16 people share the strangest pick-up lines they’ve ever heard — and you won’t stop cringing

There are plenty of perks to dating someone. The free food, the chemistry, and of course, the sex. But before all that romance and fun, relationships are at their most uncomfortable and awkward when they’re just beginning. Before the honeymoon phase or the first date comes the inevitable: the cheesy pickup line. You’ve gotta start somewhere.

The problem with pickup lines is that when they’re bad, they’re really bad, but they’re also somehow good? The best pickup lines are clever, cheesy, and cute in ways that manage to break the ice. Luckily, Reddit is here, as usual, with examples of how to (or how not to, depending on who you are) make a memorable first impression before the fireworks and roses. Good luck.

“Are you my appendix?”

“Got this one on Tinder, ‘Are you my appendix? I don’t know what you do or how you work but I feel like I should take you out.'” – Redditor ALL_THE_CANDY

“Your name must be Adele”

“Your name must be Adele, because you had me at hello.” – Redditor Maxyxo

“You’re gonna need a bag of limes.”

“So you’re gonna need a bag of limes. Once you have said limes, approach whoever may be the object of your affection. Make your approach obvious yet awkward. When within speaking distance, begin to address the person (they’ll probably look worried) then stumble over yourself and proceed to purposely spill your bag of limes at their feet.

“Spend time fumbling around sheepishly trying to get them all in the bag. Until, finally, you have wrangled that last little green b—– back in the bag. Then, in the most human way possible, look at them defeatedly and say, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m just no good with pick up limes, what’s your name?’

To me, this is both the best and worst pickup line I know.” – Redditor Luposetscientia

“Are you at a bus stop?”

“Are you at a bus stop? ‘Cause I am here to pick you up.” – Redditor LuckyAssguardian

“My name is actually Chance”

“My name is Chance, do I have one? My name is actually Chance.” – Redditor Zubairmehmood741

“On a scale of 1-America”

“On a scale of 1-America, how free are you tonight?” – Redditor CommanderNKief

“Are you the periodic table?”

“Are you the periodic table?

Because U and I are pretty distant.” – Redditor NoShaDow

“Are you a wifi hotspot?”

“Hey, are you a wifi hotspot?

Because I feel a connection.” – Redditor Jpfeif29

“Are you Bluetooth?”

“Are you Bluetooth?

‘Cause I feel like pairing.” – Redditor Larpo_Nadar

“Titanic.”

“Titanic.

Sorry, bad icebreaker.” – Redditor Funfoil_Hat

“If you were a president”

“If you were a president, you’d be Babe-Raham Lincoln.” – Redditor Rusty_Tart

“Are you from Oklahoma?”

“Are you from Oklahoma?

Because you’re OK.” – Redditor YoTheyCallMeZ

“Fat penguin.”

“Fat penguin.

I just wanted to break the ice.” – Redditor Deaths-Shoes

“I’ve got all these forks and knives”

“???????????????? I’ve got all these forks and knives, all I need is a little spoon.Con: You’ve always got to carry around cutlery. Pro: You’ve always got cutlery.” – Redditor Shloogle

“Would you still check me out?”

“I walked up to a cashier and thought she was cute, so I decided eh, why not and tried the first pickup line that came to my mind after she finished scanning everything.’So, if I wasn’t buying all this Gatorade, would you still check me out?'” – Redditor Zack4568

“Are you a 0% APR loan?”

“Are you a 0% APR loan?Because I’m having trouble understanding your terms and you aren’t showing any interest.” – Redditor Wildkat57