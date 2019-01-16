I tried the best-selling $50 smart scale that syncs with Fitbit and tracks your fitness goals — here’s how it works

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

The Weight Guru Bluetooth smart scale connects to your phone and apps like Fitbit, Google Fit, Apple Health, and more to sync your data and streamline fitness goal tracking.

The scale measures weight, BMI, body fat, lean mass, water weight, and bone mass.

It’s a best-seller on Amazon and comparatively inexpensive at $50.

I’ve been using it for the last few weeks, and I’ve been impressed by its accuracy and usability and relieved by its simplicity.

Either out of oversight or a conscious campaign by my mother, we never had a scale in my house growing up. And aside from yearly checkups, I never knew how much I weighed. So when I moved into my first adult apartment, I didn’t think about buying one.

But as I got more interested in fitness – and wanting to see my progression in something as tangible as BMI – and realized how practical knowing what my weight is for things like reading sizing charts online and filling out forms to renew my license, I decided it was finally time to get one.

I started by narrowing down my Bluetooth scale options, because I knew I wouldn’t take the time every day to weigh in, pop that data into a spreadsheet of my own design, and then try to match that up with the data in my Fitbit app. I wanted simplicity and to satisfy my own curiosity, so I knew I’d be best served by a scale that auto-synced. If it became a pain, I would nix it.

With cost, accuracy, positive reviews, and easy usability in mind, Amazon’s best-selling Weight Guru’s Bluetooth smart scale came out on top.

It has straightforward Bluetooth pairing (much faster and easier than I expected), syncs all my “weigh-in” details with my Fitbit app (as well as Google Fit, Apple Health, and more popular fitness apps), and aside from weight, it also tracks BMI, body fat, lean mass, water weight, and bone mass. At only $50, it’s a high-performing scale at a midrange price (consider that Fitbit’s Aria 2 Wi-Fi scale comes in at $130 and doesn’t measure bone mass or hydration level). It has over 4,000 reviews, a 4.4 rating, and comes with a 5-year warranty. During my usage, it has provided accurate, consistent readings without unexplained fluctuations, and been easy to interpret.

Since it syncs with other apps, the scale will store your data and wait to sync until the app is opened nearby. The integration makes it much more feasible to have all your health data live in one cohesive spot, which in turn makes it easier to decipher and thereby easier to stick to your fitness goals. If you notice you’ve changed a habit (like setting a higher step count goal on your Fitbit or starting to meal prep) and start seeing the desired change in your overall health, it’s easier to track and adjust for the best results in the shortest time. In other words, the Bluetooth smart scale helps you help yourself work smarter rather than just harder.

The Weight Guru app itself is well designed and allows you to set a goal and track it with helpful data and infographics, but it’s still a tad rudimentary. This didn’t matter much to me because I continued to use my Fitbit app primarily.

The Weight Guru Bluetooth Smart scale has a larger and nicer display than competitors, and the experience is more goal-oriented. The Weight Guru scale keeps track of how close you are to a weight-loss goal, produces progress graphs, and keeps a running count of how often you’ve weighed in. If you’re goal-oriented in your fitness, this might be especially helpful. To me, it was helpful for reminding me to use it. Instead of just satisfying curiosity or providing basic knowledge, it helped me set a goal, which actually got me into a more regular gym routine.

The scale also allows up to 8 people to use it as their primary scale. Unlike most Bluetooth scales, it establishes a 1:1 connection with each user, so you will only ever see your own results.

The Weight Guru Bluetooth smart scale stood out to me because of its high reviews, easy usage, and low cost. You can find smart scales for less, or much more, but this midrange price seemed like a great deal when paired with so much positive feedback. Especially as someone who didn’t want to invest much time in their scale, I appreciated that the Weight Guru Bluetooth smart scale made my life easier without requiring much thought or input from me. Aa a bonus, you’ll feel good about your purchase knowing a portion of the proceeds will go to Love146 to work toward ending child trafficking and care for survivors.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use smart scale that multiple people can use, syncs with major fitness apps, and helps you set and achieve goals, then I highly recommend checking out Weight Guru’s Bluetooth smart scale to see if it’s right for you.