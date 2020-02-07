Chinese citizens under coronavirus lockdown are making memes to cope with the boredom

caption A screenshot a viral video that made the rounds on Chinese social media as 16 Chinese cities remain on lockdown. source Screenshot/Whats On Weibo

Chinese citizens are finding interesting ways to occupy their time under quarantine due to the deadly coronavirus.

On January 23, authorities in Wuhan, China, shut down the city’s public transportation, including buses, trains, ferries, and the airport. Quarantine orders were extended to 15 other cities soon after, leaving about 50 million people on lockdown.

Stories have emerged from these cities of overcrowded hospitals and empty supermarket shelves. As of Friday local time, the virus has killed more than 630 people and infected nearly 31,000.

At least 73 airlines canceled flights to China amid fears of spreading the virus, leaving many people stranded.

Despite the grim circumstances, residents in Wuhan and other cities on lockdown are coping with humor.

According to What’s on Weibo, an independent news site that monitors social trends in China, memes and videos making light of the deadly viral outbreak began spreading on Chinese social media from late January.

Manya Koetse, editor-in-chief at What’s on Weibo, posted several examples of the comedic content circulating the Chinese web under lockdown.

Some people poked fun at the lack of medical masks used to prevent the spread of the illness by posting alternative protective gear, including inflatable costumes.

We've reached a point where people are starting to wear inflatable costumes on the streets to protect themselves against the #coronavirus. According to Chinese media, a medical expert said this is "unnecessary" and that washing hands and wearing face masks will do ???????????? pic.twitter.com/OvhOD76kum — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) February 6, 2020

Videos and photos showed people using sanitary pads, bras, and even fruit to protect their faces from the spread of disease.

We've gotten to a point where I am seriously doubting if this is 100% serious, 100% joke, but I'm going for a bit of both. "We're out of face masks, so now I use this." #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1LVuCFvYUo — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) February 2, 2020

Other users posted videos illustrating the lack of activity in the streets of their cities.

How to survive staying indoors during #coronavirus lockdown according to these very important videos making their rounds on Chinese social media. Firstly: don't be afraid to express your feelings and get in touch with your emotions. pic.twitter.com/xd8yj73dtx — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) January 27, 2020

One photo that went viral on WeChat purported to show grocery store shelves in Beijing that stock condoms rendered empty as residents find ways to pass the time.

"What's the situation in Beijing like now?" [Posts photo of empty shelves Durex condoms] "This is the situation in Beijing."#wechat #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DdEbLKkhOp — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) January 28, 2020

According to the South China Morning Post, users of the Chinese social media messaging app WeChat created a group of around 200 users dedicated to those looking for love under lockdown.

“The majority of the Chinese population are now staying at home with no work to do and no banquets or gatherings to go to,” Kecheng Fang, assistant professor at the School of Journalism and Communication of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told SCMP. “I think that’s an important factor driving the circulation of humorous posts.