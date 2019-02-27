Oprah Winfrey avoided at least a $40 million loss after unloading bunch of her Weight Watchers shares at a perfect time

WW (Weight Watchers) was down 35% early Wednesday after reporting profit guidance that was well below estimates.

The talk-show personality Oprah Winfrey, who at one time owned about 10% of the company, avoided some of the pain as she loaded off a quarter of her stake last year.

Winfrey dumped around 1 million shares in March 2018, avoiding a loss of at least $40 million as of Wednesday morning.

Winfrey, an ambassador for Weight Watchers for years, joined its board in 2015. At the time, she purchased about 10% of Weight Watchers, or about 6.37 million shares, at a price of around $6.79 per share, and received the right to acquire another 5% of the company for $6.97 per share. Weight Watchers shares soared by as much as 100% in a single day following the news, and gained as much as 500% thereafter.

In March 2018, Winfrey exercised options to purchase more than 1.4 million shares at a price of $6.97 apiece and sold a quarter of her stake at a price between $58.29 and $63.94 share, according to a filing. The sale reduced her stake to 5.42 million shares, or about 8%, according to Bloomberg data, and saved her at least $40 million as of Wednesday.

With Winfrey and other celebrities such as DJ Khaled’s presence, the weight-control program reported a record 4.6 million subscribers in the first quarter. Shares rallied to a record high of $105.60 apiece in June.

But customers weren’t coming back, with the number sliding to 4.5 million in the second quarter and 4.2 million in the third quarter. That number fell to 3.2 million in the most recent quarter. Following the disappointing subscription metrics, Weight Watchers shares were down 72% since their June peak, and were trading near $19 early Wednesday.

