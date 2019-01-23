10 weight-loss tips you can follow at the office

caption Losing weight can be tough when you work all of the time. source monkeybusinessimages/ iStock

Losing weight isn’t easy, but it can be even more difficult when you work eight hours a day or more.

Between sitting all day, grabbing something quick to eat, and relying on vending machines and office snacks, it’s all too easy to gain weight without meaning to do so.

By implementing weight-loss tips you can follow at work, you can avoid meaningless snacking and going weeks with limited activity by making small, doable changes a part of your workday routine.

Opt for active meetings.

Meet the walking meeting. Instead of sitting around a conference table, or meeting over food or coffee, take your co-workers on the move. This works best with just one or two other people, but it’s a great way to get brainstorms in motion and to get your body moving.

Park further away from the office.

Instead of choosing the closest spot, choose your health and park further away from your entry to work.

It’s not as convenient, and it’ll take you longer to get from your car into work and vice versa, but it’s a small change you can make daily to increase activity, which in turn will promote weight loss.

Don’t keep snacks in your desk or office.

While intentional snacking is nothing to worry about, thoughtlessly reaching for whatever snack you keep stashed in your desk is all too easy, and can have a big impact on weight gain.

The same can be said for “fun” office snacks that just seem to magically populate day after day. Instead, plan your snacks – bring a piece of fruit with you to work, pack a protein shake, a serving of almonds, or a yogurt. The healthier food options tend to be those that can’t be stored in a desk drawer. That way, you won’t go without, but you won’t go for extra either.

Stay hydrated.

Sometimes you think you’re hungry, when you’re really just dehydrated. Get a refillable water bottle to keep with you at work, and keep it filled. You won’t feel the need to snack as much, and when lunch time comes, you won’t be as hungry and will be less likely to overeat.

Use your lunch break wisely.

Opt for activity – pack sneakers and workout gear so that you can get a workout in during your lunch break, go for a walk, take a group fitness class, or simply use the hour to enjoy your meal rather than rushing through it.

Forbes lists that “people who eat faster also tend to weigh more and gain more weight over time.” That being said, slowing down and enjoying your meal lends itself to better metabolic health and more healthful body composition.

Prepare in advance, don’t succumb to the vending machine.

Instead of using the excuse that you were hungry, but didn’t have anything other than the vending machine, prepare in advance. To echo what we listed above, plan your snacks, and opt for healthy, fresh options. The vending machine is full of junk food and empty calories, which by no means will contribute positively to a goal like weight loss.

Take advantage of incentives offered by your employer.

If your place of employment offers workplace wellness programs, financial incentives, an in house fitness center, or in office workout classes, take advantage of these exercise incentive opportunities. These incentives aren’t overly common but are certainly on the rise. This is a weight-loss tip that you can easily follow at work, should the opportunities be offered by your employer.

What’s more motivating than potentially getting paid to workout, receiving a break on your healthcare fees, or not having to leave the office to get a good workout in?

Stand at least 30 minutes each hour.

As you might already know, sitting isn’t great for you, and unfortunately, many of us spend the majority of our day sitting. Whether it’s at a desk in an office, during a long drive to and from work, or on the couch after a long day, most of us spend more time seated than we do in any other position.

Mayo Clinic lists that the research shows a strong correlation between sitting for long periods of time with an increased risk of disease, obesity, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and mortality. If we can implement standing into our routine throughout the day, we’re taking a small step towards reaping health benefits and even encouraging weight loss.

According to Jack Callaghan, a professor in Waterloo’s Department of Kinesiology, “the ideal sit-stand ratio lies somewhere between 1:1 and 1:3” and to get health benefits, people should be standing at least 30 minutes per hour.

Bring protein-packed meals and snacks.

Protein keeps us feeling fuller longer. This typically leads to eating less throughout the day, which in turn can encourage weight loss, as we’re not filling up on empty calories or extra snacks to make up for less than filling meals.

Too, protein requires more calories to digest than carbs and fats and helps to build and maintain muscle mass. The more muscle mass we have, the more calories are body will burn at rest.

Opt for the stairs.

If the stairs are an option, take them. Sure the elevator might be quicker, or more convenient, but if you elect to choose activity when you can, you’re choosing to burn a few extra calories throughout the day.

