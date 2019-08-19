The hidden meanings behind 10 words you use every day

The word “eavesdrop” refers to someone who would stand under drops coming from a roof’s eaves to listen to conversations.

Like many languages, English borrows words and phrases from others. The etymology behind things we say and write every day can have some unexpected roots.

Here are the surprising origins of 10 everyday words, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

“Phony”

The word “phony,” meaning not genuine or real, comes from the British word “fawney,” a brass ring that con artists would pretend to find and make an unsuspecting chump pay to keep.

“Whiskey”

caption Glasses of whiskey. source Chris Ricco / Shutterstock

Whiskey is the shortened form of whiskeybae from the Old English “usquebae,” derived from the Gaelic words uisge (water) and beatha (life). So “whiskey” literally means “water of life.”

“Nightmare”

caption A still from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” source Buena Vista Pictures

The “mare” in “nightmare” refers to an evil spirit that was believed to cause feelings of suffocation in one’s sleep around the 14th century. “Nightmare” then came to be known as the feeling of anguish caused by the evil spirit around the 16th century, and eventually the term for a frightening dream.

“Bully”

“Bully” didn’t always mean something negative. It comes from the Dutch word “boel,” meaning “lover.” In English, it used to mean “sweetheart.”

“Disaster”

“Disaster” comes from the Middle French and the Old Italian word “disastro,” meaning “star,” a relic from when stars and astrology were believed to determine one’s fate and cause calamities.

“Sarcasm”

There’s a reason why sarcastic remarks are often described as “cutting” or “biting.” The word comes from the Greek verb “sarkazein,” meaning “to tear flesh like a dog.”

“Pamphlet”

The word “pamphlet” comes from the name of a Latin love poem, “Pamphilus seu De Amore” (“On Love”) from the 12th century. It was passed around due to its popularity, the same way pamphlets are distributed today.

“Salary”

“Salary” comes from the Latin word “salarium” containing the root “sal,” meaning “salt.” Ancient Roman soldiers used to be paid in salt, then a rare and valuable substance, instead of money.

“Eavesdrop”

“Eavesdrop” refers to someone who stands under the drips from eaves, the part of a building’s roof that sticks out and hangs over the side, to listen to conversations. The word dates back to 1606.

“Alarm”

caption A vintage alarm clock. source Faisal Mahmood/Reuters

“Alarm” comes from the Italian battle cry “all’arme!” meaning “to arms” or “to your weapons.” The word then transitioned to describing the warning itself and any object used to sound it. It became a verb by the 17th century.