Wegmans had little touches throughout that added personality to the store, like a train track that circled above the dairy section.

caption
There seemed to be personal touches to the store.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

And free food samples at every turn.

caption
I appreciated the free lobster mac and cheese sample.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

I tried a sample of the lobster mac and cheese at the seafood station, and found it had a gourmet taste. I was surprised to learn that it only took 15 minutes in the oven to prepare at home.

caption
The lobster mac and cheese single-serve entrée at Wegmans was a bit pricier.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Whole Foods also offered a single-serve entrée of mac and cheese, which was a lot cheaper at $5.99 — compared to the one at Wegmans which was $13 — but didn’t come with lobster.

caption
Whole Foods sold a cheaper mac and cheese option without lobster.
source
Tallie Spencer/ Insider

Not only was Wegmans’ seafood displayed beautifully, but it looked fresh and workers constantly came by to refill the ice.

caption
The seafood display at Wegmans looked fresh.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

While there were no samples available at this Whole Foods location during the time I visited, I thought it would have been helpful in some sections.

caption
The meat and seafood section at Whole Foods wasn’t as inviting, in my opinion.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

For example, being able to sample the cheese at Whole Foods would have been helpful in making a selection.

caption
This Whole Foods wasn’t offering any samples during the time I went.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Wegmans’ cheese selection was one of my favorite things about the store, with cheese imported from around the world. In addition to offering samples, one employee told me Wegmans also make its own cheese.

caption
The cheese section at Wegmans has options from around the world.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

While Wegmans dedicated a whole section of its store to cheese, the cheese collection at Whole Foods included a small selection of various types. Though, to be fair, other Whole Foods stores have larger selections than this one did.

caption
The cheese selection at this Whole Foods location didn’t impress me much.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

One convenient thing about Wegmans was that it had a self-checkout option available, which I appreciated since sometimes I shop in a hurry and only need one thing.

caption
The self-checkout area is convenient.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

The Whole Foods I went to didn’t have a self-checkout option. At the time of my visit, there wasn’t much of a line but I could see it being busy at rush hour.

caption
Whole Foods’ checkout line could get busy at rush hour.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

While Whole Foods had a lot of space in the main section when you first walk in …

caption
Whole Foods’ produce section was spacious.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

… some of its aisles felt cramped.

caption
Aisle space at Whole Foods felt small.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

The aisles at Wegmans, on the other hand, were larger and felt more spacious.

caption
The aisles were large for a New York City supermarket.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

And its produce section felt bright, colorful, and even more spacious than the one at Whole Foods. The fruits also smelled fresh.

caption
The produce section at Wegmans had plenty of room.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

The produce section at Whole Foods did have many of the same fruits and vegetables, but not as many were placed out on the shelves, making Wegmans’ selection seem more abundant.

caption
You could weigh items in Whole Foods’ fruit section.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Another thing I liked about Wegmans was its selection of healthy — and unhealthy — food items that included larger-name brands.

caption
I thought the chip selection had something for everyone.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

In comparison, Whole Foods sold healthier alternatives to some of the big-name chip brands. Although this was a Whole Foods 365 store, its collection still mainly included options for health-conscious shoppers.

caption
The chip selection at Whole Foods lacked bigger brands.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Another personal touch at Wegmans was its coffee shop, The Buzz.

caption
The Buzz coffee shop inside Wegmans.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

I ordered a signature “buzz” latte, which the barista told me was made from fresh Brazilian coffee beans.

caption
Wegmans uses organic Brazilian coffee beans.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

While Whole Foods didn’t have an area to grab coffee, it did have a juice press bar which sold various freshly-made juices.

caption
The juice press bar at Whole Foods.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Another major difference between the two was that Wegmans had a large selection of beer, allowing customers to craft their own six-pack.

caption
Wegmans allows customers to customize their own beer packs.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Whole Foods’ beer selection felt limited in comparison.

caption
Whole Foods’ refrigerated beer selection.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

The upstairs bar at Wegmans also set it apart from Whole Foods. Happy-hour specials were from Monday to Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. This is convenient for the average shopper like me, who goes grocery shopping after work.

caption
There’s an upstairs cocktail bar at this Wegmans location.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Wegmans’ affordable price points and high-quality food selections ultimately gave it the edge over Whole Foods.

caption
Wegmans hot food bar included a various array of items.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider

Overall, Wegmans was one of the best shopping experiences I’ve ever had. Wegmans’ selection of produce, meats, baked goods, and prepared foods would make it convenient to go there for anything you need.

caption
Reporter Tallie Spencer outside of Wegmans holding a signature coffee from The Buzz.
source
Tallie Spencer/Insider