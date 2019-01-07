5 weight-loss tips celebrity trainers swear by

caption These A-List trainers have A-List tips. source vhpicstock/Shutterstock

Celebrity trainers have some tricks up their sleeves.

They encourage you to find motivation.

They also encourage you to eat more greens.

Working out like a celebrity isn’t an easy feat. Most stars have some A-list help to keep them in tip-top shape. The good thing is, you don’t have to be a celebrity to train like one.

Here, we share insider tips from top pros to help you sculpt a stronger body, just like a celebrity.

Get out there and move.

caption Do anything to get yourself moving. source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Keeping consistent in your workouts is key. After all, if you don’t go, you can’t expect results.

“A little activity is incredible for your heart, body, and soul,” Sadie Kurzban, founder/CEO of 305 Fitness – a popular studio among celebrities and influencers – told INSIDER.

Being active isn’t just about losing weight, it can help you feel healthier and more energetic too. “Exercise doesn’t just torch calories, it also helps improve circulation and can reduce inflammation,” Kurzban said.

Find your motivation, whatever that is.

caption You’ll often feel better if you get up and just do it. source millann/ iStock

Everyone gets busy, but Kurzban said that finding the motivation to go is important, “Yes! It’s cold! Yes! It’s darker when you wake up. Yes! it feels better to stay under the covers.” But finding your “why” is important.

Take it one day at a time. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day. “Get outta bed, stop hitting snooze, and take a focused approach,” said Kurzban. “Lay your sneakers out in the morning, jump right in. It’s not going to feel great. But once you get your cute butt to the gym, the track, or your local boutique studio, you’re going to feel 100x better!”

Keep a food journal.

caption It can help you keep track of how you feel. source Ryan Snyder/Flickr

It’s simple: if it goes in your mouth, write it down – immediately. According to Karey Northington, BSN, CISSN, CPT, owner of Northington Fitness and Nutrition, “keeping a food journal and using a food scale is the best strategy to lose weight.” But don’t rely on your memory to keep track in the journal. As you eat each meal, you should be tracking your food intake.

“It’s extremely easy to underestimate portions and over time inadvertently gain weight,” said Northington. “After portions are in line, focus on the energy you are expending using a step-tracker. Increasing your steps per day will increase the number of calories burned without spending hours in the gym. Every little bit of movement adds up in a big way. Weight loss is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Once you get in the habit of tracking what you eat, you can add in other factors such as when you ate it and how it made you feel. This can help you focus on not only what you’re eating, but its benefits.

Be consistent.

caption Fad diets aren’t the way to go, consistency is. source OhEngine/Shutterstock

The key to every weight loss story? Consistency. “Weight loss is all about consistency and adopting a healthy lifestyle,” says Vanessa Padula, NASM certified personal trainer and Instructor at SLT. Small increment changes eventually lead to big goals.

“Clean eating and exercise are essential to losing weight, but it’s important to look at the bigger picture if you want long-term results,” she continues. “Fad diets and excessive exercise aren’t sustainable – instead, focus on finding a balanced approach between a healthy diet and exercise.”

These habits will lead you to a healthier lifestyle and can help you reach your long-term weight loss goals.

Eat more greens.

caption It’s a simple way to get healthier. source Pauline Mak / Flickr

Vegetables keep you regular, provide key nutrients, and can also promote weight loss, so it’s important to try and work them into every meal. Mauro S. Maietta, district fitness manager for CRUNCH gyms adds, “When making food and meal decisions, stay away from foods that are brown, yellow, or white. Eat the rainbow, adding purple, red, and green foods to every meal.”