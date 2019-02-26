Here comes Weight Watchers…

caption Oprah Winfrey. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Weight Watchers is set to report fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Wall Street analysts are expecting adjusted earnings of $0.60 a share on revenue of $346.4 million.

Watch Weight Watchers trade live.

WW (Weight Watchers), a provider of dieting programs, is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Here’s what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting:

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.60

$0.60 Revenue: $346.4 million

Weight Watchers has a history of scoring endorsement deals with high-profile celebrities. The talk-show personality Oprah Winfrey, an ambassador for Weight Watchers for years, joined its board and purchased a 10% stake in 2015. Following the news, shares soared more than 100% in a single day, gaining as much as 500% since.

In January 2018, the company enlisted DJ Khaled as its social-media ambassador. With DJ Khaled’s driving force, the program reported a record 4.6 million subscribers in the first quarter.

But the subscription base was not stable. The subscription number slipped to 4.5 million in the second quarter and fell to 4.2 million in the third quarter. Shares have plunged over 60% since the company’s second-quarter earnings release in August.

Now read: